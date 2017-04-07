Funding announced to boost economies in southwestern Alberta

Maria Fitzpatrick, MLA for Lethbridge-East, made the announcement today on behalf of Economic Development and Trade Minister Deron Bilous.
“So much of Alberta’s economic strength and entrepreneurial drive is centered in our province’s smaller cities and towns. Every region of Alberta brings multiple strengths to our way of life, whether in energy, agriculture, forestry, mining, tourism, or in other areas. This funding will help communities with common interests tackle economic development projects that they might not have been able to individually. Through these projects local leaders are working together to grow and diversify our economy, and make life better for Alberta families.”Deron Bilous, Minister of Economic Development and Trade
The funding includes:
- $25,000 to the Town of Claresholm for its project called Claresholm: Defining a Promise
- $10,000 to the Village of Champion for the Champion Commercial Sustainability Project
- $50,000 to the Vulcan Business Development Society for its Industrial Land Strategy for Vulcan Business Park
- $65,000 to the Vulcan Brand Innovation Society for Operation Communicate, Accelerate and Collaborate
- $25,000 to the Town of Magrath for the Sustainable Agriculture Education Partnership, and
- $50,000 to the Town of Taber for the Southern Alberta Regional MRF Feasibility Study
The successful projects will help position the region as an attractive destination for investment and tourism, diversify the local economy, provide quality training opportunities that lead to long-term jobs, and explore environmentally-friendly business opportunities like a material recovery facility in the Town of Taber.
“We want to help provide local leaders the support they need to use their expertise to grow and diversify the economy in their communities. This financial support means they can undertake projects collaboratively, that will benefit families and businesses across the region.”Maria Fitzpatrick, MLA for Lethbridge-East
Following the first CARES application intake in 2016, the program evaluated 88 applications from regions and communities, representing approximately $10.5 million in requested grants. These projects are among many throughout the province receiving support through the first intake of the CARES program.
The second intake for the CARES program is now open and will run until May 31, 2017. Eligibility criteria and more information on how to apply are available at jobsplan.alberta.ca.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.