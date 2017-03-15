Weather

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Wood Buffalo RCMP responds to threats to high school in Anzac

Wood Buffalo RCMP - On the evening of March 14th, it was reported to Wood Buffalo RCMP that a threat had been made to the Bill Woodward High School, in Anzac. The threats appear to be unsubstantiated, and originated from out of province. RCMP do not believe that there is a risk to staff or students at this time; however, in an abundance of caution, the RCMP have increased presence in the school, and the community.

 This investigation is ongoing and further information will be released as it becomes available.

If you have any information regarding this file, please contact the Wood Buffalo RCMP at (780) 788-4000. Alternatively, if you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or at www.tipsubmit.com. You are not required to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.

