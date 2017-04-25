MD of Pincher Creek 2017 notice of assessment roll

The Assessment Roll for the Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9, has been prepared for 2017 taxation purposes.
Notice is hereby given, as required under Section 311 of the Municipal Government Act, Chapter M-26, that assessment notices have been sent and are combined with the 2017 Tax Notice. The Assessment Roll will be open for inspection at the office of the Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9, 1037 Herron Avenue, Pincher Creek, AB, during regular business hours 8:00 am – 4:30 pm.
Bylaw No. 1264-15 Tax Penalty Bylaw became effective January 1, 2016, which implements the following. A penalty of two percent (2%) to be applied on July 2, 2017, and a further penalty of four percent (4%) to be applied on November 1, 2017, on any property tax account that has current years taxes outstanding. A penalty of twelve percent (12%) to be applied on January 1, 2018, on any property tax account that has taxes from previous year’s outstanding.
Dated at Pincher Creek, Alberta this 24th day of April 2017.
Wendy Kay, CAO