Pincher Creek Foundation summer employment opportunity

Crestview Lodge
Summer Employment Opportunity
The Pincher Creek Foundation is looking to hire a Summer Helper, duties would include Grounds Keeping and Light Maintenance tasks.
Qualifications:
- Responsible, mature, able to work independently, interact well with Seniors
- Valid driver’s license required, and clear Criminal Record check
- This position requires working outdoors with moderate to high levels of physical activity, watering, weeding, painting, etc.
- Some experience operating equipment an asset
Interested candidates are invited to forward their resume to:
PINCHER CREEK FOUNDATION
PO Box 1058, 978 Hyde Street
Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0
Or email: crestviewmanager@shaw.ca
Phone: (403) 627-3833 ext.1
The position will remain open until a suitable candidate is hired.
We thank all applicants for their interest; only those selected for interviews will be contacted