Saturday, April 1, 2017
Successful temporary relocation of two historic buildings at Bar U Ranch National Historic Site
Both the Implement Shed and Slaughter House date back to the early 1900’s and play a significant role in commemorating the history and importance of ranching in Canada. The Implement Shed was used during the transition from horse power to mechanization, while the Slaughter House contributed to the self-sufficiency of the Bar U community. Efforts to preserve, rehabilitate, and restore buildings like these help protect our heritage and celebrate some of our nation’s achievements.
Parks Canada is investing an unprecedented $3 billion dollars over five years to support infrastructure work to heritage, visitor, waterway and highway assets located within national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas across Canada. These investments represent the largest federal infrastructure plan in the history of Parks Canada.
At Bar U Ranch National Historic Site, a total of $4 million will be invested to refurbish and preserve four high visitor use historical buildings which form one of the largest classified collections in Canada. These projects will stabilize and maintain these important buildings for present and future generations.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.