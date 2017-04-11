Recent

Tuesday, April 11, 2017

SGB Fitbodies - Register now for spring sessions

MP Starts April 10th and all other Programs Start April 24th.

Registration is on Now!

“One of the hardest steps to take is picking up the phone, or walking in to sign-up. We know that – and respect how hard it is. We aim to make that experience a positive one.”

At SGB Fitbodies, we provide quality, fun programs that produce real, lasting results. All of our programs are safe and highly effective - regardless of experience and age - no matter what your goals and fitness levels are. MP Program – Starts Early – April 10th @ 6:15pm (will be held Wednesday’s @ 6:15pm thereafter)


A nutrition program designed for improving body composition and health. 12 weeks of goal setting, education and accountability.

Fitbodies Partner Program - An accountability program - your partner for support, motivation and planning & achieving your SMART goals

FIRE - Focused Intense Resistance Exercise - The Body Shaper - Consistently delivers rapid improvements in body shape and health

ICE - Intense Cardio Exercise - Designed for fat loss with 2 workouts per week - modified to suit your needs

Movement Improvement - New to working out? Prefer a modified exercise class? Working back from an injury? This is the class for you!

FIT – Fitness. Integrity. Teamwork. - Empowering a generation of youth through foundational exercise principals and providing the tools to achieve an overall healthy lifestyle – with two classes per week.

Monthly Workshops – We offer a variety of workshops for all ages and topics.

Products - SGB Weigh Protein, supplements and all the workout tools you need.

Smoothie Bar – Get Ready for Awesome! Coming Soon!

Come in today for a FREE consultation. We will develop a strategy designed to move you in the direction you need to go!

1348 McEachern Street, Unit B

Phone: 403.632.8149

