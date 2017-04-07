Pincher Creek Curling Club 2016/17 final league standings

|Learning to curl
"Lana Zoratti has been the one in charge of the schools for the last few years and she has some very important volunteers that have helped her through, considering it is a substantial amount of volunteer hours. For information on our school program her number is 403-627-2643 and email is zorranch@platinum.ca ."
Pincher Creek Curling Club
League Standings
2016-2017 Season
|Ladies First Place: Katie Lemire Team
LADIES:
Katie Lemire Team
Carrie Kinahan Team
Phyllis Abramenko Team
Brenda Heisler Team
Margaret Bignold Team
Jenni Newman Team
|Men's First Place - Francis Cyr Team
MENS:
Francis Cyr Team
Bob Reed Team
Eden’s Funeral Home Team
Lee Hochstein Team
Rocky Reed Team
|Mixed First Place - Hochstein Team
MIXED:
Hochstein Team
Tied - Nelson Team and Anderberg Team
Zoratti Team
Williams Team
Robertson Team
Co-operators Team
Eden’s Funeral Home Team
Tied-Wescott Team and Nicas Team
Christie Mines Team
Cyr Team
|Sturling
STURLING:
Ernie Olsen and Sylvia Barbero
Tied - Dennis Cleland and Garry Cleland / Daryl Bratz and Dennis Zalasky
Mel Cleland and Ruth May
Daryl Holte and Barb Crook
Kathryn Peters and Jo Baker
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.