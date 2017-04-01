Recent

Successful temporary relocation of two historic buildings at Bar U Ranch National Historic Site

Parks Canada - Parks Canada is responsible for protecting and presenting nationally significant examples of Canada’s natural and cultural heritage.  Two Federal Heritage Buildings at the Bar U Ranch National Historic Site have been moved for restoration. The Implement Shed and Slaughter House have been lifted and temporarily relocated to repair the building foundations. When the foundations are complete, the buildings will be put back in their original location and have exterior elements (such as siding, windows and paint) replaced. This is the first physical work done at the Bar U Ranch on Federal Infrastructure Investment projects announced in 2015.


Both the Implement Shed and Slaughter House date back to the early 1900’s and play a significant role in commemorating the history and importance of ranching in Canada. The Implement Shed was used during the transition from horse power to mechanization, while the Slaughter House contributed to the self-sufficiency of the Bar U community. Efforts to preserve, rehabilitate, and restore buildings like these help protect our heritage and celebrate some of our nation’s achievements.

Parks Canada is investing an unprecedented $3 billion dollars over five years to support infrastructure work to heritage, visitor, waterway and highway assets located within national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas across Canada. These investments represent the largest federal infrastructure plan in the history of Parks Canada.

At Bar U Ranch National Historic Site, a total of $4 million will be invested to refurbish and preserve four high visitor use historical buildings which form one of the largest classified collections in Canada. These projects will stabilize and maintain these important buildings for present and future generations.

