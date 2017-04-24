Alberta RCMP reports to April 24, 2017

Pincher Creek RCMP summary to April 23
Gas and dash in Airdrie
Caterpillar bulldozer stolen near Del Bonita
Stolen excavator stolen near Blackfalds
Lotto tickets stolen in Airdrie
Arson in Bonnyville
Strathcona hit and run
Grande PrairieRCMP arrest man with axe
Bonnyville residential B&E and theft
Sherwood Park workplace fatality
Desmarais RCMP arrest three after shots fired
Water filtration system scam
Plywood theft at Sturgeon school
Red Deer assault suspect sought by police
Red Deer RCMP recent arrests
Multiple thefts in St. Albert
Stolen truck collides with house in Red Deer
Coronation RCMP investigates B&Es and thefts
Fatal MVC on Big Rock Trail near Okotoks
Jasper RCMP responds to multiple vehicle collision
Jasper traffic stop leads to charges
Final suspect arrested in Leduc home invasion
Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate firearms complaint
Fatal MVC near Didsbury
RCMP and OPP solves series of pharmacy robberies
Mischief (vandalism) - 2
Theft over $5000 - 1
Theft under $5000 - 3
Drugs - 1
Disturbing the Peace - 3
Driving complaints general) - 8
MV Collisions - 2
Liquor offences - 7
Suspicious occurrences (general) - 3
Assistance to other agencies - 2
Animal calls - 1
Municipal Bylaws (barking dogs / noise / OHV) - 1
Prisoners held - 12
Caterpillar bulldozer stolen near Del Bonita
Blackfalds, Alberta – On April 22nd, 2017 at approximately 8:45 am, Blackfalds RCMP responded to a report of a stolen Caterpillar 345CL excavator, from a work site near the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 597 (Blackfalds/Joffre exit)
It is believed that the excavator was loaded on a flat deck trailer being towed by a Semi Truck. The excavator was loaded 200 yards North of the Blindman Bridge on Highway 2, in the North bound lanes. It is believed an entire lane would have been blocked during the loading process.
The incident occurred sometime between 7:30 pm on April 21 and 7:00 am on April 22.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have information regarding this occurrence to contact Blackfalds RCMP at (403) 885-3300. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stopper that leads to an arrest(s), you may eligible for a cash reward.
Airdrie, Alberta - Airdrie RCMP are asking the public for information to help identify two persons responsible for the theft of lotto tickets from the Petro Canada located on East Lake Crescent in Airdrie.
On Saturday, April 22, 2017, at approximately 7:35am, two males, working together, entered Petro Canada and stole an entire lotto ticket display unit from the check-out counter. The males then departed in a black, lifted Ford truck. The truck had large aftermarket tires, fender flares, a black headache rack, chrome tool box, and a small chrome brush guard on the front.
Male suspect 1 is described as:
· Caucasian
· Late 30’s with Mohawk haircut, brown hair
· Wearing a black sweater with white markings on front, red shirt, and prescription glasses
Male suspect 2 is described as:
· Caucasian
· Late 40’s with short scruffy facial hair and a thin moustache
· Wearing dark sunglasses, grey hoody, white under shirt, and a beige baseball cap
Anyone with information on this occurrence or who can help identify the suspects is asked to contact Constable Nicolas Claveau at the Airdrie RCMP Detachment at (403) 945-7200. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Edmonton, Alberta - The RCMP are asking the public`s assistance to identify an individual believed to be responsible for several Bank Robberies in Lower Mainland BC. The following is the press release that was sent out by BC in regards to these investigations. If anyone has any information about the Identity of this individual please contact the numbers provided in BC or contact myself here in Edmonton, Sgt. Jack Poitras at 780-412-5261.
Surrey, Langley, and Chilliwack RCMP along with Abbotsford Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a series of alleged bank robberies across the Lower Mainland in the month of March and April.
On March 3rd in Surrey, March 17th in Langley and Abbotsford, and April 3rd in Yarrow, financial institutions found themselves victims of a robbery. In all three instances, a similarly described man is alleged to have produced a robbery note and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash prior to police arrival. Thankfully, no violence was used during any of the incidents and no employees or clients were injured. The surveillance cameras at all three locations were able to photograph the alleged suspect.
Depicted in the surveillance photos (see above) is a man described as possibly South Asian or Filipino, in his 30s, 5'8", with a medium build, dark beard and moustache, and wearing a black toque, sunglasses, black gloves, black jacket and black pants. Police believe it is the same man in all three incidents.
“Collaborating with our policing partners is an essential tool in solving multi-jurisdictional robbery series like this one,” says Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann. “The goal is to identify this suspect quickly with the public’s help and hold him to account for his actions.”
Anyone with more information on this suspect is asked to contact one of the following:
· Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502
· Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200
· Abbotsford Police at 604-859-5225
· Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611
· Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.
Beaumont, AB - On April 21st, 2017, Beaumont RCMP received a complaint of a male threatening another person. A subsequent investigation resulted in police attending the Eaglemont Apartments and making entry into one of the units. The male attempted to flee off balcony and was arrested a short time later. The arrest was effected safely and without further incident in liaison with the Leduc RCMP Drug Section and Police Dog Services.
Byran Lawrence HANSEN, age 28, has been charged with Uttering Threats and Fail to Comply with Probation. HANSEN is still in custody pending his next court date.
The Beaumont RCMP would like to thank the members of the public that assisted and cooperated during this investigation.
On April 15th at 11:30 PM the Bonnyville RCMP responded to a fire at one of the units in the King Arts Apartment Building on the 4700 block of 41 Street in Bonnyville.
On April 12, 2017 at 4:45 am, Coronation RCMP received a report that the Race Trac Gas at 5529 Highway 12 in Coronation had been broken into. The suspect caused significant damage to the building and departed with money. Two additional break-ins were reported soon after at the Highway 12 and 36 junction Central Alberta Co-Op Castor Cardlock, and at the Food Town grocery store on 50 Avenue in the Town of Castor.
The roads were wet at the time. The RCMP continues to investigated the collision.
Drivers name is not being released until all Next of Kin have been notified.
Jasper RCMP responds to multiple vehicle collision
Jasper, Alberta - On April 23, 2017 at approximately 6:00 P.M. Jasper RCMP, Jasper Volunteer Fire Brigade and Jasper EMS responded to a multiple vehicle collision on Highway 16 at Snaring River.
Multiple people were transported to the hospital in Jasper and Hinton including one male in critical condition.
As the matter is still under investigation, no further press release will be issued.
Jasper, Alberta - On April 20th, 2017 at approximately 11:45 pm, Jasper RCMP officers conducted a traffic stop on Highway 16 for a speeding offence. During the traffic stop, officers entered into an impaired driving investigation. As a result of that investigation the suspect male driver was advised he was under arrest. The suspect resisted attempts to take him into custody and he actively fought with officers and after an unsuccessful conducted energy weapon deployment he was able to escape custody and flee the scene.
A few minutes later, the suspect was located on Highway 93 and RCMP officers conducted a high risk vehicle stop. The suspect initially stopped but failed to remain stopped and then fled again. Police successfully deployed a tire deflation device and the suspect continued to drive a short distance with four deflated tires while being pursued by police. The vehicle came to a stop and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.
As a result of this investigation, Phillip Jason MANNIX, age 41 of Grande Prairie, was charged under the Criminal Code of Canada with flight from police, assault on a police officer, assault on a police officer with a weapon, assault on a police officer causing bodily harm, two counts of impaired operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of resisting arrest and two counts of failing to comply with a court order. MANNIX has been remanded into custody and is set to appear at the Jasper Provincial Court on April 27th, 2017.
As the matter is now before the courts no further release will be forthcoming.
Final suspect arrested in Leduc home invasion
Leduc, Alberta – The fifth and final suspect in an October 2016 home invasion is now in custody.
Yesterday, 51-year-old Ryan Warren Taylor was arrested by Edmonton Police Service on outstanding warrants issued by Leduc RCMP. Taylor had been earlier identified as a suspect in a Leduc home invasion along with four other individuals.
“We are pleased to have brought this investigation to a successful conclusion,” says Constable Paetz from Leduc RCMP General Investigation Section. “I know it will go a long way to providing closure to the victims in this case.”
Following his arrest, Ryan Taylor was turned over to Leduc RCMP. He has been remanded in custody with a bail hearing appearance date of April 27 in Leduc Provincial Court.
Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate firearms complaint
On April 20, 2017 at 1037 am Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to a 911 call reporting a male youth with a handgun in the Wetaskiwin Mall. A male youth approached two other youths and produced a handgun. The two victims fled the scene and contacted police immediately. Police responded to the mall and identified additional witnesses. The suspect was not immediately located as he fled the area.
Police were able to identify and subsequently locate the male youth, in the 3800 block of 54 Street in Wetaskiwin. The male youth was arrested without incident. No firearm was recovered as a result of this investigation.
Wetaskiwin general duty investigators were assisted by Wetaskiwin General Investigation Section, Police Dog Services and Maskwacis detachment members.
The 15 year old male youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces weapons related and Uttering Threats charges.. He was released to an adult, with several conditions and will appear in court on June 7, 2017 in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court.
As the matter is now before the courts no further release will be forthcoming.
Fatal MVC near Didsbury
Didsbury, AB - On April 20, 2017 at approximately 4:00 pm Didsbury RCMP responded to a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. The collision occurred on Highway 2A near the intersection of Township 284. A pick up truck and car collided resulting in both the car's occupants being fatally injured. The driver of the truck was transported to hospital by STARS air ambulance.
The following is an overview of the nature of the complaints that the Pincher Creek Detachment received for the period of April 17 - 23, 2017 . Note that the summary indicates what was reported to the police and may not have been substantiated.
Total calls for service - 43Uttering Threats - 1
Mischief (vandalism) - 2
Theft over $5000 - 1
Theft under $5000 - 3
Drugs - 1
Disturbing the Peace - 3
Driving complaints general) - 8
MV Collisions - 2
Liquor offences - 7
Suspicious occurrences (general) - 3
Assistance to other agencies - 2
Animal calls - 1
Municipal Bylaws (barking dogs / noise / OHV) - 1
Prisoners held - 12
Airdrie, Alberta – An inter-provincial investigation between RCMP, Calgary Police, Windsor Police and Ontario Provincial Police has resulted in charges being laid in a series of Pharmacy Armed Robberies in Southern Alberta and Ontario.
On March 20th, Airdrie RCMP responded to an armed robbery at the Crossfield Pharmacy. A short time later, RCMP were notified of another robbery, this time at the Sandstone Pharmacy on 8th Street in Airdrie.
On March 30th, Turner Valley RCMP were dispatched to Sandul’s Pharmacy in Black Diamond for a reported armed robbery. On April 5th, a fourth robbery occurred, this time at a pharmacy in Bragg Creek. In each of the robberies, a man armed with a knife entered the area where narcotics were kept and stole prescription medications including opiates.
On April 7th, the RCMP Serious Crimes Branch took the lead in investigating the four Alberta armed robberies. At the same time, OPP in Essex County were investigating 14 robberies that had occurred in several jurisdictions across Ontario from October 2016 to March 2017. The RCMP and OPP investigation led to the identification of Dustin Ross Robinson, formally of Sarnia Ontario and currently residing in Calgary, Alberta.
The joint investigation gathered evidence which included search warrants for a residence and vehicle in Calgary, and a work site near Fort McMurray. The search warrants were conducted on April 13thand 14th, resulting in the recovery of clothing and items used by the suspect in addition to an abundance of prescription narcotics taken during the robberies.
34-year-old Dustin Robinson has been charged with 4 counts of robbery and 4 counts of disguise with intent relating to the Alberta armed robberies. He has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Airdrie Provincial Court on April 20, 2017.
In addition to the Alberta charges, Robinson is facing an additional 24 criminal code charges in Ontario stemming from the armed robbery investigations there.
