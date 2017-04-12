RCMP reports to April 12, 2017

- Pincher Creek RCMP summary for the week of April 3-9, 2017
Pincher Creek RCMP summary for the week of April 3-9, 2017
Pincher Creek RCMP - The following is an overview of the nature of the complaints that the Pincher Creek Detachment received for the week of April 3-9, 2017. Note that the summary indicates what was reported to the police and may not have been substantiated.
Total calls for service - 52
Assaults - 1
Break and Enter (commercial) - 1
Mischief (vandalism) - 1
Theft under $5000 - 4
Drugs - 1
Disturbing the Peace - 3
Driving complaints general) – 5
MV Collisions - 3
Liquor offences - 6
Suspicious occurrences (general) - 2
Assistance to General Public (general) - 3
Assistance to other agencies - 1
911 calls (invalid) - 7
Animal calls - 1
Municipal Bylaws (barking dogs / noise / OHV) - 1
Prisoners held – 8
RCMP search in north Red Deer for theft suspects
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Grande Prairie
$200,000 drug bust in Edmonton
ALERT - More than $200,000 worth of drugs, including thousands of packages of cannabis resin, was seized after ALERT searched a west Edmonton home.
Vulcan, Alberta – RCMP have completed a lengthy multi-jurisdiction property crime investigation which has let to 16 charges against four Vulcan residents.
In 2017, RCMP members in Southern Alberta have had an increase in calls for service relating to thefts from rural properties and oilfield sites. Many of the reported instances have involved theft of equipment and tools as well as batteries, fuel, vehicles and copper wire.
On March 12, a member of the Vulcan RCMP responded to an oilfield site where copper wire had been stolen and observed tire marks in fresh snow. The officer later located a vehicle with similar tires in Vulcan and obtained a search warrant for the car. That warrant yielded additional evidence in several other property crime files which officers continued to investigate.
On March 30th, officers from Nanton and Vulcan detachments, the RCMP’s Auto theft and General Investigation Sections served a second search warrant; this time on a residence in Vulcan after stolen property was sold on Kijiji. Inside, officers arrested five people and recovered in excess of $10,000 of stolen property. The recovered property has been traced back to thefts in High River, Drumheller and Vulcan. Through the course of the investigation, RCMP learned that the stolen goods were sold online as well as to scrap metal dealers in the city of Calgary.
“We know that the people involved in these types of thefts contribute to crimes in a large area,” says Sgt. Troy Dobson, Vulcan RCMP detachment commander. “I would like to thank the oil operators and public in the rural area for their assistance in this ongoing investigation”.
27-year-old Cody Harris has been charged with 7 offences including Break and enter to a business, fail to comply with a recognizance and possession of property obtained by crime. He has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court on April 24th.
39-year-old Jamie Smith has been charged with two counts of false pretences. She has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear on May 15 in Lethbridge Provincial Court.
39-year-old Robert Fox has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, fraud, and failing to comply with recognizance. He has been released from custody and is scheduled make his next appearance in Lethbridge Provincial Court on April 24th.
Charges are also pending against another Vulcan man whose name cannot be released because the charges are not yet sworn. Investigators continue to examine evidence and additional charges are expected.
If you have information about this, or any other crime(s), please call your nearest RCMP Detachment, or, if you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet atwww.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Jasper, Alberta - On April 11th, 2017 at approximately 9:45 in the morning, Jasper RCMP received a high priority call for a robbery in progress at the TD Bank in Jasper. Upon arrival, officers were advised that the suspect had fled on foot with a quantity of cash. The suspect had handed a note to the bank teller stating that this was a robbery and to hand over all the cash in the till.
Red Deer, Alberta – Red Deer RCMP are working with Innisfail RCMP after linking an attempted theft of an ATM in Innisfail in the early morning of April 12 to the attempted ATM theft in Red Deer later the same morning. The blue Dodge Ram used in both unsuccessful ATM theft attempts had been stolen out of Innisfail the same morning.
Shortly after 6:30 am on April 12, Innisfail RCMP responded to a report of an attempted ATM theft at the Boston Pizza. Surveillance video shows the suspect truck reversing into the doors, then a suspect running into the restaurant and fleeing again upon seeing that the ATM was empty.
At 8:07 am, the suspect truck pulled up to the front of the Red Deer convenience store on Golden West Avenue and the passenger entered the store and attached a tow rope around the ATM. The tow rope snapped, and the suspects fled the scene empty-handed in the truck. Red Deer RCMP located the abandoned blue Dodge Ram shortly afterward on 71 Street in the area of 66 Avenue.
“This series of criminal acts shows the importance of the collaborative police work we do through multi-jurisdictional teams such as the Priority Crimes Task Force,” says Corporal Karyn Kay of the Red Deer RCMP. “There are a relatively small number of criminals committing much of the crime across central Alberta police jurisdictions, and our investigations into these crimes are stronger thanks to our shared intelligence.”
RCMP continue to investigate.
If you have information about these crimes, contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3342. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.
ALERT Edmonton’s organized crime and gang team made the seizure on April 4, 2017, to conclude a two-day investigation. A home in Edmonton’s Canora neighbourhood was searched and two people were arrested.
A search of the home turned up approximately eight kilograms of dried marijuana and 2.5 kilograms of cannabis resin, also known as “shatter.” The cannabis resin was individually packaged in one-gram packets and gave the false impression of being medical grade.
Cannabis resin is a marijuana derivative that is highly potent; its THC content can be up to 90 per cent, while regular marijuana is usually between eight and 15 per cent. Cannabis resin is manufactured by organized crime using flammable gases like butane, and represents a significant fire risk.
Banu Layik, a 39-year-old woman, was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime. Wyatt Cherneske, a 22-year-old man, was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.
ALERT was established and is funded by the Alberta Government and is a compilation of the province’s most sophisticated law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime. Members of Alberta Sheriffs, Calgary Police Service, Edmonton Police Service, Lethbridge Police Service, Medicine Hat Police Service, and RCMP work in ALERT.
Charges laid in string of rural Vulcan area thefts
Theft of Trailer and side-by-side quad in Cochrane
Cochrane, Alberta - Cochrane RCMP are investigating a theft of Trailer and a Can-Am SSV Commander side by side quad.
Sometime in the overnight hours between April 8th, 2017 and April 9th, 2017 a black, enclosed Trailer containing a camouflage coloured Can-Am SSV Commander side by side quad, was stolen from a residence in Cochrane, AB.
Red Deer RCMP look for kitten thief
Red Deer, Alberta – Red Deer RCMP are looking for public assistance to identify a man who stole a kitten from the Petland store located in south Red Deer shortly after 2:30 pm on April 7; staff are concerned for the well-being of the kitten as it requires medication for a heath condition.
If you have information about this incident, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.
Jasper RCMP arrest bank robbery suspect
Shortly after, RCMP officers received a call for a theft of vehicle on Elm Avenue. A Shaw Cable employee was working behind the library when a male ran up to his van and jumped in it. The Shaw employee tried to intervene but the suspect drove away at a high rate of speed, damaging an electrical box located behind the library at the same time. With the description provided by the Shaw employee, police were able to connect the recent robbery and the theft of the van to the same suspect.
Jasper RCMP officers immediately forwarded the description of the male and the van to Hinton RCMP. An hour later, police in Hinton located the van and conducted a high risk traffic stop. The male driver complied and was taken into custody without incident.
As a result of this investigation, Mauro PARKER, age 29 of Jasper, was charged under the Criminal Code of Canada with robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, mischief under $5000, dangerous driving and breach of an undertaking. PARKER has been remanded into custody and is set to appear at the Jasper Provincial Court on April 13th, 2017.
Elk Point RCMP investigates theft of gas and stolen vehicle
· Dark hoodie with a logo on the front
· Blue jeans
· Black hat
· 4 Door - white Dodge Ram truck
· AB License Plate: BXB 9884
If you see this vehicle or can identify the suspect, please contact the Elk Point RCMP at 780-724-3964 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).
Kitscoty, Alberta - Sometime during early January an oilfield compound located north of Lloydminster, AB, was broken into and several supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) panels were stolen. Entry to compound was gained by cutting the chain link fence. Each panel is valued at approximately $8000. The total value of the theft is significant, approximately $100,000.
Red Deer RCMP recent arrests include stolen vehicles and outstanding warrants
Red Deer, Alberta – Red Deer RCMP made a number of arrests between April 6 and April 10 for offenses involving stolen vehicles, outstanding warrants and breaches of court-imposed conditions or probation orders; a number of those arrested were located after police observed them committing traffic infractions, thanks to reports from the public of suspicious vehicles, and while police were conducting conditions checks.
April 6
Shortly after 8 pm on April 6, RCMP conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with an expired license plate. The driver of the vehicle was wanted on 11 outstanding warrants and was taken into custody without incident.
31 year old Matthew Douglas Bauer faces multiple charges in addition to the outstanding warrants. Bauer will appear in court in Red Deer on April 12 at 8:30 am.
April 7
Shortly before 11 am on April 7, Red Deer RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot in downtown Red Deer, and determined that the Chevrolet Tahoe in question had been stolen out of Red Deer on April 6. RCMP took the driver into custody without incident.
20 year old Raine William Gray faces multiple charges. Gray will appear in court in Red Deer on April 28 at 9 am.
April 7
Shortly after 4 pm on April 7, Red Deer RCMP located a man in possession of a weapon in breach of court-imposed weapons conditions; the suspect was found to be in possession of a pool ball wrapped in a bandana, and was further in possession of counterfeit currency.
24 year old Steven Ashton faces the following charges:
· Criminal Code 90(1) – Carry concealed weapon
· Criminal Code 88(1) – Possess weapon for dangerous purpose
· Criminal Code 450(b) – Possession of counterfeit money
· Criminal Code 145(3) – Fail to comply with conditions X 2
Ashton will appear in court in Red Deer on April 21 at 9 am.
April 8
At 2:45 am am on April 8, Red Deer RCMP patrolling downtown executed a traffic stop on a truck after it drove the wrong way on a one-way street. The driver of the truck provided a false name to police and was subsequently arrested on outstanding warrants out of Edmonton and area for breaching probation and failing to appear in court.
37 year old Roderick Borduzak faces the following charges in addition to his outstanding warrants:
· Criminal Code 129(a) – Obstruct peace officer
· Criminal Code 145(3) – Fail to comply with condition
Borduzak will appear in court in Red Deer on April 11 at 1:30 pm.
April 9
Shortly after 3 am on April 9, RCMP on foot patrol in downtown Red Deer located a stolen Jeep in a parking lot and arrested the man they found to be in possession of it. The Jeep had been reported stolen out of Red Deer and had a license plate that had been reported stolen in a separate incident. RCMP continue to investigate. The male was further found to be wanted on a Canada-wide parole warrant.
32 year old Khoda Allyn Sullivan faces the following charges in addition to his outstanding warrant:
· Criminal Code 355(a) – Possession of stolen property over $5,000
· Criminal Code 355(b) – Possession of stolen property under $5,000
· Criminal Code 129(a) – Obstruct peace officer
Sullivan made his first appearance in court in Red Deer on April 10 and will appear in court again on April 24 at 9:30 am.
April 9
Shortly before 5 pm on April 9, RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a downtown parking lot, and located a woman in possession of what is believed to be crystal meth and in breach of court-imposed conditions.
37 year old Jackie Lynn Johnston faces the following charges:
· CDSA 5(1) – Possession of Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking
· Criminal Code 145(3) – Fail to comply with recognizance
Johnston appeared in court in Red Deer on April 10 and again on April 11.
April 9
At 9 pm on April 9, Red Deer RCMP responded to a report of an attempted vehicle theft in the Highland Green neighbourhood, and took a man into custody without incident. A 32 year old man is facing charges as a result of that incident; those charges have not yet been sworn before the courts.
EPS civilian employee arrested by Internet Child Exploitation unit
ALERT - A civilian employee of the Edmonton Police Service has been arrested by ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation unit.
Aaron Rothwell, 41, was arrested on April 7, 2017 as the result of a joint investigation by ICE and Victoria Police Department. Rothwell is charged with agreement to commit a sexual offence against a child, making child pornography, and distributing child pornography.
The investigation began in February 2017 as the result of a proactive initiative by the Victoria Police Department’s own ICE officer. The suspect had allegedly been engaged in sexually explicit online conversations with an undercover Victoria Police investigator and the suspect had attempted to arrange for sex with a child.
Once Victoria Police determined the suspect was based in Edmonton, the information was forwarded to ICE and the suspect’s identity was learned. The suspect’s southeast Edmonton home was searched and a number of computer and electronic devices were seized. Rothwell was arrested in a vehicle leaving the residence.
Rothwell worked in an administrative capacity at the Edmonton Police Service and had no contact with the public.
Rothwell was released on bail and has to abide by a number of court-imposed conditions, including not to possess any electronic device, not to be found within 100 meters of a public facility where children may be present, and not to be in the company of any children. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on April 26.
Currently ICE has no information to suggest he offended on any children but are encouraging anyone with information about this case to come forward and contact police. Anyone with information about this investigation, or any child exploitation offence is encouraged to contact local police or cybertip.ca.
