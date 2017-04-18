Recent

Weather

Tuesday, April 18, 2017

Copper wire theft near Fort Macleod

RCMP Alberta - On April 17, 2017, the Fort Macleod RCMP received a report of theft of copper wire from a rural business in Fort Macleod, AB, overnight. Approximately $15, 000 worth of copper wire was cut out of heavy equipment and stolen. The RCMP would like to remind the community to secure all equipment and to report any suspicious activity.

If you have information regarding this theft or any other crime please contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at (403) 553-7200 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll