Thursday, April 20, 2017

Co-operators Pincher Creek seeks Associate Insurance Advisor

Discover a better place to grow your career: a place that’s caring, engaging and rewarding. We’re proud of our diverse culture of trust and respect. It’s a culture guided by solid leadership and collaboration from every member of our organization.

 The Co-operators, a leading Canadian-owned insurance and financial services company, is looking for a qualified:

 Associate Insurance Advisor
in Pincher Creek, Alberta


 the opportunity
As an Associate Insurance Advisor, you will be responsible for the sales and service of The Co-operators products. In addition to responding to client requests, you will complete front-line risk assessments and match new, prospective and existing clients to all line of insurance.

 your qualifications
You have, or will acquire within three months, a General Insurance Licence. You must also be proficient with the Microsoft Office suite and other technology. Other financial services licenses, flexible hours, and travel may also be required.

 If you are interested in a career with The Co-operators, send your resume to:

 Tracy Gregan 
District Supervisor 
tracy_gregan@cooperator.ca

403-382-2812

 www.cooperators.ca

