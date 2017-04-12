Mustangs athletes prepare for upcoming ABC Bowl

Brody Walter, Hayden Many Grey Horses, Tanner Wallace, Justin Nelson, Gus Halibert, Trent Metcalfe, Connor Ney, Devon Clarke and Jaegar Hann are taking part in this year's ABC Bowl. They will soon be travelling to Lacombe to participate in an all weekend long practice. The above players are divided among four different teams, depending on age and skill. After the weekend long practice the players are expected to hone and develop their newly found skills and plays. Local coaches Chris Ney and Brian Murray will also be there to guide some of the fine young men mentioned above.
Then on May 27 the whole crew will be at the University of Lethbridge starting at 9:00 am to play four games of football, against British Columbia, and everyone is encouraged to attend.
Mustang Tyran Holloway will trying out for the west team for the Maple Syrup Cup being held June 10 in Chilliwack .also put on by All Canadian Gridiron.
For more information on the ABC Bowl please visit www.abcborderbowls.com.
This is not the only thing going on this spring for football. Starting May 5th, the Pincher Creek Mustang Football Organization will be hosting their annual STAMPS CAMP. Stamps Camp is a 2 day event that new and returning players have the chance to rub shoulders with CFL players while learning skills and drills. It is a great event and fun is had by all who attend. Past CFL players that have been in attendance previous Stampeder Keon Raymond, former Stampeder and current Roughrider Matt Walter. Rob Cote, Charleston Hughes, Drew Tate, Spencer Wilson, Anthony Parker and Glen Love all of the Calgary Stampeders have also been here.
Following that weekend the Mustangs will be commencing spring camps for all 3 levels of football in Pincher Creek, open to kids going into grade 4 to grade 12 in the Fall.
See you on the Field.
