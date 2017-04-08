Group Group Youth hiring for two positions

NOW HIRING FOR TWO POSITIONS
1. Part-Time/Casual Youth Worker
Duties: Help organize programs/activities for youngsters aged 6 to 18 years.
Qualifications:
A responsible, mature individual with a genuine interest in working with children/youth
Training/experience in the human services field
Knowledge of Blackfoot culture an asset
Possess strong communication and problem solving skills
Be willing to work evenings and some Saturdays
Successful candidate must provide Criminal Records and Child Welfare checks
Submit Resume by April 21, 2017 to:
Interview Committee
Group Group Youth Society
Box 2614, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0
Email: groupgroupyouth@shaw.ca
(For more information call Lynne at 403-627-4616)