Video: Nice shot, Brady Douglas

Brady Douglas of the Livingstone Sabres made this full-court basket just after the buzzer at the end of the first quarter of the championship Boys game of the Chinook Basketball League's 2017 Post Season Tournament (March 4). The basket didn't count, but was an impressive feat nonetheless. Mitchell Zoratti of Pincher Creek's St. Michael's Dragons (who ultimately won the banner) is seen at the beginning of the video sinking a free throw.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.