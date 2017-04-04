Dewey Todd Starzyk arrested for robbery with a firearm

Starzyk is now charged with robbery with a firearm, careless use of a firearm, carrying a weapon while committing an offence, uttering death threats and Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking as well as 3 charges for failing to comply with his conditions.
In an earlier incident Starzyk was arrested February 8, 2017 for for careless use of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance and was released on Feb 15 2017 with numerous conditions he must abide by after being arrested.
Starzyk has been remanded in custody until April 6th to speak to his release on these new charges.
