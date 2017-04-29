Recent

Weather

Saturday, April 29, 2017

Letter to the Editor: Silence from Town of Pincher Creek continues


D. Gray - There is still silence from the Town of Pincher Creek’s administration and Council on my questions raised on March 29th, 2017. Maybe they believe or hope that I will just go away…

I really don’t take this personally. Is it a reflection of who our elected officials and our administrative team’s public servants truly are? Are they demonstrating by their actions that they are interested in being accountable and honestly represent us and our concerns as taxpayers?

When their actions are questionable and appear to be ethically compromised, where is our recourse?

I urge others to find their voice and submit a Dear Editor Letter about their community concerns.

It’s only together we can make Pincher Creek engaged and vibrant. Let’s all be part of the solution… not the problem.

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll