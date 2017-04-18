Police blotter to April 18, 2017

- Redwater RCMP investigate fatal collision
- Didsbury RCMP investigate armed robbery
- Semi vs train collision south of Lethbridge
- Strathmore armed robbery suspect charged
- Fatal MVC near Sexsmith
- Beaumont theft suspect sought by police
- Red Deer RCMP execute Highland Green search warrant
- Red Deer RCMP warns public of bank manager fraud
- Wood Buffalo assault victim dies
- Grande Prairie RCMP respond to Mischief complaints
- Stolen Red Deer kitten returned
- Bluffton Community Hall target of repeat vandalism
- Alberta and Saskatchewan disrupt fentanyl supply together
Redwater RCMP investigate fatal collision
Redwater, Alberta – On April 16, 2017 at approximately 9:15 a.m., Redwater RCMP responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 38 and Range Road 212 southeast of Redwater. A truck was travelling westbound when it stopped and was rear ended by a passenger van. Occupants of both vehicles were known to each other and were travelling together.
The passenger van had eight occupants inside. Three of the occupants suffered minor non-life threatening injuries and were transported via EMS to local hospital and released. Four other occupants received medical treatment while attending the hospital. One male passenger suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was transported via STARS to an Edmonton hospital.
The two occupants of the truck were not injured.
Tragically, the 28-year-old male passenger from Quebec that was transported to the Edmonton hospital later succumb to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.
Traffic was diverted for several hours while police investigated. The investigation continues and the name of the deceased male will not be released.
Didsbury RCMP investigate armed robbery
Didsbury, Alberta – On April 15, 2017 at approximately 9:00 p.m., Didsbury RCMP responded to an armed robbery at a gas station in Carstairs, Alberta. A male suspect parked a vehicle at a fuel pump and exited wearing a disguise. The suspect approached an employee and brandished what was believed to be a firearm and then proceeded inside the gas station demanding money and merchandise. The suspect then fled the area in the vehicle with an undisclosed amount of money before police arrived.
The male suspect is described as:
· Caucasian
· Approximately 5’6” – 5’7”
· Black hoddie and hat
· Dark jeans
· White shoes
· Sunglasses
The suspect vehicle is described as:
· Dark coloured Pontiac Gunfire
Police believe the suspect and vehicle were also involved with two other robberies that occurred in Lacombe on April 15 at approximately 11:54 a.m. and April 16 at 2:10 a.m. The investigation's continue.
Didsbury RCMP and Lacombe Police Service are asking if you have information about these incidents to please call the Didsbury RCMP at 403-335-3381 or Lacombe Police Service at 403-782-3279. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Redwater, Alberta – On April 16, 2017 at approximately 9:15 a.m., Redwater RCMP responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 38 and Range Road 212 southeast of Redwater. A truck was travelling westbound when it stopped and was rear ended by a passenger van. Occupants of both vehicles were known to each other and were travelling together.
The passenger van had eight occupants inside. Three of the occupants suffered minor non-life threatening injuries and were transported via EMS to local hospital and released. Four other occupants received medical treatment while attending the hospital. One male passenger suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was transported via STARS to an Edmonton hospital.
The two occupants of the truck were not injured.
Tragically, the 28-year-old male passenger from Quebec that was transported to the Edmonton hospital later succumb to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.
Traffic was diverted for several hours while police investigated. The investigation continues and the name of the deceased male will not be released.
Didsbury RCMP investigate armed robbery
Didsbury, Alberta – On April 15, 2017 at approximately 9:00 p.m., Didsbury RCMP responded to an armed robbery at a gas station in Carstairs, Alberta. A male suspect parked a vehicle at a fuel pump and exited wearing a disguise. The suspect approached an employee and brandished what was believed to be a firearm and then proceeded inside the gas station demanding money and merchandise. The suspect then fled the area in the vehicle with an undisclosed amount of money before police arrived.
The male suspect is described as:
· Caucasian
· Approximately 5’6” – 5’7”
· Black hoddie and hat
· Dark jeans
· White shoes
· Sunglasses
The suspect vehicle is described as:
· Dark coloured Pontiac Gunfire
Police believe the suspect and vehicle were also involved with two other robberies that occurred in Lacombe on April 15 at approximately 11:54 a.m. and April 16 at 2:10 a.m. The investigation's continue.
Didsbury RCMP and Lacombe Police Service are asking if you have information about these incidents to please call the Didsbury RCMP at 403-335-3381 or Lacombe Police Service at 403-782-3279. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.
At approximately 11:55 a.m. on April 16, 2017 a semi tractor trailer unit collided with a train. Both northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 4 approximately 3 miles south of Lethbridge were shut down due to debris. The route has since reopened.
Calgary suspect faces charges in Strathmore armed robbery
Austen Cole Jamieson has been charged with Armed Robbery with a Firearm, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, 2 counts of Pointing a Firearm, Disguising with Intent, and Obstructing a Peace Officer.
Jamieson allegedly attended the Strathmore Dairy Queen on the night of February 15th, 2017, armed with a firearm and demanding money. No-one was physically harmed by Jamieson during the encounter. Jamieson fled from the premises, and later fled from police. He has since been identified and arrested.
Jamieson’s next court appearance in Strathmore Provincial Court is on April 18th, 2017.
Grande Prairie, Alberta - At approximately 7:12 am April 13 police responded to a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles on Highway 2 North of Sexsmith, Alberta.
A truck was travelling Northbound on Highway 2 near Township 750 when it crossed the centre line and collided head on with an oncoming truck travelling Southbound.
A 34-year-old male passenger from Grande Prairie in the Northbound truck was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver and a second male passenger both with serious but non-life threatening injuries were transported to Hospital by EMS.
The driver of the Southbound vehicle, a 38-year-old male from Worsley was pronounced deceased at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle was transported by STARS to the hospital, but has since been transported to Edmonton hospital with life threatening injuries.
Traffic was diverted for several hours while members along with a RCMP Collision Analyst conducted the investigation.
The investigation continues and the names of the deceased males will not be released.
Beaumont theft suspect sought by police
Beaumont, AB - On April 11a male exited the Rexall drug store with a basket full of goods without paying. The male is Caucasian, wearing a pair of sunglasses on his head, a black sweater with white stripes down the arms and blue jeans.If you can recognise the male pictured above, please contact the Beaumont RCMP.
Red Deer, Alberta – Red Deer RCMP have several people in custody after executing a search warrant at a residence on Hewson Avenue in the Highland Green neighbourhood with support from the RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT) shortly before 1 pm this afternoon. A number of people in the residence were taken into custody without incident. The search warrant was executed in relation to a serious Criminal Code investigation that Red Deer RCMP opened recently.
At this time, RCMP can’t offer more information on the investigation or the number of people in custody, but more information will be forthcoming in subsequent updates as the investigation continues and when charges have been sworn before the courts.
If you have information about this investigation, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.
Red Deer, Alberta – Red Deer RCMP are warning the public that the “bank manager scam” has resurfaced in Red Deer after two reports today that senior citizens were targeted by a scammer who claimed to work for a bank and wanted his victims to help him catch a thief by withdrawing money from their accounts.
In two separate reports to Red Deer RCMP today, the scammer targeted an 81 year old woman and an 86 year old woman, claiming to be a bank inspector who needed their help to secretly catch bank thieves. The scammer asked one victim to withdraw $3,800, and the second to withdraw $4,000, and asked them to meet him in the parking lot of a department store. Fortunately, after talking with family or bank staff, neither of his intended victims met with him. For that reason, no description of the suspect is available.
“The biggest red flag in many scams is that request for secrecy, and RCMP are urging the public toeducate themselves and the vulnerable people in their lives about common scams and the red flags to watch out for,” said Corporal Karyn Kay of the Red Deer RCMP. “This predator is likely making numerous phone calls every day, and it’s everyone’s responsibility to prevent him from succeeding, by talking to the people in their lives who they think may be trusting enough to fall for something like this.”
RCMP further urge people to treat their personal information with care – shred old bills, statements and the envelopes they arrive in before recycling them so that scammers can’t target you based on information they glean from recycled materials. For more information on protecting yourself from fraud, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre: www.antifraudcentre.ca.
Wood Buffalo assault victim dies
Fort McMurray, Alberta – The Wood Buffalo RCMP Detachment is investigating a suspicious death after the victim of an aggravated assault which occurred last Friday in Fort McMurray has succumbed to his injuries in an Edmonton-area hospital.
Members of the Wood Buffalo RCMP Detachment had responded to a report of an aggravated assault on Franklin Avenue, between Father Mercredi Street and McLeod Street at approximately 3:45 a.m. on the morning of Friday, April 7, 2016. Police attended the location and found a man who was seriously injured. The victim received local medical assistance before being transported to a hospital in the Edmonton area for additional treatment. Unfortunately, he died on Wednesday, April 12.
Members from the Wood Buffalo RCMP Detachment’s General Investigation Section (GIS) as well as from the RCMP’s Major Crime Unit – North (MCU) are investigating the circumstances surrounding the initial complaint and aggravated assault and the victim’s subsequent death. An autopsy has been scheduled to take place at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton on Tuesday, April 18.
The investigation is ongoing and the RCMP would like to assure the media that new information will be provided by way of updates when it becomes available. The identity of the deceased man is not being released at this time by the RCMP as the investigation is continuing and the autopsy has yet to be conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
The Wood Buffalo RCMP would like to hear from anyone who may have information about this matter and asks that they call the Wood Buffalo RCMP Detachment at 780-788-4000. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). In reporting information to Crime Stoppers, you do not need to reveal your identity. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to Call Display, Call Trace or tape any phone calls. If your information leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash award up to $2,000.00. We want your tip, not your name.
Grande Prairie RCMP respond to Mischief complaints
Fort McMurray, Alberta – The Wood Buffalo RCMP Detachment is investigating a suspicious death after the victim of an aggravated assault which occurred last Friday in Fort McMurray has succumbed to his injuries in an Edmonton-area hospital.
Members of the Wood Buffalo RCMP Detachment had responded to a report of an aggravated assault on Franklin Avenue, between Father Mercredi Street and McLeod Street at approximately 3:45 a.m. on the morning of Friday, April 7, 2016. Police attended the location and found a man who was seriously injured. The victim received local medical assistance before being transported to a hospital in the Edmonton area for additional treatment. Unfortunately, he died on Wednesday, April 12.
Members from the Wood Buffalo RCMP Detachment’s General Investigation Section (GIS) as well as from the RCMP’s Major Crime Unit – North (MCU) are investigating the circumstances surrounding the initial complaint and aggravated assault and the victim’s subsequent death. An autopsy has been scheduled to take place at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton on Tuesday, April 18.
The investigation is ongoing and the RCMP would like to assure the media that new information will be provided by way of updates when it becomes available. The identity of the deceased man is not being released at this time by the RCMP as the investigation is continuing and the autopsy has yet to be conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
The Wood Buffalo RCMP would like to hear from anyone who may have information about this matter and asks that they call the Wood Buffalo RCMP Detachment at 780-788-4000. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). In reporting information to Crime Stoppers, you do not need to reveal your identity. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to Call Display, Call Trace or tape any phone calls. If your information leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash award up to $2,000.00. We want your tip, not your name.
Grande Prairie RCMP respond to Mischief complaints
Grande Prairie, AB - Grande Prairie RCMP received several mischief complaints regarding damage from a BB gun on April 12, 2017.
Two separate complaints of damage were reported to the police between 9:15 and 10:30 p.m. in the area of Resources Road and 60th and 61st Avenue. Both complainants advised that their residences obtained damage from being shot with a BB gun.
A witness stated that they observed two males in the open area near the train tracks just South of 68thAvenue and East of Resources Road.
If you have any information, which you believe may assist police in their investigation, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at (780) 830-5701. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crimes Stoppers, www.crimestoppers.ab.ca, for instructions). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Red Deer, Alberta – Red Deer RCMP are happy to announce that Kennedy, the kitten taken from Petland on April 7, has been returned and is now getting the medical treatment she needs from a veterinarian.
Staff with Alberta Animal Services contacted Red Deer RCMP this afternoon to say that an unidentified person had anonymously returned the kitten to the Petland store she was taken from. The kitten appeared to be ill at the time of her return but is expected to recover through treatment.
The suspect in the theft has not been identified at this time. Red Deer RCMP thank the many media outlets and citizens who shared this story so widely and achieved a positive outcome for little Kennedy.
If you have information about this incident, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.
Bluffton Community Hall target of repeat vandalism
Bluffton, Alberta - RCMP from Rimbey detachment are turning to the public to help them solve a strange case of vandalism to the community hall in the hamlet of Bluffton, located in Ponoka County.
The first incident was reported to police on December 19th, 2016, when an unknown suspect spray painted graffiti on an outside wall and freezer.
On February 15, a second case of graffiti was reported to police. This time, surveillance cameras captured images of a male spray painting on doors.
A third case was reported to RCMP on March 17th. In this instance, graffiti was once again painted onto the exterior of the Bluffton Community Hall. Surveillance cameras once again captured images of the suspect which investigators hope will help identify the person responsible. In the last two events, the suspect was accompanied by a black dog which is also shown in the attached photos.
Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call the Rimbey RCMP at 403-843-2224. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Alberta and Saskatchewan join forces to disrupt fentanyl supply
ALERT - Organized crime teams from Alberta and Saskatchewan joined forces recently to stem the flow of fentanyl between Alberta and Saskatchewan.
A joint investigation involving ALERT Edmonton’s organized crime and gang unit and the Combined Forces Special Forces Unit (CSFEU) Saskatchewan resulted in the seizure of an estimated $50,000 worth of fentanyl and other drugs, including:
· 500 fentanyl pills;
· 20 grams of suspected fentanyl powder;
· 102 grams of a fentanyl/heroin mix; and
· a shotgun with the serial number defaced.
The suspected fentanyl powder was submitted to Health Canada for further analysis.
The month-long investigation targeted an Edmonton man who was allegedly responsible for supplying fentanyl interprovincially. Calvin Turcsanyi, 36, was arrested on April 7, 2017, and three search warrants were conducted with the assistance of the Edmonton Police Service.
At the same time of the arrest, investigators intercepted a shipment of fentanyl bound for Regina. A courier vehicle was stopped in Lloydminster with the assistance of Lloydminster RCMP officers.
Turcsanyi has been charged with three counts of trafficking a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking, five firearms offenses and five counts of breach of recognizance. Crystal Nash, 38, has been charged with four firearms offenses.
Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.
The Saskatchewan Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) is a province-wide integrated policing task force formed to investigate existing and emerging organized criminal groups. Saskatchewan CFSEU has units located in Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert, with a common mandate to target criminal organizations operating within the participating agencies jurisdiction and surrounding areas and to disrupt and dismantle criminal organizations.
ALERT was established and is funded by the Alberta Government and is a compilation of the province’s most sophisticated law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime. Members of Alberta Sheriffs, Calgary Police Service, Edmonton Police Service, Lethbridge Police Service, Medicine Hat Police Service, and RCMP work in ALERT.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.