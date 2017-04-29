Letter to the Editor: Silence from Town of Pincher Creek continues

I really don’t take this personally. Is it a reflection of who our elected officials and our administrative team’s public servants truly are? Are they demonstrating by their actions that they are interested in being accountable and honestly represent us and our concerns as taxpayers?
When their actions are questionable and appear to be ethically compromised, where is our recourse?
I urge others to find their voice and submit a Dear Editor Letter about their community concerns.
It’s only together we can make Pincher Creek engaged and vibrant. Let’s all be part of the solution… not the problem.
