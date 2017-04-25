MD of Pincher Creek council hears Patton Park revitalization update

"Currently, we are trying to raise $30,000 in funds to assist with our goals and work in partnership with the MD to make continued improvements to the park. Since January 1 of this year we have raised close to $10,000. We plan to use these funds to push the project into its next phase, which would be to extend the irrigation system to other areas of the park, repair the baseball diamonds and create picnic and garden areas. Approximately two years ago the grade 6 class of Livingstone School created plans for Patton Park and had the whole student body vote on which plan they liked the best. Those projects were presented to council at that time. The students continue to be interested in the progress of the park."
Rast told council the priorities for the project were as follows:
After many meetings the following priorities were established as "Phase 1" of the project.
"The background work has been completed for the irrigation system. The area has been mapped by an architect and an irrigation plan with costs of materials and estimated labor has been completed. We are requesting funding from the MD to begin priorty 1 irrigation installation as tendered. We would like this project to begin in May of 2017 and be completed by July 1, 2017 with top soiling and seeding to follow. Please note that the Patton Park Society volunteers are committed to screen, level and spread the topsoil and complete the seeding once the topsoil has been delivered. Finally, we would like to request the replacement and repair of the dugouts by August 1, 2017."
"We are grateful for the partnership the MD has formed with us and the financial assistance you provided in the fall of 2016 for the playground and installation costs. We hope that you will find this project worthy of your assistance at this time."
Council queried Rast about details of the various costs associated with the project and possible liability issues related to work by volunteers. The matter is now expected to be part of the next regular council meeting's agenda for further discussion and possibly a decision by council.
At their August 23, 2016 meeting council agreed to initiate the project to install used playground equipment in the park with $21,904 in funding from the MD's Public Reserve Trust Fund.
At their March 14, 2017 meeting, council approved a request for funding made by the Lundbreck Citizens Council to install a memorial plaque on the skateboard park fence in Patton Park, in memory of Derek Snider, who passed away suddenly on June 17, 2016. SNider was 23 at the time of his passing. Robyn Downson told council "Derek and his family were very instrumental in getting the skateboard park in Lundbreck built many years ago and the Citizens Council felt it would be a nice tribute to Derek's family, from the community, to remember him by."
