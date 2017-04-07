Recent

Friday, April 7, 2017

Free Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon April 21

All Volunteers are Invited to a Free Community Appreciation Event 
Friday, April 21, 2017


In celebration of National Volunteer Week, the Municipal District of Pincher Creek No.9 and the Town of Pincher Creek invites all volunteers from your organization to attend a celebratory luncheon to honor the many volunteers who contribute to our community.


Enjoy a free “come and go” lunch and refreshments.

Short program to start at 12:15 pm
Date: Friday, April 21, 2017
Location: Pincher Creek Community Hall (287 Canyon Dr.)
Time: 11:00 – 2:00 pm

VOLUNTEER 150


Do you have an awesome volunteer that puts in over 150 hours in your organization in a year? We want to know about them!! They deserve special recognition at our celebration. Nominate now, phone Recreation office at 403-627-4322 or online www.PincherCreek150.ca
  

