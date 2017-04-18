Copper wire theft near Fort Macleod

RCMP Alberta -
On April 17, 2017, the Fort Macleod RCMP received a report of theft of copper wire from a rural business in Fort Macleod, AB, overnight. Approximately $15, 000 worth of copper wire was cut out of heavy equipment and stolen. The RCMP would like to remind the community to secure all equipment and to report any suspicious activity.
If you have information regarding this theft or any other crime please contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at (403) 553-7200
or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477
(TIPS).
