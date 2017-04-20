Co-operators Pincher Creek seeks Associate Insurance Advisor

(ad)
The Co-operators, a leading Canadian-owned insurance and financial services company, is looking for a qualified:
Associate Insurance Advisor
in Pincher Creek, Alberta
the opportunity
As an Associate Insurance Advisor, you will be responsible for the sales and service of The Co-operators products. In addition to responding to client requests, you will complete front-line risk assessments and match new, prospective and existing clients to all line of insurance.
your qualifications
You have, or will acquire within three months, a General Insurance Licence. You must also be proficient with the Microsoft Office suite and other technology. Other financial services licenses, flexible hours, and travel may also be required.
If you are interested in a career with The Co-operators, send your resume to:
Tracy Gregan
District Supervisor
tracy_gregan@cooperator.ca
403-382-2812
www.cooperators.ca
