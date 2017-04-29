B&Es and theft of holiday trailer near Monarch

Alberta RCMP -
Sometime during the evening of April 28, 2017 and the morning of April 29, 2017 unknown persons entered into the fenced storage facility located at Highway RV Storage on Highway 3 west of Highway 3A near Monarch, Alberta. A white 2005 Pilgrim 237RK-S travel trailer was stolen from the compound. The trailer is 28' long tow behind trailer with a pull out and awning on the driver's side.
Several other vehicles and trailers parked at this location were broken into and rummaged through.
The RCMP in Fort Macleod are investigating this Break & Enter and Theft and are seeking public assistance. Anyone that may have information are asked to contact the RCMP in Fort Macleod at 403-553-7200
or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477
(TIPS).
