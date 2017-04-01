Annora Brown - Books, boxes, and paintings

|Annora Brown
Now, with the Annora Brown Life & Legacy Project, we want to again make up “Book Boxes”. This time the contents would include books Annora wrote or illustrated, along with books written that help define her time or the subjects she studied. (See Bibliography notes in the website www.annorabrown.ca ). We need the public’s help making these collections. The point is to make these boxes available to school and university classes and libraries where students will be researching Ms. Brown’s Life & Legacy.
We appeal, also, for other bits of information. Where is Annora Brown’s work available for public viewing? We know about paintings in the Whyte Museum and Sax Gallery (Banff), the Library and the Colonel Macleod Window in the Anglican Church (Fort Macleod). What other locations can we name?
Whose privately-owned paintings can we include in an inventory? Having a collected listing of these paintings at the Fort Macleod library would show the scope of the artist’s work. We already have permission from her estate to assemble this data, and we have one couple who has volunteered to gather the information. You can help us get started on this part of our venture!
Some books might be donated from personal libraries. Some need to be purchased from Second Hand dealers. Some of the paintings that have been donated and all of the prints need to be matted and framed before they can be hung. Copies of Patricia Alderson’s thesis needs to be acquired. For everything there is a cost. If you would like to make a financial contribution to this end, it would be much appreciated. Contributions can be made to Annora Brown Project Society, Box 92, Pincher Creek, AB. T0K 1W0
