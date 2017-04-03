Alberta RCMP reports to April 3, 2017

- Pincher Creek RCMP summary
- Mischief to property in St. Albert
- April is speeding awareness month
- RCMP officer administers Naloxone to unresponsive female
- Double homicide in Chipman
- Coronation RCMP investigate break-in and theft
- No poisons found in Blackfalds Halloween candy case
- Fatal MVC near Beaverlodge
- Cochrane RCMP investigate fatal motorcycle collision
- Viking RCMP arrest male for drug offences after collision
- Grande Prairie RCMP charge man with attempted murder
All reports provided by Alberta RCMP except where otherwise noted.
Pincher Creek RCMP summary for the week of March 27 - April 2, 2017
Mischief to property in St. Albert
St. Albert, Alberta - St. Albert RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the suspects involved in discharging a pellet gun at a moving vehicle. The incident occurred at approximately 10:00 P.M. on Friday, March 31, 2017. The complainant advised they were turning onto Acorn Crescent off of Arlington Drive when they heard a loud bang. When they arrived at their destination they checked their vehicle, discovering a small hole that was consistent with a pellet gun shot. The suspect vehicle was described as an older model sedan, light in colour and dirty. No other descriptors obtained.
Earlier that same date a separate complaint had been received by the St. Albert RCMP of damage done to an unattended vehicle parked on Akinsdale. The damage was as a result of a pellet gun shot which may be related to this occurrence.
If you have information about this incident, please call the St. Albert R.C.M.P. at 780-458-7700 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).
April is speeding awareness month
Blackfalds, Alberta - On November 2nd, 2016, the Blackfalds RCMP received a complaint of suspicious Halloween Candy that was thought to cause a child to get sick.
The Blackfalds RCMP had this candy sent to the RCMP laboratory and requested to have it tested. Results returned from the lab stating that no drugs or common poisons were detected in the pieces of candy.
At this time, the Blackfalds RCMP will be concluding their file with regards to this investigation.
County of Grande Prairie: On April 1, 2017 at approximately 5:30 PM Beaverlodge RCMP were dispatched to a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 43 east of Beaverlodge. Emergency crews were unable to resuscitate the lone male occupant, a 45 year old man from Edmonton. Initial investigation indicates that the semi truck left the roadway. No other vehicles were involved. STARS Air Ambulance attended but we not required. Police are still investigating the factors that led to the collision.
Cochrane RCMP investigate fatal motorcycle collision
On April 1, 2017 at 4:56 PM Cochrane RCMP were dispatched to a complaint of a serious motorcycle collision on Highway 1a and Branch Road near Morley Alberta. Upon arrival emergency crews were unable to resuscitate a 68 year old Alberta man. Initial investigation indicates that the motorcycle the male was driving left the roadway and the male was ejected from the motorcycle. Police are still investigating the factors that led to this collision. Alcohol is not believed to be involved.
If anyone witnessed this collision they are asked to call the Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000.
Viking RCMP arrest male for drug offences after collision
On March 30, 2017 at approximately 11:00, Viking RCMP were alerted to a collision involving a car and a light pole at the intersection of Highway 36 and Highway 14, right at the Town of Viking. Police identified and arrested the two occupants, a male and a female from Edmonton, as both had outstanding warrants from Edmonton, and had originally fled the scene.
Viking RCMP subsequently charged Travis Serson, 24, with numerous charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, public mischief, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), fail to comply with recognizance X 3, and fail to remain at the scene of an accident. Serson remains in custody pending his first court appearance. Victoria Martinuk, 19, was released to appear in court in Edmonton as a result of her warrants.
Viking RCMP are looking for any additional information about this matter. If you have any information or witnessed this collision, please contact the Viking RCMP at (780) 336-3441. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.tipsubmit.com , or by SMS.
Grande Prairie RCMP charge man with attempted murder
Grande Prairie, Alberta - In the early morning of April 2, 2017, Grande Prairie RCMP were dispatched to assist EMS at a residence on the east side of the city.
Outside of the residence, a male victim was found with injuries as a result of a hatchet attack. The victim sustained significant trauma and was taken to hospital. He has since been released and is expected to recover.
The investigation resulted in the arrest of an adult male, without incident a short time later. The occurrence is considered an isolated incident with no risk to the public.
Ronald Ernest GAUTHIER, 38, of Leduc County, Alberta has been charged with Attempted Murder Section 268(2) C.C. He will appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court today.
If you have information about this investigation or any other investigation, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-380-5701, or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet atwww.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.
RCMP Pincher Creek - The following is an overview of the nature of the complaints that the Pincher Creek Detachment received for the period of March 27 - April 2, 2017. Note that the summary indicates what was reported to the police and may not have been substantiated.
Total calls for service - 56
Break and Enter (residential) - 1
Break and Enter (commercial) - 1
Fraud / Forgery - 1
Mischief (vandalism) - 3
Theft of motor vehicle - 1
Impaired Driving - 1
Drugs - 1
Driving complaints (general) - 12
MV Collisions - 9
Liquor offences - 1
Suspicious occurrences (general) - 1
Assistance to other agencies - 2
False Alarms - 1
911 calls (invalid) - 10
Prisoners held – 3
We all have a stake in our efforts to reduce the number of deaths and injuries on our roads. Government, law enforcement and the many traffic safety partners are working together to find solutions. Drivers also need to realize the importance of the role they play too.
· Reduces your ability to steer safely around curves or objects on the road.
· Decreases your field of vision and your peripheral vision.
· Extends the distance required to stop your vehicle in emergency situations.
· Reduces your ability to obey traffic control devices such as red lights and stop signs.
· Increases the chance that you will lose control of your vehicle.
· Reduces the effectiveness of seatbelts and other safety devices such as airbags and side impact beams.
· Increases the probability of death or injury if there is a crash.
· Reduces the effectiveness of roadside hardware such as barriers, crash cushions and bridge rails.
Speed limit in school and playground zones:
· The speed limit in both urban and rural school zones is 30 km/h and is in effect on school days from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. unless other times are posted by the municipality.
· The speed limit in a playground zone is 30 km/h and is in effect from 8:30 a.m. to one hour after sunset.
· A vehicle is not permitted to pass another vehicle travelling in the same direction in either school or playground zones during the times these zones are in effect.
Emergency vehicles and construction zones:
· Motorists must slow to 60 km/h, or less if the posted speed is lower, when passing emergency vehicles or tow trucks stopped with their lights flashing. Fines for speeding in these areas will be double the regular amount.
· If there are two or more traffic lanes in the same direction as the emergency vehicle or tow truck, passing vehicles need only slow down in the lane immediately beside the stopped emergency vehicle. Vehicles travelling in other lanes, including oncoming lanes, may maintain their speed but should proceed with caution.
· Emergency vehicles include fire, police, ambulance, tow trucks, and a vehicle used by a gas disconnection unit of a public utility or a designated emergency response unit.
· In construction zones, motorists must observe the posted speed. When workers are present, fines for speeding in these areas will be doubled. This is where workers are on or near the road, operating heavy equipment, directing traffic, or using hand tools within the construction zone. Drivers need to look out for workers who are behind construction equipment and less visible.
Frequently Asked Questions
What percentage of fatal crashes involve speeding? Almost three out of every ten fatal crashes are the result of driving at a speed unsafe for the prevailing road conditions.
Double homicide in Chipman
Chipman, Alberta – At 11:28 p.m. last night, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP were dispatched to a 911 report of suspicious deaths at a residence in Chipman, Alberta. Two adult males were located at the residence, deceased. One male suspect has been taken into police custody and the RCMP can confirm that they are treating this incident as a homicide.
RCMP Major Crimes Unit have assumed carriage of this investigation with assistance of Fort Saskatchewan RCMP and the Forensic Identification Section.
One adult male remains in police custody. The RCMP do not believe that this is a random event and do not feel that there is a further risk to public safety.
An autopsy has been scheduled at the Edmonton Office of the Medical Examiner for April 4, 2017. This investigation is in its preliminary stages and more information will be made available when RCMP are able.
- In the last 5 years, 451 people were killed and 11,753 were injured in collisions involving unsafe speed. (2010-2014).
- In 2014, 25 per cent of fatal collisions involved a driver travelling at an unsafe speed.
- In the 2017 Driver Attitude Survey, 57 per cent of Albertans said they almost never drive more than 10 kmabove the posted speed limit. Only 19 per cent of Albertans said they almost never drive between 5 and 10 km abovethe posted speed limit.
- In the past 10 years, there were an average of 1,274 convictions each year for speeding more than 50 km/h overthe speed limit.
- Demerits for speeding range from two points(exceeding the posted limit by less than 15 km/h) to six points (exceeding the posted limit by more than 50 km/h).
- Speed limits save lives every day – maybe today it’s yours.
- The faster you go, the longer it takes to stop. The faster you drive, the harder you hit.
- By the time you realize you’re going too fast, it may be too late.
- Speeding saves little time.
- This is about getting to your destination safely.
- When you slow down, you increase the safety of you and your passengers as well as other road users.
Strathcona County RCMP officer administers Naloxone to unresponsive female
Strathcona County, Alberta - On March 31, 2017 at approximately 9:20 a.m. Strathcona County Enforcement Services located a vehicle parked on Highway 21 just south of Highway 14. The licence plate on the vehicle came back stolen from a Dodge Ram on March 30, 2017 out of Beiseker, Alberta.
Strathcona County RCMP located a female in the driver’s seat and was arrested and placed in the back of the police vehicle. A short time later the officer observed the female to be unresponsive. The officer immediately administered a dose of Naloxone after suspecting an overdose. The female remained unconscious and the officer administered a second dose of Naloxone in which the female regained partial consciousness.
Strathcona County Emergency Services arrived and transported the female to hospital where she was treated and released shortly after.
The subsequent investigation determined that the vehicle had also been reported stolen from a residence located in Sylvan Lake, Alberta on March 29, 2017. Inside the vehicle police located stolen identification and credit cards.
A 28 year old female has been remanded into custody and faces several criminal charges in relations to the alleged stolen property.
The RCMP have issued Naloxone kits to all on-duty operational members to not only treat people who have overdosed but also colleagues who may have been accidentally exposed to opioids.
Coronation RCMP investigate break-in and theft
Coronation RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect responsible for a break-in and theft of tobacco products from the Food Town grocery store on 50 Avenue in Castor, AB.
At 3:22 AM on March 30, 2017, a suspect gained entry into the Food Town grocery store by prying open the front door facing 50 Avenue. Once inside, the suspect accessed a storage cabinet and stole tobacco products. The suspect was operating a dark coloured half tonne pick-up truck.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have information regarding this occurrence to contact Coronation RCMP at 403-578-3666. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet atwww.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.
No poisons found in Blackfalds Halloween candy case
The Blackfalds RCMP had this candy sent to the RCMP laboratory and requested to have it tested. Results returned from the lab stating that no drugs or common poisons were detected in the pieces of candy.
At this time, the Blackfalds RCMP will be concluding their file with regards to this investigation.
Fatal MVC near Beaverlodge
County of Grande Prairie: On April 1, 2017 at approximately 5:30 PM Beaverlodge RCMP were dispatched to a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 43 east of Beaverlodge. Emergency crews were unable to resuscitate the lone male occupant, a 45 year old man from Edmonton. Initial investigation indicates that the semi truck left the roadway. No other vehicles were involved. STARS Air Ambulance attended but we not required. Police are still investigating the factors that led to the collision.
On April 1, 2017 at 4:56 PM Cochrane RCMP were dispatched to a complaint of a serious motorcycle collision on Highway 1a and Branch Road near Morley Alberta. Upon arrival emergency crews were unable to resuscitate a 68 year old Alberta man. Initial investigation indicates that the motorcycle the male was driving left the roadway and the male was ejected from the motorcycle. Police are still investigating the factors that led to this collision. Alcohol is not believed to be involved.
If anyone witnessed this collision they are asked to call the Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000.
On March 30, 2017 at approximately 11:00, Viking RCMP were alerted to a collision involving a car and a light pole at the intersection of Highway 36 and Highway 14, right at the Town of Viking. Police identified and arrested the two occupants, a male and a female from Edmonton, as both had outstanding warrants from Edmonton, and had originally fled the scene.
Viking RCMP subsequently charged Travis Serson, 24, with numerous charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, public mischief, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), fail to comply with recognizance X 3, and fail to remain at the scene of an accident. Serson remains in custody pending his first court appearance. Victoria Martinuk, 19, was released to appear in court in Edmonton as a result of her warrants.
Viking RCMP are looking for any additional information about this matter. If you have any information or witnessed this collision, please contact the Viking RCMP at (780) 336-3441. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.tipsubmit.com , or by SMS.
Grande Prairie RCMP charge man with attempted murder
Grande Prairie, Alberta - In the early morning of April 2, 2017, Grande Prairie RCMP were dispatched to assist EMS at a residence on the east side of the city.
Outside of the residence, a male victim was found with injuries as a result of a hatchet attack. The victim sustained significant trauma and was taken to hospital. He has since been released and is expected to recover.
The investigation resulted in the arrest of an adult male, without incident a short time later. The occurrence is considered an isolated incident with no risk to the public.
Ronald Ernest GAUTHIER, 38, of Leduc County, Alberta has been charged with Attempted Murder Section 268(2) C.C. He will appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court today.
If you have information about this investigation or any other investigation, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-380-5701, or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet atwww.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.
