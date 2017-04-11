Councillor Quentin Stevick requested a recorded . The motion carried, with Stevick and councillor Fred Schoening opposed.
Tuesday, April 11, 2017
MD council conditionally approves Pincher Creek Curling Club funding
Councillor Quentin Stevick requested a recorded . The motion carried, with Stevick and councillor Fred Schoening opposed.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.