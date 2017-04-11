RCMP reports to April 10, 2017

- Leduc RCMP request assistance to identify robbery suspects
Leduc RCMP request assistance to identify robbery suspects
The suspects are described as follows:
Suspect #1
· Aboriginal male
· Approximately 6’3” tall
· Tattoos, pierced eyebrow
· Wearing a ball cap, white shirt, jogging pants
Suspect #2
· Dark toned skin
· Approximately 5’7” / 5’8” tall
· Scar on eye area of face
· Wearing a face bandana with skeleton, black jacket, black pants
The Leduc RCMP are looking for your help to identify these males. If you have information about these suspects or this investigation, please call the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7200 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.
Leduc, Alberta - On April 9, 2017 at 09:06 am the Leduc RCMP along with Leduc County Fire, Leduc City Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to a call of a vehicle collision on Township Road 490 near range road 244. The lone vehicle was west bound on Township road 490 when the vehicle went off the road into the north ditch. The vehicle struck an approach and rolled. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle a 29 year old male was pronounced deceased at the scene. The name of the deceased will not be released pending notification of the next of kin. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.
Elk Point, Alberta - A gas theft suspect has been identified thanks to media assistance and public tips. The Elk Point RCMP are no longer seeking assistance in identifying the male, and accordingly, request that his photo be removed from all public media sites.
On April 7 the Elk Point RCMP launched an investigation into the theft of gas at a local station. A request was put for assistance in identifying the male suspect and several tips were received.
The RCMP are pleased to note that the community was very supportive in this investigation. There will be no further updates on this incident.
Beaverlodge RCMP seek assistance in identifying suspicious male
Beaverlodge, Alberta – Earlier today just after noon, Beaverlodge RCMP were alerted to a complaint of what may be a road rage incident, ending with a rifle being pointed at a driver.
Two vehicles were traveling eastbound towards Grande Prairie on Highway 43. In the Richmond Hill area, a male passenger reached his body out of the passenger window and pointed a rifle at the driver of a semi truck. No shots were fired, and the car continued traveling eastbound. The RCMP made patrols but were unable to locate the suspect vehicle.
The car is described as a red four door sedan, believed to be a Honda Accord with black winter rims and dark tinted windows in the rear.
The suspect male is described as Caucasian, wearing a hoodie and a camouflage jacket and the rifle had a camouflage stock with a scope on it.
The Beaverlodge RCMP are requesting public assistance in identifying this vehicle, and the occupants in it. If you have information about this incident or this vehicle and occupants, please call the Beaverlodge RCMP at 780-354-2485 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.
Blackfalds, Alberta - On January 5th, 2017 the Blackfalds RCMP sent a media release on an armed robbery that occurred in the Town of Blackfalds at the the Co-op gas bar.
The Blackfalds RCMP is requesting anybody that has any further information that would assist us in apprehending the persons responsible for this crime to contact the Blackfalds RCMP.
On January 5, 2017 at approximately 6:40 am the Blackfalds RCMP responded to an armed robbery at the Co-op Gas Bar in Blackfalds. Two male suspects entered the store with long barrel firearms and pointed them at the store employees, demanding cash and cigarettes. The suspects left with an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes which was put in a black backpack. They fled the scene in a dark grey 4 door vehicle, possibly a Mazda, last seen heading northbound on Broadway Avenue in Blackfalds.
The suspects are described as:
Suspect #1
Male
12-16 years of age
Slim build
Wearing a red hoodie with a emblem on it containing a deer
Suspect #2
Male
17-19 years of age
Slim build
Wearing a black Canada Goose jacket with a fur hood and black balaclava
Suspect Vehicle
Dark grey 4 door sedan believed to be a Mazda
If you have any information about this incident or any other crime, please contact the Blackfalds RCMP at (403)885-3300. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).
Rocky Mountain House traffic stops result in arrests and seized firearms
Rocky Mountain House, Alberta - The RCMP conducted several traffic stops over the last week, four of which resulted in arrests and property seizures. In one stop, a stolen Honda Civic was recovered. Some of the people arrested were breaching court imposed conditions.
April 6
Members of the Rocky Mountain House RCMP detachment located a suspect vehicle that was believed to be involved in recent property thefts around the area. A traffic stop was completed and the driver arrested. Seven stolen firearms were located and seized from inside the vehicle along with other items that had been recently stolen from a residence in the County.
34 year old Mac Ronald Smith has been charged with 25 offences that include possession of stolen firearms, unsafe storage of firearms and possession of stolen property. Smith is currently remanded into custody pending a court appearance on April 10, 2017 in Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.
April 6
RCMP responded to a complaint of a suspicious person and stolen vehicle in the Nordegg area. Police located the suspect vehicle driving on Highway 11 and conducted a traffic stop. The male driver was arrested, the Honda Civic he was driving had been stolen out of Calgary.
22 year old Craig CORLETT has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5000 and remanded into custody pending a court appearance on April 10, 2017 in Rocky Mountain House.
April 6
RCMP received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in rural Clearwater County and located a Ford F350 that was found to be stolen two days earlier out of Drayton Valley. Two people were located inside of the vehicle and arrested.
32 year old Justin POTTS has been charged with numerous charges that include possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, possession of break in instruments, failing to stop for a police officer, driving while prohibited and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was remanded into custody pending court appearance on April 10, 2017 in Rocky Mountain House.
April 2
Rocky Mountain House RCMP conducted a traffic stop and the driver of the vehicle was subsequently arrested for violating conditions of his parole.
An adult male has been released on charges of 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance and 1 count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He is set to appear in Provincial court in Rocky Mountain House. RCMP cannot name this Accused as charges have not been sworn yet.
The Rocky Mountain House RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance in both helping to identify suspicious activity within the community, and the assistance that was provided in locating one of the suspicious vehicles.
Siksika Nation, Alberta - RCMP in Gleichen, along with the Siksika Nation Fire and Rescue are asking for help in locating a fire truck that was stolen yesterday.
On April 9, 2017 at approximately 1230 pm, a member of the Siksika Nation Fire department had to boost the battery of one of the grass fire-fighting trucks. After starting the truck, it was left running in order to charge the battery. While the vehicle was running and unattended, it was stolen from in front of the fire hall.
The vehicle is a white, 2009 Chevrolet 2500 that has been outfitted with a tank and pumps for combatting grass fires. The truck has emergency lights and markings identifying it as "Siksika Nation Grass Unit 5". At the time of the theft, it was bearing Alberta License plate ZAF-284.
Anyone who has information on this theft is asked to call the Gleichen RCMP at 403-734-3923. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet atwww.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Hinton RCMP Arrest 3 suspects in stolen vehicle
Hinton, Alberta – On April 4, 2017 at approximately 8:00 a.m. Hinton RCMP were called to a report of suspicious persons in the area of Switzer Drive and Timber Lane. RCMP members arrived on scene and located three suspects sleeping in a parked vehicle. Investigating members determined that the vehicle had been stolen out of Hinton days earlier.
All three suspects were arrested without incident and have been charged with:
Chastity Belcourt, age 33 of Hinton was remanded into custody and is charged as follows:
· Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, s.354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.
· Fail to comply with condition of recognizance, s.145(3) of the Criminal Code.
Aaron Littlejohn, age 27 of Hinton was remanded into custody and is charged as follows:
· Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, s.354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.
Brandon Manley, age 30 of Hinton was released on a Justice of the Peace Recognizance and is charged as follows:
· Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, s.354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.
· Fail to comply with condition of recognizance, s.145(3) of the Criminal Code.
First appearance court dates have been set for April 19 in Hinton Provincial Court.
Hinton RCMP are requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 780-865-2455 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).
Leduc RCMP investigate fatal collision
Hanna RCMP seize marijuana plant and equipment after executing search warrant
Hanna, Alberta - On April 8, 2017, Hanna RCMP executed a search warrant on a residence located in Hanna. One marijuana plant and various equipment used to produce marijuana was seized by the RCMP.
A 48 year old female was in the residence at the time and was taken into custody without incident. The accused has been charged with production and possession of marijuana. The accused was released on court compelling documents and is to appear before the Provincial Court of Alberta on April 26 in the Provincial Court of Alberta, in Hanna.
A 48 year old female was in the residence at the time and was taken into custody without incident. The accused has been charged with production and possession of marijuana. The accused was released on court compelling documents and is to appear before the Provincial Court of Alberta on April 26 in the Provincial Court of Alberta, in Hanna.
Rimbey RCMP lay charge following attempted truck theft
Rimbey, Alberta – As a result of public assistance in the form of tips, and assistance from RCMP members in other detachments, a suspect has been charged in an April 3 incident.
Rimbey RCMP investigated after a report that a male and female were at a rural property trying to steal the homeowner’s truck. Public information was sought to identify the male.
25-year-old Quinn Russell Peterson, of Red Deer, has been identified and is facing one criminal code charge of Theft of a Motor Vehicle. A warrant for his arrest has been issued and Rimbey RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating him.
If you have information about the whereabouts of Quinn Peterson, please call the Rimbey RCMP at 403-843-2223 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.
Grande Prairie RCMP Seize guns and brass knuckles at residence
Grande Prairie, Alberta – On Wednesday April 5, 2017 the RCMP responded to a disturbance at a residence and ended up executing a search warrant which led to guns, a prohibited weapon, drugs and cash.
Following a disturbance complaint at a residence, police entered the residence to ensure the safety of those in the residence. Once inside, the RCMP were confronted by a male with a firearm. An altercation ensued between the police officers and the male. The police were able to disarm the male and subsequently arrest him. No shots were fired and no injuries were sustained throughout the incident.
Grande Prairie RCMP with assistance from the Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant at the residence. The following items were located and seized: a loaded shot gun, a loaded hand gun, brass knuckles, 16 ounces of Hash, 13 ounces of Cocaine, 25 grams of Marihuana, evidence consistent with Cocaine trafficking, and an excess of $17,000 in Canadian currency.
Christopher HOBBS (27) from Grande Prairie has been charged with the following Criminal Code charges:
· Point a firearm without lawful excuse x4
· Unlawful possession of a firearm x2
· Possession of a loaded firearm
· Alter the serial number of a gun
· Using firearm in commission of an offence
· Careless use of a firearm x3
· Possession of prohibited weapon
· Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.00
· Possession of a controlled substance (CDSA)
· Possession for the purpose of trafficking x 2 (CDSA)
HOBBS has been remanded into custody and is to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on April 10, 2017.
Grande Prairie RCMP continues to investigate this matter at this time.
If you have information on this or any other crime in Grande Prairie, contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.
Edson traffic stop reveals loaded handgun
Edson, Alberta – A traffic stop has led Police to removing a loaded handgun from the streets of Edson. On April 8th, 2017 Edson RCMP were on patrol when a routine traffic stop was initiated with a vehicle on 55thStreet. As a result, the officer believed the vehicle and occupants were involved in drug activity and arrested two persons. A subsequent search located a loaded handgun, pepper spray, and replica brass knuckles.
"While the seizing of a loaded handgun in these circumstances can be a concern to the community, this is a rare finding in Edson," states Constable Austin MacDougall of Edson RCMP. "We want to ensure the public knows we are committed to community safety and take every effort to remove dangerous weapons from our streets."
Jason Parrish-Plante (18), has been charged with unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm, possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number, improper storage/transportation of a firearm, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He is scheduled to appear in Edson Provincial Court on April 18, 2017. The other occupant, a youth, was released without charge. Edson RCMP are continuing to investigate and anyone with knowledge of this occurrence is encouraged to contact Edson RCMP at (780) 723-8800, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.crimestoppers.ab.ca/edmonton/.
