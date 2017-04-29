Policing in Alberta to April 28, 2017

- Calgary Child Exploitation suspect arrested
- ICE arrests Wetaskiwin childcare dayhome worker
- Red Deer home invasion suspect sought by police
- Airdrie RCMP charges man for giving drugs to youths
- Gas and dash in Airdrie
- $150,000 telecommunication equipment theft near Elk Point
- Taber area search warrant leads to several charges
- Innisfail RCMP locate man in stolen vehicle
- ASIRT concludes investigation into EPS incident
- Suspicious vehicle complaint assists helps robbery investigation
- Multiple charges after suspicious vehicle investigation
- Airdrie RCMP charges San Diego man with Voyeurism
- Flight from police leads to three arrests in drive-by shooting
- Red Deer RCMP investigate personal robbery
- Injury MVC near Leduc
- Lac La Biche RCMP investigate threats made towards school
- Rimbey RCMP locate wanted male following attempted truck theft
- Fatal MVC near Kitscoty
- Firearms stolen in Grande Prairie B&E
- Spruce Grove area drug bust
- Stony Plain search warrant leads to several charges
Calgary Child Exploitation suspect arrested
ALERT - Co-operation between police on either side of the Canada-U.S. border has resulted in the arrest of a Calgary man on a number of child pornography-related charges.
ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit partnered with Bartlett (Tennessee) Police Department after a 13-year-old Tennessee girl was lured over the internet. A 32-year-old Calgary man was arrested on April 25, 2017, with the assistance of Calgary Police Service and RCMP.
“The internet knows no boundaries, so police forces need to work together to keep our children safe,” says Det. Sean Spence. “This could have just as easily been a young person much closer to home who was the victim.”
The investigation dates back to January 2016 when Bartlett Police were contacted by the victim’s mother. Explicit conversations were discovered on the victim’s phone and it is believed that nude photographs were being shared over a social media application.
The suspect was believed to be in Calgary and, in May 2016, Bartlett Police turned the case over to the Department of Homeland Security, who then contacted ICE for assistance. ICE investigators identified the suspect and executed a search warrant at the accused’s home in southeast Calgary. More than 10 electronic devices were seized for forensic examination.
Kyle Wayne Jacobson, 32, has been charged with:
making child pornography;
- possessing child pornography;
- accessing child pornography;
- making sexually explicit material available to a child;
- invitation to sexual touching;
- luring a child under 18 years of age; and
- luring a child under 16 years of age.
“We take crimes against persons seriously, but when you’re dealing with crimes against juveniles, that’s got a special place in our office,” says Capt. Chris Page of the Bartlett Police Department. “It’s nice to see that other people who weren’t necessarily invested in our original case took it as their own and saw it through to the end. It’s impressive to see it happen like that.”
Bartlett, Tennessee, is a city of approximately 55,000 people located just northeast of Memphis.
Anyone with information about this investigation or any child exploitation offence is encouraged to contact local police or www.cybertip.ca. For more information about how to recognize signs of child abuse, and other resources, please visit the Sheldon Kennedy Child Advocacy Centre website at www.sheldonkennedycac.ca.
ICE arrests Wetaskiwin child care dayhome worker
ALERT - ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation unit has arrested a 40-year-old man who worked at a Wetaskiwin child care dayhome. Investigators are looking to speak with families who may have used the dayhome in the past.
Tykes and Tots Day Home in Wetaskiwin was searched by the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) team on April 27, 2017, with help from Wetaskiwin RCMP. The dayhome has been operating since 2001 and previous clients are asked to contact ICE investigators at 780-509-3371.
Currently there is no information to suggest children at the dayhome were offended. However, in the interest of identifying potential victims, ICE is actively exploring the possibility.
The suspect of the investigation is Darren Reilly, a 40-year-old man who worked part-time at the dayhome. Reilly is also employed as a Correctional Peace Officer.
Reilly is accused of downloading and accessing child sexual exploitation materials. ICE began investigating Reilly after referrals from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Reilly is charged with possession and distribution of child pornography. He is scheduled to appear in court April 28.
RMCP Alberta – Red Deer RCMP are searching for 19 year old Jacob Conrad Courtemanche, who is wanted on a warrant regarding a targeted home invasion in the Morrisroe neighbourhood on April 25 that sent a 25 year old man to hospital with serious injury to his hand.
Shortly before 1 am on April 25, RCMP responded to a report of a man who was injured during a home invasion at a residence on Metcalf Avenue. Three men entered the home carrying a sword and a knife and demanded property from the occupants of the home. A 25 year old man was struck with the sword and sustained serious injury to his hand. EMS staff attended and took the victim to hospital for treatment.
At this point in the investigation, RCMP believe the intruders had targeted the residence. RCMP continue their work to determine the identities of the other two suspects.
Flight from police leads to three arrests in drive-by shooting
RCMP Saskatchewan/ Alberta - On April 21, 2017, at approximately 5:25 pm , Lloydminster RCMP located and stopped a stolen Ford F350 near 51 Avenue and 29 Street, which had been evading police over a two day period. As a result of the traffic stop three people were taken into custody. 5.5 grams of cocaine, 8.5 grams of methamphetamine, eight firearms and stolen property were located inside the vehicle.
A short time later, Lloydminster RCMP received a report of a drive by shooting that occurred at a business in the 4300 block of 44 Street at approximately 5:00 pm. An investigation determined that the Ford F350 and the individuals arrested in it, were the same individuals that were identified as being suspects in the drive by shooting.
No one was injured in either the traffic stop or the drive by shooting.
As a result of both the traffic stop and the drive by shooting a total of 85 charges have been laid
Lyndon Belly, 31 years old, from Onion Lake, Sk. has been charged with 28 Criminal Code offences including: several firearms offences, Dangerous Operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of Assault Police officer with a weapon, driving offences and several breach charges.
Warren Littlewolfe, 26 years old, from Onion Lake, Sk has been charged with 28 Criminal Code offences including; firearms offences, Dangerous Operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of Assault Police officer with a weapon, and several breach charges.
Brandon Ryall, 22 years old, from Lloydminster has been charged with 29 Criminal Code offences including; several firearms offences, Dangerous Operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of Assault Police officer with a weapon, fail to comply and several breach charges.
All three appeared before a justice of the peace and will appear in Alberta Provincial Court on May 23, 2017.
Brandon Ryall was also charged on the Saskatchewan side with the following 14 Criminal Code offences; Drive while disqualified, 6 firearms offences, possession of a prohibited weapon and 3 fail to complies. Ryall will appear in Saskatchewan Provincial Court on the Saskatchewan charges on May 15, 2017.
RCMP Alberta – Red Deer RCMP are looking for a man who robbed a man at gunpoint as he walked in the Bower neighbourhood the afternoon of April 25.
Sometime between approximately 4 and 4:30 pm on April 25, a man walking in an alley behind a strip of businesses between 50 Avenue and Barrett Drive was approached by a man with a handgun who robbed the victim of the cash in his wallet. The victim was not injured during the robbery.
On April 27th 2017 Innisfail RCMP responded to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle parked at the Markerville campground with two occupants sleeping inside. The vehicle was confirmed stolen and the two occupants were taken into custody. The search of the vehicle revealed suspected stolen property, numerous weapons and other items of concern to police. Both occupants were arrested on multiple outstanding warrants from other detachments within Alberta. The male driver of the vehicle was also charged with criminal offences relating to the theft of fuel complaint at the Innisfail Esso on April 25th 2017, as well as using stolen credit cards at or near Didsbury Alberta.
25 year old Quinn Russell Peterson of Red Deer Alberta has been charged with:
RCMP Alberta – In October of 2016, Airdrie RCMP received a complaint of possible voyeurism having occurred within the City of Airdrie. A complainant, whom resides outside of Alberta, had located numerous nude photographs and videos of adult females whom appeared to be unaware of their being recorded. The photographs and videos were all recorded in 2014 in Airdrie.
The matter was investigated by Airdrie RCMP’s General Investigation Section in collaboration with the RCMP Technological Crimes Unit.
Troy Scott Young, 45 years old, is charged with five counts of Voyeurism. Young is believed to now be residing in San Diego, California, USA and a warrant exists for his arrest.
Airdrie RCMP would like to thank the public with coming forward with information to assist with this matter.
RXMP Alberta – On April 28, 2017, at approximately 12:25 p.m., Elk Point RCMP responded to a theft from motor vehicle complaint north of Elk Point. Sometime overnight, suspect(s) broke into the victim’s pickup truck and removed a quantity of high value telecommunications equipment.
A number of laptop computers and a large volume of keys were stolen from the truck. Total value of the telecommunications equipment is estimated at $150,000.
Elk Point RCMP are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact the Elk Point RCMP at 780-724-3964 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).
RCMP Alberta - On April 27th, 2017, members of the Taber/Vauxhall RCMP executed a CDSA Search Warrant at a residence near the town of Taber. During the search, police located cocaine, Canadian currency, a firearm, ammunition and drug trafficking paraphernalia.
A male was located in the residence and taken into custody without incident.
Joseph Alain Hudon of Taber, AB has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.
Hudon has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court on May 1st, 2017.
RCMP Alberta - On April 26th 2017 Innisfail RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious truck parked on the side of the road. The lone male occupant told motorists he had run out of fuel, and was attempting to use a slip tank from another vehicle to pump gas into the truck. Upon arrival police confirmed that the truck the male was driving was in fact stolen. The male was arrested without incident.
30 year old Kyle Earl Harstad of Red Deer Alberta has been charged with:
RCMP Alberta – On April 26, thanks to a call from a concerned citizen about a suspicious vehicle, Leduc RCMP were able to locate and arrest suspects involved in an earlier armed robbery.
At 4:45 a.m. Leduc RCMP responded to complaint of a male who had his vehicle stolen. Further investigation by the RCMP revealed that this male victim had been robbed. The suspects were in possession of a pellet gun and shot the victim, who received injuries to his head and chest. The male was transported to an Edmonton hospital where he was released a few hours later.
Later the same morning, a complaint regarding a suspicious vehicle led the RCMP to locate the stolen vehicle. With the assistance of Police Dog Services, two male suspects involved in the robbery were located and arrested.
RCMP have charged 19-year-old Christian Sawyer and 28-year-old Khyle Mountford of Leduc with criminal charges including robbery with a firearm, theft of a vehicle, aggravated assault, unlawful confinement and kidnapping.
Both subjects remain in custody and court is scheduled for the Provincial Court of Alberta, in Leduc on May 4, 2017.
“A call to the police about a suspicious vehicle by an alert member of the public was instrumental in our ability to quickly locate these suspects”, said Constable Julian Celms of the Leduc RCMP. “This is a great example of public and police partnership to build a safer community.”
The investigation remains ongoing.
ASIRT concludes investigation into EPS incident
ASIRT - On Mar. 13, 2016, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was directed by the Director of Law Enforcement to investigate circumstances surrounding an attempted traffic stop that concluded with a vehicle collision involving multiple fatalities.
On the same date at approximately 5:24 a.m., an EPS officer was monitoring traffic while parked in the area of 121 Avenue and 82 Street. The officer observed a dark colored Monte Carlo southbound on 82 Street travelling faster than the flow of traffic. The officer began to follow the vehicle as it turned onto residential streets, intermittently locating and then losing sight of the vehicle. At one point as the officer was travelling north on 81 Street, the Monte Carlo accelerated towards the police vehicle, and the officer had to take evasive action to avoid a head-on collision. The Monte Carlo then turned eastbound on 122 Avenue and the officer lost sight of the vehicle. Throughout the entire incident, the officer had been communicating over the radio his location and the events as they unfolded, and at 5:30 a.m., was directed by his supervisor to terminate his search, pull over, and stop, which he did.
Moments later, EPS dispatch received a 911 call of a three-vehicle collision with injuries at 50 Street and the Manning Freeway in the northbound lanes. The caller advised a car had run a red light and collided with two vehicles.
Approximately 40 seconds after the officer had terminated his search, he heard the radio call of the serious injury motor vehicle collision and responded. Upon arriving at the scene, he determined one of the vehicles involved was the Monte Carlo. The passengers in the rear seat of the Monte Carlo sustained fatal injuries, while the driver and front passenger sustained serious injuries and were transported to hospital. None of the occupants in the other two vehicles involved in the collision sustained serious injuries although the vehicles were heavily damaged.
ASIRT Executive Director Susan D. Hughson, Q.C., received the completed ASIRT investigation. The purpose of the investigation was to determine whether police conduct caused or significantly contributed to the death or serious injury of the individuals involved, and if so, whether that conduct could constitute a criminal offence. After a careful review of the evidence, Ms. Hughson determined the officer was lawfully placed at all times and was acting in the lawful execution of his duties.
In the context of a possible criminal flight response, the mere fact that the officer attempted to lawfully stop the motor vehicle is not sufficient to constitute “police conduct that caused or significantly contributed to the death or serious injury” in the subsequent collision. The issue becomes whether the officer’s conduct unduly escalated the situation such that it directly contributed to an increasingly dangerous driving pattern of the vehicle.
ASIRT’s investigation determined the officer was entitled to initiate the traffic stop. It was also clear that at no point in time was the officer close enough to the Monte Carlo for his conduct to be considered as a criminal flight response, commonly referred to as a pursuit, nor was the officer in close enough proximity to directly impact the driver’s operation of the vehicle prior to, or at the time of the collision. The officer not only took the appropriate steps as this incident unfolded, but also proceeded to follow direction given by his supervisor.
A public fatality inquiry will be scheduled to review this incident and identify recommendations, if any, to prevent similar incidents in the future.
RCMP Alberta – On April 26, thanks to a call from a concerned citizen about a suspicious vehicle, Leduc RCMP were able to locate and arrest suspects involved in an earlier armed robbery.
At 4:45 a.m. Leduc RCMP responded to complaint of a male who had his vehicle stolen. Further investigation by the RCMP revealed that this male victim had been robbed. The suspects were in possession of a pellet gun and shot the victim, who received injuries to his head and chest. The male was transported to an Edmonton hospital where he was released a few hours later.
Later the same morning, a complaint regarding a suspicious vehicle led the RCMP to locate the stolen vehicle. With the assistance of Police Dog Services, two male suspects involved in the robbery were located and arrested.
RCMP have charged 19-year-old Christian Sawyer and 28-year-old Khyle Mountford of Leduc with criminal charges including robbery with a firearm, theft of a vehicle, aggravated assault, unlawful confinement and kidnapping.
Both subjects remain in custody and court is scheduled for the Provincial Court of Alberta, in Leduc on May 4, 2017.
“A call to the police about a suspicious vehicle by an alert member of the public was instrumental in our ability to quickly locate these suspects”, said Constable Julian Celms of the Leduc RCMP. “This is a great example of public and police partnership to build a safer community.”
The investigation remains ongoing.
RCMP Alberta - On April 25th 2017 Innisfail RCMP responded to a complaint of a theft of fuel from the Innisfail Esso. The suspect truck had been reported stolen. The owner of the Esso attempted to stop the suspect and was injured in the process.
On April 27th 2017 Innisfail RCMP responded to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle parked at the Markerville campground with two occupants sleeping inside. The vehicle was confirmed stolen and the two occupants were taken into custody. The search of the vehicle revealed suspected stolen property, numerous weapons and other items of concern to police. Both occupants were arrested on multiple outstanding warrants from other detachments within Alberta. The male driver of the vehicle was also charged with criminal offences relating to the theft of fuel complaint at the Innisfail Esso on April 25th 2017, as well as using stolen credit cards at or near Didsbury Alberta.
25 year old Quinn Russell Peterson of Red Deer Alberta has been charged with:
- Dangerous driving
- Fail to remain at the scene of a collision
- Robbery
- Possession of property over five thousand dollars X2
- Possession of Break in Tools
- Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace X2
- Unlawful possession of a controlled substance
- Unlawful possession of Ammunition
- Breach of Probation X4
- Using a stolen credit card X3
- Possession of property exceeding five thousand dollars
- Possession of Break in Tools
- Possession of weapon dangerous to public peace X2
RCMP Saskatchewan/ Alberta - On April 21, 2017, at approximately 5:25 pm , Lloydminster RCMP located and stopped a stolen Ford F350 near 51 Avenue and 29 Street, which had been evading police over a two day period. As a result of the traffic stop three people were taken into custody. 5.5 grams of cocaine, 8.5 grams of methamphetamine, eight firearms and stolen property were located inside the vehicle.
A short time later, Lloydminster RCMP received a report of a drive by shooting that occurred at a business in the 4300 block of 44 Street at approximately 5:00 pm. An investigation determined that the Ford F350 and the individuals arrested in it, were the same individuals that were identified as being suspects in the drive by shooting.
No one was injured in either the traffic stop or the drive by shooting.
As a result of both the traffic stop and the drive by shooting a total of 85 charges have been laid
Lyndon Belly, 31 years old, from Onion Lake, Sk. has been charged with 28 Criminal Code offences including: several firearms offences, Dangerous Operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of Assault Police officer with a weapon, driving offences and several breach charges.
Warren Littlewolfe, 26 years old, from Onion Lake, Sk has been charged with 28 Criminal Code offences including; firearms offences, Dangerous Operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of Assault Police officer with a weapon, and several breach charges.
Brandon Ryall, 22 years old, from Lloydminster has been charged with 29 Criminal Code offences including; several firearms offences, Dangerous Operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of Assault Police officer with a weapon, fail to comply and several breach charges.
All three appeared before a justice of the peace and will appear in Alberta Provincial Court on May 23, 2017.
Brandon Ryall was also charged on the Saskatchewan side with the following 14 Criminal Code offences; Drive while disqualified, 6 firearms offences, possession of a prohibited weapon and 3 fail to complies. Ryall will appear in Saskatchewan Provincial Court on the Saskatchewan charges on May 15, 2017.
RCMP Alberta - On April 27, 2017 at 09:40 pm the Leduc RCMP along with Leduc County Fire, and Emergency Medical Services responded to a call of a two vehicle collision on Highway 795 at the intersection of Township Road 480. A north bound van on Highway 795 made a left turn across the path of a south bound SUV. The driver and lone occupant of the van was transported to an Edmonton area hospital by STARS air ambulance. Alcohol and speed to not appear to be factor in the collision. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.
RCMP Alberta – On April 27, 2017 at approximately 1:30 p.m. Lac La Biche RCMP were notified of a potential threat that was posted on social media directed toward the J.A. Williams High School.
Police immediately responded to investigate these concerns and quickly determined that a youth made the threat and it was not credible. Northern Lights School Division were advised of the threat and outcome.
The RCMP has identified and interviewed the youth and determined there was no plan or intent to carry out any threat of violence towards the school. For these reasons, no criminal charges will be laid in this case. The identity of the youth involved will not be released.
“We take this types of threats seriously,” said Staff Sergeant Henry Van Dorland, Detachment Commander of Lac La Biche RCMP. “Our officers were able to determine very quickly that the threat was not credible so school was not affected.”
No further information will be released regarding this incident.
RCMP Alberta – Quinn Russell Peterson has been arrested, and RCMP are no longer seeking public assistance in locating him.
Following investigation into an attempted theft of a truck on April 3, 2017 the RCMP were seeking assistance in identifying a male suspect. As a result of public tips and assistance from RCMP members in other detachments, Quinn Russell Peterson was identified and an arrest warrant was issued.
Peterson is in police custody pending a bail hearing. Media is requested to remove any posts seeking information on his whereabouts.
Fatal MVC near Kitscoty
RCMP Alberta – On April 27, 2017 at approximately 6:30 a.m., Kitscoty RCMP responded to a two vehicle collision on Highway 17 approximately 35kms south of Lloydminster. A car was travelling southbound on Highway 17 when it skidded sideways and collided with a northbound car.
The 24-year-old lone male occupant from Chauvin, Alberta of the northbound car suffered minor non-life threatening injuries and was transported by EMS to a local hospital.
Tragically, the 23-year-old lone female occupant from Senlac, Saskatchewan was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Traffic was re-routed around the collision for several hours but Highway 17 is now open both ways.
Road conditions were icy and sleets of snow were falling at the time of the collision. The investigation continues and all contributing factors are being considered. The name of the deceased female will not be released.
RCMP Alberta - RCMP are investigating a break and enter and theft of several handguns from a business located on the west side of Grande Prairie.
At 5:15 am on April 26 police were called to an alarm at a local business. Unknown person(s) damaged the front door and gained entry to the business where the stole several handguns.
Grande Prairie Forensic Identification Section is assisting with the investigation.
If you have information which you believe may assist police in their investigation, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at (780) 830-5700. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Spruce Grove area drug bust
RCMP Alberta - Between the dates of March 23, 2017 and April 6th, 2017, the Spruce Grove/ Stony Plain/ Enoch Drug Section, with the assistance of the Drug Undercover Street Team of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT), conducted a drug investigation in the Spruce Grove area.
As a result of that investigation, Christopher Kieley of Spruce Grove, AB has been arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.
Christopher Kieley was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Stony Plain Provincial Court on May 24th, 2017.
RCMP Alberta - On April 21, 2017 members of the Spruce Grove/ Stony Plain/ Enoch Drug Section, executed a CDSA Search Warrant at a residence in the town of Stony Plain. During the search police located pscilosybin (magic mushrooms), cocaine, Canadian currency, two firearms, ammunition and drug trafficking paraphernalia.
A lone female was located in the residence and taken into custody without incident.
Samantha NEWMAN of Stony Plain, AB has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm/ammunition and possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.
Newman is scheduled to appear in Stony Plain Provincial Court on May 10th, 2017.
