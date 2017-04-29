Part time office administrator employment opportunity

Part time Office Administrator required
24-36 hours per week, no evenings or weekends.
Office experience necessary, dental experience an asset but not required. Must be professional, courteous and respect confidentiality at all times.
Duties include basic booking, submitting insurance claims, scheduling appointments and working closely with all staff members.
Email resumes to pc@gothdentalworks.ca or drop off at the Dental clinic located at 746 Main Street above Pincher Office Products, upstairs through the back entrance. Monday, Wednesday and Friday 8:30 am - 4:30 pm, Tuesday and Thursday 8:30 am - 12:00 pm.