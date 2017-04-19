Alberta RCMP reports to April 19, 2017

- Pincher Creek RCMP summary for April 10-16, 2017
- April 13 armed robbery at Red Deer food store
- Red Deer RCMP investigate linked armed robberies
- Red Deer RCMP investigate harassment report
- Red Deer RCMP release composite drawing of robbery suspect
- Theft from Airdrie gas station
- B&E in Okotoks
- $10,000 Fraud at TD Canada Trust in Airdrie
- Enclosed trailer theft
- Red Deer RCMP search for driver of stolen truck
- Red Deer RCMP arrest driver of stolen truck
- Oyen RCMP investigate serious collision - Update
- Powered parachute interferes with air traffic
- High Prairie cocaine bust
- Rash of stolen vehicles in Sylvan Lake
- Fatal collision on Highway 855
- Red Deer RCMP investigate attempted personal robbery
- Wood Buffalo RCMP arrest man for second degree murder
- Vehicles prowled in Beaumont
- Grande Prairie RCMP Charge Male in Child Pornography Investigation
- Maskwacis RCMP continue efforts in homicide investigation
Pincher Creek RCMP summary for April 10-16, 2017
The following is an overview of the nature of the complaints that the Pincher Creek RCMP received for the period of April 10-16, 2017. Note that the summary indicates what was reported to the police and may not have been substantiated.
Total calls for service - 45
Break and Enter (commercial) - 1
Fraud / Forgery - 1
Uttering Threats - 3
Mischief (vandalism) - 1
Theft over $5000 – 1
Theft under $5000 – 3
Impaired Driving – 1
Disturbing the Peace - 1
Driving complaints general) – 6
MV Collisions - 5
Liquor offences - 1
Suspicious occurrences (general) - 2
Assistance to General Public (general) - 2
Assistance to other agencies - 3
False Alarms - 3
911 calls (invalid) - 4
Animal calls - 1
Prisoners held - 3
Red Deer, Alberta – Red Deer RCMP are looking for public assistance to identify the man who robbed West Park Foods at knifepoint the afternoon of April 13.
At 5:15 pm on April 13, RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery at West Park Foods on 57 Avenue. A man carrying a knife entered the store and demanded cash and lottery tickets, then fled southeast across the parking lot; no vehicle was seen.
The suspect is described as:
· Caucasian
· Mid to late 30s
· Tall, with a thin build
· Facial hair
· Wearing a big black toque pulled low over his forehead, silver rimmed sunglass with dark lenses, a black hooded sweater, dark jeans and yellow-orange work gloves.
If you have information about this investigation, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.
Red Deer RCMP investigate linked armed robberies
Red Deer, Alberta – Red Deer RCMP are investigating the armed robberies of two Red Deer convenience stores on April 18 – one early in the morning and the second late at night – that police believe at this time were committed by the same trio.
Shortly before 3:30 am on April 18, RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Express 24 Foodmart on Erickson Drive. Two masked men entered the store carrying long guns and demanded cash and cigarettes, then fled in a waiting truck that was driven by a third person.
Police located the suspect vehicle, a white 2004 Ford F150 with a black tonneau cover, as it fled westbound on 32 Street; it refused to stop for police and sped through the Westpark neighbourhood before returning to Gaetz Avenue and driving north in the southbound lanes. Due to the risk to public safety, police did not pursue the truck at that point.
The truck had been reported stolen out of Blackfalds on April 12, and had a license plate that had been stolen in a separate incident. The truck had been caught on camera during a gas and dash at 11:45 am on April 17 at a business on Gasoline Alley; the driver in that file was a woman.
At 11:45 pm on April 18, RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Mac’s Convenience Store on Jewell Street. A masked man carrying a handgun and a masked woman carrying a long gun entered the store and demanded cash and cigarettes. During the robbery, the female suspect assaulted the female staff member, who was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
RCMP contained the area and Police Dog Services tracked the suspects down an alley where police believe they entered a waiting vehicle.
At this time, RCMP believe the two armed robberies and the gas and dash are related, and were committed by two men and a woman acting together.
Express 24 robbery:
Suspect 1: Male, approximately 6’3” tall, wearing black pants with white lettering on the thigh, a black hoodie, clown mask and yellow work gloves.
Suspect 2: Male, approximately 6’1” tall, wearing blue jeans, a black jacket with “CROOKS” in white lettering, a black baseball hat with “Murder” in white lettering and gloves.
Gas and dash:
Suspect 3: Caucasian female wearing grey sweatpants, a black hooded jacket, a pink hoodie, a ball cap and tan work boots.
Mac’s store robbery:
Suspect 1: Female wearing black sweatpants with white lettering on the leg, a black Under Armour hoodie, light ball cap, black converse-style sneakers, gloves, and a dark bandana over her face.
Suspect 2: Male wearing black pants, a black hoodie, a skeleton face mask and gloves.
Please see attached surveillance images.
If you know the identities of these suspects or have information about these investigations, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.
Red Deer RCMP investigate harassment report
Red Deer, Alberta – Red Deer RCMP are looking for public assistance to identify a man who forced a woman to stop her vehicle, attempted to get in, and then followed her in his truck after she drove away.
Shortly before 1 am on April 14, a 19 year old woman driving on 32 Street in the Westpark neighbourhood encountered a man in a truck who waved at her and attempted to get her to pull over. When she didn't, he pulled his truck in front of her, cutting her off and forcing her to come to a stop. He approached her vehicle and asked her to join him at a bar and then attempted unsuccessfully to enter her locked car. After the suspect made several attempts to block her from leaving, the woman was able to drive away. The suspect then followed her in his truck for some distance before she was able to lose him and go home safely.
The suspect is described as:
· Darker skinned
· 5'7 - 6' tall
· Late 20s to early 30s
· muscular build
· black, spiked up short hair
· wearing a light coloured zip-up sweater
· driving a newer model F150, dark grey or silver, with an Alberta license plate
If you feel you are being followed or are otherwise in danger, RCMP urge you:
- to call 911
· to drive to the nearest police station
· to lock your vehicle and keep the windows closed
· not to drive home
· to report any similar or suspicious occurrences to police
If you have information about this incident, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.
Red Deer RCMP release composite drawing of robbery suspect
Red Deer, Alberta – Red Deer RCMP are releasing a composite sketch of one of two suspects who attempted to rob a man as he walked downtown the night of March 29.
Shortly before 10:30 pm on March 29, RCMP received a report that two men had attempted to rob a man as he walked on 55 Street near 46 Avenue. The victim refused to hand over his wallet, and the suspects sprayed him with bear spray before running northbound on a trail off of 55 Street.
RCMP contained the area and searched for the suspects with assistance from Police Dog Services, but did not locate them.
The first suspect (see attached composite sketch) is described as:
· Aboriginal male
· Approximately 20 years old
· Approximately 6’ tall
· Short, dark hair
· Thin build, with sunken cheeks and a pocked complexion
· Wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans with a red bandana hanging from left rear belt loop
The second suspect is described as an Aboriginal male, approximately 20 years, who may have been wearing a hat.
If you have information about this incident, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.
Airdrie RCMP Investigates $10,000 Fraud at TD Canada Trust
Airdrie, Alberta - Airdrie RCMP are asking the public for information to help identify a lone male whom entered two separate TD Canada Trust banking institutions in Airdrie making unauthorized transactions totalling approximately $10,000.
On January 20, 2017, a male entered two separate TD Canada Trust locations in Airdrie using a false name. The male fabricated a story and was able to withdraw approximately $5,000 in cash from both locations.
The suspect is described as:
· Caucasian male
· 40-50 years old
· Heavier set
· Greying longer hair but, balding on top
· Unshaven grey/brown beard
· Black trench coat
· Dark sunglasses
Anyone with information on this occurrence or who can help identify the suspect is asked to contact Constable Jean-Olivier Raymond at the Airdrie RCMP Detachment at (403) 945-7200. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Airdrie, Alberta - Airdrie RCMP are asking the public for information to help identify three persons responsible for the theft of merchandise from the Petro Canada located on East Lake Crescent in Airdrie.
On Thursday, March 30th, 2017, at approximately 1:00am, two males and one female entered Petro Canada. 1 male suspect then proceeded to the rear stock room of the store and removed several boxes of merchandise. All three suspects later departed together in a U-Haul moving truck. The value of the merchandise stolen was approximately $2000.
Male suspect 1 is described as:
Red Deer, Alberta – Red Deer RCMP are looking for public assistance to identify a man who forced a woman to stop her vehicle, attempted to get in, and then followed her in his truck after she drove away.
Shortly before 1 am on April 14, a 19 year old woman driving on 32 Street in the Westpark neighbourhood encountered a man in a truck who waved at her and attempted to get her to pull over. When she didn't, he pulled his truck in front of her, cutting her off and forcing her to come to a stop. He approached her vehicle and asked her to join him at a bar and then attempted unsuccessfully to enter her locked car. After the suspect made several attempts to block her from leaving, the woman was able to drive away. The suspect then followed her in his truck for some distance before she was able to lose him and go home safely.
The suspect is described as:
· Darker skinned
· 5'7 - 6' tall
· Late 20s to early 30s
· muscular build
· black, spiked up short hair
· wearing a light coloured zip-up sweater
· driving a newer model F150, dark grey or silver, with an Alberta license plate
If you feel you are being followed or are otherwise in danger, RCMP urge you:
- to call 911
· to drive to the nearest police station
· to lock your vehicle and keep the windows closed
· not to drive home
· to report any similar or suspicious occurrences to police
If you have information about this incident, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.
Red Deer RCMP release composite drawing of robbery suspect
SUSPECT
Shortly before 10:30 pm on March 29, RCMP received a report that two men had attempted to rob a man as he walked on 55 Street near 46 Avenue. The victim refused to hand over his wallet, and the suspects sprayed him with bear spray before running northbound on a trail off of 55 Street.
RCMP contained the area and searched for the suspects with assistance from Police Dog Services, but did not locate them.
The first suspect (see attached composite sketch) is described as:
· Aboriginal male
· Approximately 20 years old
· Approximately 6’ tall
· Short, dark hair
· Thin build, with sunken cheeks and a pocked complexion
· Wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans with a red bandana hanging from left rear belt loop
The second suspect is described as an Aboriginal male, approximately 20 years, who may have been wearing a hat.
If you have information about this incident, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.
|SUSPECT
Airdrie, Alberta - Airdrie RCMP are asking the public for information to help identify a lone male whom entered two separate TD Canada Trust banking institutions in Airdrie making unauthorized transactions totalling approximately $10,000.
On January 20, 2017, a male entered two separate TD Canada Trust locations in Airdrie using a false name. The male fabricated a story and was able to withdraw approximately $5,000 in cash from both locations.
The suspect is described as:
· Caucasian male
· 40-50 years old
· Heavier set
· Greying longer hair but, balding on top
· Unshaven grey/brown beard
· Black trench coat
· Dark sunglasses
Anyone with information on this occurrence or who can help identify the suspect is asked to contact Constable Jean-Olivier Raymond at the Airdrie RCMP Detachment at (403) 945-7200. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Airdrie RCMP Investigates Theft from Petro Canada
SUSPECTS:
Airdrie, Alberta - Airdrie RCMP are asking the public for information to help identify three persons responsible for the theft of merchandise from the Petro Canada located on East Lake Crescent in Airdrie.
On Thursday, March 30th, 2017, at approximately 1:00am, two males and one female entered Petro Canada. 1 male suspect then proceeded to the rear stock room of the store and removed several boxes of merchandise. All three suspects later departed together in a U-Haul moving truck. The value of the merchandise stolen was approximately $2000.
Male suspect 1 is described as:
· Dark skin
· black hair with shaved sides
· thin build
· blue or grey jacket with a collar, jeans, and white shoes
Male suspect 2 is described as:
· possible Lebanese male
· brown hair, longer on top with shaved sides
· white, black, and red sweater with blue jeans
· heavy set
· black hair with shaved sides
· thin build
· blue or grey jacket with a collar, jeans, and white shoes
Male suspect 2 is described as:
· possible Lebanese male
· brown hair, longer on top with shaved sides
· white, black, and red sweater with blue jeans
· heavy set
- tattooed hands and tattoo on right side of neck
Female suspect 3 is described as:
· fair skin
· long, black hair
· black and white plaid jacket, blue t-shirt, black pants, white/cream scarf, and black toque
· slim build
Anyone with information on this occurrence or who can help identify the suspect is asked to contact Constable Nathan Fehr at the Airdrie RCMP Detachment at (403) 945-7200. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Female suspect 3 is described as:
· fair skin
· long, black hair
· black and white plaid jacket, blue t-shirt, black pants, white/cream scarf, and black toque
· slim build
Anyone with information on this occurrence or who can help identify the suspect is asked to contact Constable Nathan Fehr at the Airdrie RCMP Detachment at (403) 945-7200. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Break and Enter to Okotoks Eye Care
Okotoks, AB - During the early morning hours of February 20, 2017 Okotoks RCMP responded to a break and enter to Okotoks Eye Care. Three suspects entered the business and stole approximately $12,00.00 worth of merchandise.
During the course of the investigation it was found that three days earlier, on February 17, 2017 two females were observed to be shoplifting in the store.
It is unknown if these two females are involved in the break and enter however police are looking for assistance from the public in identifying these females.
If you have any information regarding the break and enter or the identity of these two females please contact the Okotoks RCMP at 403-938-4202 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477)
Balzac, Alberta - Between 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 18, 2017, a suspect stole an enclosed 28 foot long "Teton" brand trailer, white in colour, from an RV lot in the Balzac area. Contents of the trailer included wooden fence lengths as well as RV show displays.
The suspect was driving a white four-door Chevrolet truck with a black custom "crew" work deck.
Anyone with information on this occurrence or who can help identify the suspect is asked to contact Constable Michael Tobias at the Airdrie Rural RCMP Detachment at (403) 945-7200. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Red Deer, Alberta – Red Deer RCMP are currently on scene throughout the Mountview neighbourhood searching for a suspect who abandoned a stolen truck and fled police on foot. RCMP located the truck at around 1:30 pm and the suspect abandoned it and fled shortly afterward. Police are searching the area between 40A Avenue and 43 Avenue, and 39 Street and 44 Street and are searching for a Caucasian man with a Mohawk hairstyle.
Police do not believe there is any public danger, but ask drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area to avoid traffic delays and to allow police room to complete their search.
RCMP will issue an update as more information becomes available.
|SUSPECTS
During the course of the investigation it was found that three days earlier, on February 17, 2017 two females were observed to be shoplifting in the store.
It is unknown if these two females are involved in the break and enter however police are looking for assistance from the public in identifying these females.
If you have any information regarding the break and enter or the identity of these two females please contact the Okotoks RCMP at 403-938-4202 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477)
Airdrie Rural RCMP Investigates Theft of Enclosed Trailer
Balzac, Alberta - Between 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 18, 2017, a suspect stole an enclosed 28 foot long "Teton" brand trailer, white in colour, from an RV lot in the Balzac area. Contents of the trailer included wooden fence lengths as well as RV show displays.
The suspect was driving a white four-door Chevrolet truck with a black custom "crew" work deck.
Anyone with information on this occurrence or who can help identify the suspect is asked to contact Constable Michael Tobias at the Airdrie Rural RCMP Detachment at (403) 945-7200. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Red Deer RCMP search for driver of stolen truck
Red Deer, Alberta – Red Deer RCMP are currently on scene throughout the Mountview neighbourhood searching for a suspect who abandoned a stolen truck and fled police on foot. RCMP located the truck at around 1:30 pm and the suspect abandoned it and fled shortly afterward. Police are searching the area between 40A Avenue and 43 Avenue, and 39 Street and 44 Street and are searching for a Caucasian man with a Mohawk hairstyle.
Police do not believe there is any public danger, but ask drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area to avoid traffic delays and to allow police room to complete their search.
RCMP will issue an update as more information becomes available.
Red Deer RCMP arrest driver of stolen truck
Red Deer, Alberta – Red Deer RCMP arrested a man in a stolen truck Monday afternoon after laying two tire deflation devices to stop the truck as it sped through the city attempting to avoid police.
Shortly after 3 pm on April 17, Blackfalds RCMP received a report of an erratic driver on McKenzie Road in Gasoline Alley. The truck was reported to be swerving through traffic and narrowly avoiding collisions with various vehicles. Red Deer RCMP located the truck as it entered the city and initiated a traffic stop, but the truck fled from police. RCMP officers then set up a tire deflation device on 32 Street, which flattened three of the truck’s tires. The truck sped away from police again, and police officers laid a second tire deflation device as the truck approached 32 Street and Gaetz Avenue, disabling the truck completely. The driver then attempted to flee on foot, and was arrested nearby by RCMP.
Red Deer RCMP were in contact with Innisfail and Blackfalds RCMP throughout, preparing to intercept the truck if it attempted to leave the city again. The truck, a grey Ford F250, had been reported stolen out of Sylvan Lake earlier the same morning. Fortunately, no one was injured and no traffic collisions occurred during this series of close calls.
RCMP will issue an update with the name of the accused and the charges he faces once those charges have been sworn before the courts.
Shortly after 3 pm on April 17, Blackfalds RCMP received a report of an erratic driver on McKenzie Road in Gasoline Alley. The truck was reported to be swerving through traffic and narrowly avoiding collisions with various vehicles. Red Deer RCMP located the truck as it entered the city and initiated a traffic stop, but the truck fled from police. RCMP officers then set up a tire deflation device on 32 Street, which flattened three of the truck’s tires. The truck sped away from police again, and police officers laid a second tire deflation device as the truck approached 32 Street and Gaetz Avenue, disabling the truck completely. The driver then attempted to flee on foot, and was arrested nearby by RCMP.
Red Deer RCMP were in contact with Innisfail and Blackfalds RCMP throughout, preparing to intercept the truck if it attempted to leave the city again. The truck, a grey Ford F250, had been reported stolen out of Sylvan Lake earlier the same morning. Fortunately, no one was injured and no traffic collisions occurred during this series of close calls.
RCMP will issue an update with the name of the accused and the charges he faces once those charges have been sworn before the courts.
Oyen RCMP Investigate Serious Collision - Update
Cereal, Alberta - On April 18, 2017 at approximately 7:15 p.m., Oyen RCMP responded to a serious motor vehicle collision near Highway 570 and Secondary Highway 866 west of Oyen. A van that was travelling westbound on Highway 570 left the highway and rolled over colliding with a ditch.
There were five occupants in the van. Three of the occupants were ejected during the rollover and the remaining two had to be extricated from the van.
Two of the occupants were transferred to a Calgary Hospital via STARS. Two other occupants were transferred via EMS to a local hospital. All four suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The 20-year-old male driver from Saskatoon was pronounced deceased at the scene. Traffic on the Highway was diverted for several hours. An RCMP Collision analyst has attended and the investigation continues.
Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors to this collision and no charges are expected to be laid.
Airdrie, Alberta – On Monday, April 17, 2017, at approximately 6:50pm, Airdrie Rural RCMP were alerted to a powered parachute flying in the airspace over the South Airdrie and Balzac areas. The powered parachute was operating within the flight path of the Calgary International Airport. This, in turn, affected flight operations resulting in flights being re-routed for landing at the airport. The powered parachute later landed in cooperation with police. This incident is still under investigation in collaboration with Transport Canada.
High Prairie RCMP Seize Cocaine after Executing Search Warrant
High Prairie, Alberta – On April 15, 2017 High Prairie RCMP Drug Enforcement Unit with the assistance of members of the High Prairie RCMP Detachment and Lakeshore Regional Police Service executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant at an address on the Sucker Creek First Nation.
RCMP seized cannabis marihuana, a quantity of cocaine packaged for sale, digital scales, and packaging materials. A defensive baton, unsecured ammunition and various drug paraphernalia were also seized in the residence as part of their investigation.
Six individuals have been arrested and charged with numerous offences.
Jessica Marie Anderson, age 25 of Grouard is charged as follows:
· Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to s.5(2) of the CDSA
· Possession of cocaine contrary to s.4(1) of the CDSA
· Possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to s.91(2) of the Criminal Code
Michael Troy Willier, age 30 of High Prairie is charged as follows:
· Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to s.5(2) of the CDSA
· Possession of cocaine contrary to s.4(1) of the CDSA
· Possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to s.91(2) of the Criminal Code
Ivan Craig Cunningham, age 40 of High Prairie is charged as follows:
· Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to s.5(2) of the CDSA
· Possession of cocaine contrary to s.4(1) of the CDSA
· Possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to s.91(2) of the Criminal Code
Amanda Elizabeth Willier, age 37 of High Prairie is charged as follows:
· Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to s.5(2) of the CDSA
· Possession of cocaine contrary to s.4(1) of the CDSA
· Possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to s.91(2) of the Criminal Code
Lavern Willier, age 61 of Joussard is charged as follows:
· Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to s.5(2) of the CDSA
· Possession of cocaine contrary to s.4(1) of the CDSA
· Possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to s.91(2) of the Criminal Code
· Possession of cannabis marihuana not greater than 30 grams contrary to s.4(1) of the CDSA
David Ryan Willier, age 24 of Whitecourt is charged as follows:
· Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to s.5(2) of the CDSA
· Possession of cocaine contrary to s.4(1) of the CDSA
· Possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to s.91(2) of the Criminal Code
· Fail to comply with condition of undertaking contrary to s.145(5.1) of the Criminal Code
They all were released from custody and court appearances have been scheduled for May 29, 2017 in High Prairie Provincial Court for 5 of the persons charged. David Ryan Willier is scheduled to appear in High Prairie Provincial Court on June 19, 2017.
High Prairie RCMP are requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at780-523-3370 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).
Rash of stolen vehicles in Sylvan Lake
Sylvan Lake, Alberta – RCMP in Sylvan Lake are investigating after five vehicles were stolen on April 17.
In the early morning hours of April 17, unknown suspects stole approximately 400 litres of diesel fuel from a car hauler semi-trailer unit which was parked in Kuusamo industrial park on Hwy 11. The suspects also gained entry to the semi and took the keys to four trucks that were loaded on the car hauler. The trucks were then stolen and driven away. Two of the trucks have since been recovered and two are still outstanding. They are described as:
- 2016 White GMC 2500
- 2016 White GMS 3500
On the same day, Sylvan Lake RCMP received two more reports of stolen vehicles. “We want to encourage people to take precautions and lock their vehicles,” says Corporal James Malone from Sylvan Lake detachment. “A lot of these are crimes of opportunity and are preventable.”
Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact the Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-887-3333. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477(TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Tofield RCMP investigates fatal collision on Highway 855
Tofield, Alberta – On April 17, 2017 at approximately 2:30 a.m., Tofield RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 855 and Highway 626 east of Tofield. A SUV was travelling southbound on Highway 855 when it crossed the intersection and collided with a slough.
The lone male occupant of the SUV suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was taken by EMS to a local hospital and then via STARS to an Edmonton Hospital.
Tragically, the 77-year-old male from Sherwood Park, Alberta later succumb to his injuries while at hospital and was pronounced deceased.
Weather and road conditions do not appear to be factors in relation to this collision. The name of the deceased male will not be released.
Red Deer, Alberta – Red Deer RCMP are looking for a man and a woman who attempted to rob a man at gunpoint as he exited a bank the morning of April 13.
At approximately 6:15 am on April 13, as a man exited a bank in north Red Deer and got into his vehicle, he was approached by a man and a woman who asked for a cigarette and then demanded money. The man pointed a handgun at the victim, at which point the victim accelerated out of the parking lot. The suspects were seen leaving the area of Gaetz Avenue and 68 Street on foot.
RCMP searched the area but did not locate the suspects.
The male suspect is described as:
· 5'6" tall
· approximately 20 years old
· wearing a black coat, red track pants and a black hat with a football logo
The female suspect is described as:
· Aboriginal
· 5'6" tall
· shoulder length, straight black hair
· approximately 30 years old
· heavy set build
· wearing a black zip up hoodie, with a number of rings on her right hand
Police continue to investigate. If you have information about this investigation, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.
Fort McMurray, Alberta – Yesterday, the Wood Buffalo RCMP Detachment arrested 26-year-old, Brian Christopher Rickett** of Fort McMurray, for the murder of Mark Wiley, who had been the victim of an aggravated assault on Friday, April 7 and had succumbed to his injuries in an Edmonton-area hospital five days later.
Mark Wiley, who was 33-years-old at the time of his death, had been located by police on Franklin Avenue in Fort McMurray early on the morning of Friday, April 7 at approximately 3:45 a.m. after police responded to a report of a man lying on the ground. Mr. Wiley received local medical assistance before being transported to a hospital in the Edmonton area for additional treatment. Unfortunately, he died on Wednesday, April 12.
An autopsy was conducted in Edmonton at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner today and the manner of Mr. Wiley’s death was determined to be a homicide.
Brian Christopher Rickett is scheduled to make his first appearance via CCTV in Provincial Court on Monday April 24 in Fort McMurray.
Given that this matter is before the courts, the RCMP will not be releasing additional information about this investigation.
Vehicles prowled in Beaumont
On April 18th, 2017, Beaumont RCMP received report of theft of a Motor Vehicle from the area of Rue Monique in Beaumont. Overnight between April 17th and April 18th, 2017 a red Ford F-150 (License Plate number BVL 3513) was stolen from the driveway of a residence. The vehicle was left unlocked and the key was left inside the vehicle. Similarly, report of Mischief to a different vehicle was also received from the same area where the vehicle was rummaged through but suspects were unable to steal any items as they could not get access to the glove compartment. The vehicle was left unlocked.
Similar reports of Mischief to vehicles were also received from the area of Rue Bouchard in Beaumont where vehicles were rummaged through and several items were stolen from the vehicle.
Beaumont RCMP would like to remind the public to lock their vehicles and remove any valuable items out of the vehicle. Beaumont RCMP would also like to remind the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities to police.
If you have any information about these crimes, please contact the Beaumont RCMP at (780)929-7410.
Grande Prairie RCMP Charge Male in Child Pornography Investigation
Grande Prairie, Alberta – An investigation into allegations of possession and distribution of child pornography which began in December 2016 has resulted in charges against a male from Grande Prairie.
The Grande Prairie General Investigation Section, in partnership with the Northern Alberta Internet Child Exploitation Unit and the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre (NCECC) began their investigation after allegations surfaced about the sharing of child pornography on social media.
Brian MCCAUSLAND, 54 year-old male, was arrested On April 18, 2017 and charged with the following offences:
· Possession of child pornography (CC)
· Distribution of child pornography (CC)
MCCAUSLAND was subsequently released on a Recognizance to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on May 29, 2017. He is to abide by strict conditions which include to have no contact with anyone under the age of 16 and not to have access to the internet at any time.
Due to the complex nature of such cases, the investigation will continue.
Police receive reports of online criminal activity including child pornography offences from a variety of sources and would like anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children to report the activity to your local police department. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at Cybertip.ca.
On April 18th, 2017, Beaumont RCMP received report of theft of a Motor Vehicle from the area of Rue Monique in Beaumont. Overnight between April 17th and April 18th, 2017 a red Ford F-150 (License Plate number BVL 3513) was stolen from the driveway of a residence. The vehicle was left unlocked and the key was left inside the vehicle. Similarly, report of Mischief to a different vehicle was also received from the same area where the vehicle was rummaged through but suspects were unable to steal any items as they could not get access to the glove compartment. The vehicle was left unlocked.
Similar reports of Mischief to vehicles were also received from the area of Rue Bouchard in Beaumont where vehicles were rummaged through and several items were stolen from the vehicle.
Beaumont RCMP would like to remind the public to lock their vehicles and remove any valuable items out of the vehicle. Beaumont RCMP would also like to remind the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities to police.
If you have any information about these crimes, please contact the Beaumont RCMP at (780)929-7410.
Grande Prairie RCMP Charge Male in Child Pornography Investigation
Grande Prairie, Alberta – An investigation into allegations of possession and distribution of child pornography which began in December 2016 has resulted in charges against a male from Grande Prairie.
The Grande Prairie General Investigation Section, in partnership with the Northern Alberta Internet Child Exploitation Unit and the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre (NCECC) began their investigation after allegations surfaced about the sharing of child pornography on social media.
Brian MCCAUSLAND, 54 year-old male, was arrested On April 18, 2017 and charged with the following offences:
· Possession of child pornography (CC)
· Distribution of child pornography (CC)
MCCAUSLAND was subsequently released on a Recognizance to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on May 29, 2017. He is to abide by strict conditions which include to have no contact with anyone under the age of 16 and not to have access to the internet at any time.
Due to the complex nature of such cases, the investigation will continue.
Police receive reports of online criminal activity including child pornography offences from a variety of sources and would like anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children to report the activity to your local police department. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at Cybertip.ca.
Maskwacis, Alberta – The Maskwacis RCMP Detachment, together with members from the RCMP’s Major Crime Unit – South (MCU), continue to investigate the homicide of an 18-year-old Maskwacis man which occurred shortly before 2:00 a.m. on the morning of Monday, March 27, 2017.
On that date, Maskwacis RCMP Detachment members responded to a report of three men having been hurt at a disturbance which took place at a residence in the Samson Cree Nation town-site. Police quickly located the three injured men after arriving on scene, however, one of the men succumbed to his injuries. The deceased man was identified as 18-year-old Lynden Thom* of Maskwacis.
An autopsy was conducted on Tuesday, March 28 at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Calgary in which the manner of Mr. Thom’s death was determined to be homicide.
The police investigation into this murder is ongoing and the Maskwacis RCMP is seeking the assistance of the public in this case. Anyone who believes that they may have information which would assist investigators is asked to call the Maskwacis RCMP Detachment at 780-585-3767.
Should callers wish to remain anonymous, they may call Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to Call Display, Call Trace or tape any phone calls. If your information leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash award up to $2,000.00. We want your tip, not your name. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.