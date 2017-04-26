Piikani RCMP seek public's assistance in rash of thefts from vehicles

Between 9:00 pm on Sunday, April 23 and 7:00 am on Monday, April 24th, eight different vehicles were entered in the town of Brocket and items stolen from inside. Three of the vehicles had been left unlocked. For the other five vehicles, entry was gained by breaking a window.
Anyone with information on this or any other crimes is asked to contact the Piikani RCMP detachment at 403-965-2000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) , by internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions). You do not have to reveal you identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or the seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
