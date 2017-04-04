News briefs April 4, 2017

- Peace Country Highway 2 slide necessitates repairs
- US visitors may be forced to turn over phones and passwords
- RCMP continues work to locate 26 year old Shannon Lagrelle
- Rimbey RCMP seek public assistance in identifying suspects
- Airdrie Rural RCMP seek help to identify copper theft suspect
- Maskwacis RCMP lay aggravated assault charges
- Red Deer RCMP investigate break-in at seniors apartment
- Man charged with second degree murder in Chipman deaths
- Red Deer RCMP arrest driver of stolen truck in multijurisdictional collaboration
- Two charged in Strathmore Station Restaurant and Bar Armed Robbery
- RCMP charge three for drug trafficking in Strathmore
- Online fraud Involving pet sales
- RCMP Slave Lake investigate suspicious RV fire
- More stolen property and illicit drugs recovered in Picture Butte
- Wildrose releases new report calling for overhaul, transparency in FOIP system
- Swann: Public notification should be required for people joining CWAs
Government of Alberta - The southbound climbing lane on Highway 2 south of the Peace River near Dunvegan will be closed due to slide activity. Alberta Transportation has been monitoring slide activity at the site and has ordered the closure as a safety precaution. The lane closure will likely be in place starting this week and remain until fall 2017. The planning and design for the necessary repair work is already complete and repairs are scheduled to occur over the summer.
US visitors may be forced to turn over phones and passwords before they get visas (link)
Man charged with second degree murder in Chipman deaths
Chipman, Alberta – On April 2, 2017, an investigation was launched by the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP into a double homicide which occurred in the Village of Chipman. Two men were located deceased at a residence following reports of shots being fired.
The RCMP Major Crimes Unit can confirm that today one criminal charge of Second Degree Murder was laid against 36-year-old Raymond Nickerson of Chipman, Alberta in the death of 40-year-old Jason Williams.
The Major Crimes Unit is still actively investigating the second referenced death.
Raymond Nickerson remains in custody. He is scheduled for a first appearance in the Provincial Court of Alberta in Fort Saskatchewan on April 6, 2017.
No further information in relation to the ongoing investigation will be released at this point by the RCMP.
Red Deer RCMP arrest driver of stolen truck in multijurisdictional collaboration
Red Deer, Alberta – Thanks to assistance from Blackfalds and Innisfail RCMP, Red Deer RCMP were able to locate and arrest a woman in a stolen vehicle after she fled from police the night of April 3.
As Red Deer RCMP were patrolling the Edgar Industrial Area shortly after 11:30 pm on April 4, police officers located a stolen GMC Acadia and initiated a traffic stop. The SUV refused to stop for police, who then successfully laid a tire deflation device. The suspect SUV continued to drive with a flattened tire and police did not pursue it, but located it again at Taylor Drive and 32 Street as it made its way onto C&E Trail heading toward Innisfail.
As the stolen vehicle left Red Deer City limits, Blackfalds and Innisfail RCMP joined Red Deer members; Innisfail members were able to lay a second tire deflation device, which flattened two more tires on the vehicle. Police then located the vehicle abandoned at an Innisfail convenience store and arrested the female driver after a brief foot pursuit. Innisfail, Blackfalds and Red Deer RCMP set up containment while Police Dog Services attempted to locate the male passenger without success.
19 year old Angel Judith Marie Sears faces the following charges:
· Criminal Code 355(a) – Possession of stolen property over $5,000
· Criminal Code 355(b) – Possession of stolen property under $5,000 X 2
· Numerous traffic offenses
Sears made her first appearance in court in Red Deer on April 4, 2017.
RCMP continue to investigate, and thank Blackfalds and Innisfail RCMP for their support in making the arrest; no public property or police vehicles were damaged as the stolen vehicle attempted to evade police.
“Property crimes and the risks associated with attempting to stop stolen vehicles are everyone’s concern, and we’re grateful for the close collaboration we enjoy with our neighbouring detachments,” said Inspector Gerald Grobmeier of the Red Deer RCMP. “That continuing support and sharing of intelligence is crucial to our success in combatting property crimes.”
Two charged in Strathmore Station Restaurant and Bar Armed Robbery
On Thursday, April 28, 2016 at approximately 4:30 p.m., Strathmore RCMP responded to a report of an Armed Robbery at the Strathmore Station Restaurant and Bar. Witnesses saw two male suspects enter the bar and approach the staff with a hand gun demanding cash. The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and left in a white Dodge Ram pick up that had been waiting outside. The pick up truck had previously been reported stolen from Calgary. It was later found burned at a rural location southwest of Strathmore.
After a lengthy investigation, the Strathmore General Investigation Section has charged two males; Jordan Stackhouse (28) formerly of Edmonton, Alberta with Robbery with a Firearm and Possession of Property obtained by crime over $5000 and Yann Seguin (28) of no fixed address, with Robbery with a Firearm and Possession of Property obtained by crime over $5000. A warrant for the arrest of Seguin has been issued.
If anyone has information pertaining to the location of Yann Sequin, please contact your local police department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).
RCMP charge three for drug trafficking in Strathmore
An investigation into the trafficking of controlled substances in Strathmore was conducted jointly between the Strathmore General Investigative Section and the RCMP Provincial General Investigation Section. This operation resulted in the arrest of three individuals:
Christopher Macleod (32) of Strathmore was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in cocaine.
Sasha Szabo (29) of Strathmore was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in cocaine.
Ryan Jennings (28) of Strathmore was arrested and charged with one count of trafficking in fentanyl.
All three will be appearing in Strathmore Provincial Court.
This operation was initiated in response to concerns over drug trafficking and the associated crime from it in Strathmore. Members of the public who suspect drug activity are encouraged to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) Tipsters alway remain anonymous.
Online fraud Involving pet sales
Wood Buffalo RCMP: Since mid March 2017, the Wood Buffalo RCMP have responded to multiple complaints of online fraud. The reported frauds specifically pertained to animal sales, advertised on Facebook. The seller was requesting that a down payment be made for a puppy.
When choosing to make a purchase online, keep the following in mind.
RCMP Slave Lake investigate suspicious RV fire
Slave Lake, AB - On March 26, 2017, at approximately 12:30 pm, Slave Lake RCMP were called to the scene of a suspicious trailer fire at a rural property on Southshore Drive in Widewater. The fire is believed to have occurred between the evening of Friday March 23 and early morning hours of Sunday March 26, 2017. The travel trailer was not in use at the time.
Slave Lake RCMP with the assistance of the Lesser Slave Lake Regional Fire Service have determined the fire to be suspicious, and the investigation is continuing.
If you have any information about this crime or the person(s) responsible please call the Slave Lake RCMP at 780-849-3999. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by internet at www.tipsubmit .com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest, the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
More stolen property and illicit drugs recovered in Picture Butte
Picture Butte, Alberta – The month of March proved to be productive for Picture Butte RCMP as several investigations culminated in search warrants and the recovery of property stolen throughout southern Alberta.
On March 3, 2017 Picture Butte RCMP and Lethbridge Regional Police Service recovered a trailer that had previously been reported stolen from Ft. Macleod. The trailer was full of tools that were later identified as stolen from Ft. Macleod and the Grassy Lake area. The total value of the recovered property is estimated to be in excess of $50,000. Picture Butte RCMP were able to return this property to its rightful owners. This investigation is on going with possible charges pending against local individuals.
On March 13, 2017 Picture Butte RCMP received a complaint in the community of Nobleford of a vehicle window being smashed and various fishing gear stolen. During the course of this investigation, Picture Butte RCMP gathered information that assisted Lethbridge Regional Police Services in obtaining a search warrant to enter a residence in Lethbridge. The search recovered numerous stolen items including various government documents as well the fishing gear that was reported stolen a few days earlier in Nobleford. Lethbridge Regional Police Service are in the process of laying charges against the residence occupants.
On March 27, 2017 Picture Butte RCMP and Lethbridge ALERT conducted a Controlled Drug and Substance Act Search Warrant at a motel room in Picture Butte. Seized at this location were 72 fentanyl pills with an approximate street value of $2,500. 33-year old Michael Davies of Lethbridge has been charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking a Controlled Substance as well three counts of Breach of Recognizance. Davies has been remanded into custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing on April 6th in Lethbridge.
In addition to these three investigations, Picture Butte RCMP also continued to gather evidence into property recovered during two search warrants which were previously reported on March 15. As a result, RCMP have disrupted the illegal distribution of stolen fuel and laid an additional charge against 27-year-old Devon Vanderlinden for possession of property obtained by crime. His next scheduled court appearance is April 26, 2017 in Lethbridge Provincial Court.
"I want to thank all the citizens that came forward with information on these cases as well as our law enforcement partners in ALERT and Lethbridge Police," said Sgt. Tom Howell, Picture Butte RCMP detachment commander. "Results such as this have a huge impact on crime in all our communities."
Wildrose releases new report calling for overhaul, transparency in FOIP system
The report Fixing Alberta’s Broken FOIP System was released by Wildrose Shadow Service Alberta Minister Scott Cyr and Wildrose Shadow Democracy & Accountability Minister Nathan Cooper.
Key recommendations from the report include:
- Ending chronic delays due to signoff by instituting presumptive signoff;
- Creating greater transparency through public reporting of FOIP response times by ministry in annual reports;
- Decentralizing the FOIP process by empowering ministries and ending Public Affairs Bureau, Service Alberta and Alberta Justice interference, and;
- Transitioning from a reactive disclosure system to an open data system.“
While in opposition, NDP MLAs decried the same principles that they now sign off on in government,” Cooper said. “Greater information sharing is in the best interests of all Albertans, and our FOIP system could drastically be improved by following these recommendations.”
“Holding the government to account is made more difficult by a FOIP process that rewards bureaucrats for obscuring information,” Wildrose Shadow Service Alberta Minister Scott Cyr said. “It must be a wakeup call to the NDP government when government managers are more focused on “publicly sham[ing] the Wildrose” than doing their job. This attitude is unacceptable in a supposedly non-partisan public service.”
Quick Facts:
Quick Facts:
- In 2012, 95 per cent of FOIP requests were responded to in 60 days.
- Last year, 82 per cent of FOIP requests were responded to in 60 days.
- A typical Wildrose FOIP request to Justice under the previous government was returned in four months. Under the NDP government it takes nearly nine months and usually has to be forced out by an order from the Privacy Commissioner.
- A typical Wildrose FOIP request to Environment under the previous government was returned in four months. Under the NDP government it takes eight months and usually has to be forced out by an order from the Privacy Commissioner.
- Alberta has less than half the FOIP volume that Manitoba does, yet Manitoba has a better 60-day response rate.
Alberta Liberal Party - Alberta Liberal leader David Swann says the public should be notified when people join Conservative-Wildrose Alliances (CWAs).
“I do believe the public has a right to know what’s going on with these parties, unless they are Liberals,” said Swann. “I don’t think it’s right to keep secrets from the public about the political challenges these people are going through.”
Conservative-Wildrose Alliances started to make the news several years ago when former PC MLAs crossed the floor to join the Wildrose caucus, then double-crossed to the PCs, who will now consider crossing a third time, presumably to form a CWA.
Progressive Conservative leader Jason Kenney first hinted at the need for CWAs in an interview with Rebel Media commander Ezra Levant, a prominent bastion of Kenney’s brand of moderate conservatism.
“I think this is the first generation to come through a system where many people have been hard-wired with other political ideas,” said Kenney. “That's a challenge for any conservative party, any party of the centre-right, and we've got to figure out how to break that nut.”
Education Minister David Eggen pulled no punches in his criticism of Kenney’s discriminatory comments.
“He’s an extremist,” said Eggen. “Just because people have different political preferences doesn’t make them nuts. I think he’ll find Albertans’ political persuasions are not so easy to crack.”
Despite repeated calls by every single troll on Twitter, the Wildrose were unavailable for comment.
Not to be outdone, Alberta Party leader Greg Clark also announced he will release a 420-page shadow merger plan later this April entitled: Foolish Pathways to Centre.
“We’re big listeners using common sense to find common ground in the centre together,” said Clark from his lavish Calgary hootsuite.
For his part, Kenney insists that, with the prevalence of competing ideologies, there is an acute need for Conservative-Wildrose Alliances to be established in every space where right-wing Albertans request them.
“Other parties are brainwashing people with anti-conservative beliefs,” said Kenney. “We need to forcibly Unite Alberta under one small seething conservative tent.”
Swann says Kenney’s latest remarks clearly demonstrate the need for public notification when people join CWAs.
“These alliances may appear innocuous on the surface, but we’ve heard reports of illicit (red) pill use and angry rants about feminism,” said Swann. “I think it’s in the public’s interest to be notified when these people get together.”
