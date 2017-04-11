Recent

MD council conditionally approves Pincher Creek Curling Club funding


At the February 14 meeting of council for the MD of Pincher Creek Councillor Garry Marchuk moved that a letter from Pincher Creek Curling Club requesting funding for the Curling Club Ice Plant be received, and that "should the Curing Club be successful in receiving Community Facility Enhancement Program (CFEP) grant funding, the MD's share of $140,000 be given, from the Recreation Reserve...  provided the ice plant is transferrable to the proposed new facility; And that the Town of Pincher Creek takes ownership the new infrastructure."

Councillor Quentin Stevick requested a recorded  . The motion carried, with Stevick and councillor Fred Schoening opposed.

