Red Deer student wins 2017 Indigenous Shining Student Award, MHHS student Irvin Provost a finalist

|Matthew Halton High School's Irvin Provost (file photo)
- Matthew Halton High School student Irvin Provost a finalist
The 2017 finalists are:
- Irvin Provost, Grade 10, Matthew Halton High School,Pincher Creek (Livingstone Range School Division)
- Ravin Stimson, Grade 12, Siksika Nation High School in the Siksika community (Siksika Board of Education)
- Gina Crowchief, Grade 12, Louise Dean School, Calgary (Calgary Board of Education)
This annual award celebrates First Nations, Métis and Inuit students who are shining examples in their communities. Three other students are honoured as finalists.
Sheldon is dedicated and passionate about the arts, showing significant talent and creativity in music, drawing and theatre arts. He is equally passionate about sharing his Cree heritage and language. As the 2017 ISS Award recipient, Sheldon will be sponsored to attend a youth conferenceon leadership, and he will be recognized in his local school community. Following graduation, Sheldon intends to pursue a post-secondary education in the performing arts.
A record number of students – 60 from across Alberta – were nominated this year. The ISS Award Jury Committee noted the quality of this year’s nominations, including numerous detailed examples of students’ leadership qualities, steadfastness when faced with challenges, and abilities to inspire others.
The ISS Award is sponsored by Xerox Canada and presented annually by the Education Partners’ Task Force on First Nations, Métis and Inuit Student Success and Well-being.
The Task Force works to improve the success of Alberta’s First Nations, Métis and Inuit students, and is chaired by Cathie Williams, member of the ASBA Board of Directors and trustee with the Calgary Catholic School District. The Task Force includes Zone and Metro representatives from the Alberta School Boards Association (including Northland School Division No. 61), Alberta School Councils’ Association, Alberta Teachers’ Association, the College of Alberta School Superintendents, Rupertsland Institute, Alberta Regional Professional Development Consortia and Alberta Education’s First Nations, Métis and Inuit Education Division.
