Canada 150 poetry contest for Alberta's Grade 4 to 6 students

The contest starts January 11, 2017 to celebrate the birthday of Sir John A. Macdonald, Canada's first Prime Minister. Poems can be written in English or French and in any style of poetry.
Participating schools have until May 5, 2017 to send us a selection of their best poems from each classroom. A panel of volunteer adjudicators will pick the best poems from Grade 4, 5 and 6 as well as honourable mentions. Grand prize winners of $150 gift cards will be announced on June 1, 2017. Each student who has a poem submitted by their school will receive a special certificate signed by the Lieutenant Governor. Every participating school will also be recognized.
All students need to do is take a look through the list of 150 historical figures reaching back to 1867 and find a story that captures their attention...and then start writing! Maximum poem length is 150 words...one for each year of Canadian Confederation.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.