Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Castle-Crown Wilderness Coalition AGM May 13

Castle-Crown Wilderness Coalition 
Annual General Meeting 
May 13, 2017 
Coalfields School - Beaver Mines
Meeting - 10 am - noon 
Lunch - noon - 1 pm 
Hike - 1 - 4 pm
Please RSVP office@ccwc.ab.ca

