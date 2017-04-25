Pages
Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Castle-Crown Wilderness Coalition AGM May 13
(ad)
Castle-Crown Wilderness Coalition
Annual General Meeting
May 13, 2017
Coalfields School - Beaver Mines
Meeting - 10 am - noon
Lunch - noon - 1 pm
Hike - 1 - 4 pm
Please RSVP
office@ccwc.ab.ca
