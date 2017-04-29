Community Foundation awards $14,000 in Youth in Action grants

“This is our sixth year with the Youth in Action Grants Program. It’s a great initiative and a fantastic way to introduce youth to philanthropy, and to let them experience the impact giving has on the community,” said Charleen Davidson, the Community Foundation’s Executive Director.
“The entire Youth in Action Grants Program focuses on youth. The applications are written by youth, and the grant recipients are selected by youth – the University of Lethbridge Rotaract Club. It is wonderful to see youth so engaged in their communities. They come up with some creative ideas to address needs that they see in their community, but that adults might not necessarily identify.”
Spring 2017 Youth in Action Grant Recipients:
- Pincher Creek Metis Local Council Chinook 1880
- Canyon School, Pincher Creek
- F.P. Walshe High School, Fort Macleod
- St. Joseph School, Coaldale
- YWCA Lethbridge
- Cardston High School, Cardston
- Spring Glen Junior High School, Glenwood
- Group Group Youth Society, Pincher Creek
- Hays Community Association, Hays
- Lethbridge Collegiate Institute, Lethbridge
