Pincher Creek Legion members commemorate 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge

|Pincher Creek Legion Service Officer Lorne Pulz
The Act of Remembrance
(an excerpt from Laurence Binyon's poem, "For the Fallen")
They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:
Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.
At the going down of the sun and in the morning,
We will remember them.
Brief facts about the Battle of Vimy Ridge from Veterans Affairs Canada:
Part of the broader Arras offensive, the Battle of Vimy Ridge began on the morning of April 9, 1917. The four-day battle was the first time all four divisions of the Canadian Corps fought together as one formation. The Canadian victory at Vimy Ridge is considered to be a defining moment for Canada.
Victory in the Battle of Vimy Ridge came at a great cost. Of the some 100,000 members of the Canadian Corps who served in the battle, approximately 3,600 lost their lives and over 7,000 more were wounded.
More than 650,000 Canadians would serve in uniform by the end of the First World War. The conflict took a huge toll, with more than 66,000 Canadians losing their lives and 170,000 being wounded.
Canada’s most impressive tribute overseas to those Canadians who fought and gave their lives in the First World War is the majestic and inspiring Canadian National Vimy Memorial which overlooks the Douai Plain from the highest point of Vimy Ridge, about ten kilometres north of Arras.
On April 3, 2003, the Government of Canada designated April 9th of each year as a national day of remembrance of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.
Flags at all Canadian Legions will fly at half mast from sunrise to sunset today, April 8, in commemoration of the battle.
Upcoming at the Pincher Creek Legion:
On Sunday April 30 the Legion will be hosting a dinner in the Dieppe Room for all of the Veterans and their spouse or caregivers, RCMP both serving and retired and their spouses or caregivers, civil Police and their wives or care givers, and Widows of Veterans. All must reside in the Pincher Creek area. For more information call 403-627-4024 or 430-627-2154, or fax 403-627-5595, or email rclegion@shaw.ca or lhprcaf@telus.net .
