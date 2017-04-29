St. Michael's Middle School students participate in Dragon Days

submitted -
On April 11, 12 and 13, St. Michael’s Middle School students (Grades 5-8) participated in their second round of “Dragon Days.” On these days, students got to choose two activities to participate in. Some of the sessions included Mixed Media Art Projects, Health & Fitness activities, Outdoor Games, Soap Making, Kayaking, Sewing, Mini Treehouse Building, Cupcake Decorating, Hairstyling, Robotics, Coding, Medical Careers, Traditional First Nations Games and Drama.
The students had a fabulous time and are looking forward to Dragon Days 2017/18.
|Cupcakes
|Archery
|Drama makeup
|Fitness and Nutrition at SGB Gym
|Hairdressing
|Kayaking
|Mixed media
|Outdoor games
|Sewing
|Soap
|STEM 3
|STEM 4
