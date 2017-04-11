Pincher Creek Foundation summer employment opportunity

Recent

PINCHER CREEK FOUNDATION
Crestview Lodge
Summer Employment Opportunity

The Pincher Creek Foundation is looking to hire a Summer Helper, duties would include Grounds Keeping and Light Maintenance tasks.

Qualifications: 
  • Responsible, mature, able to work independently, interact well with Seniors
  • Valid driver’s license required, and clear Criminal Record check
  • This position requires working outdoors with moderate to high levels of physical activity, watering, weeding, painting, etc.
  • Some experience operating equipment an asset

Interested candidates are invited to forward their resume to:
PINCHER CREEK FOUNDATION
PO Box 1058, 978 Hyde Street
Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0
Or email: crestviewmanager@shaw.ca
Phone: (403) 627-3833 ext.1

The position will remain open until a suitable candidate is hired.

We thank all applicants for their interest; only those selected for interviews will be contacted

