Saturday, April 29, 2017
Teachers and school board representatives reach tentative agreement
The central agreement is the first step in the new collective bargaining model set up by the Public Education Collective Bargaining Act. Should the MoA be ratified, its contents will apply to all teachers in public, separate and francophone school authorities. After ratification, school jurisdictions will bargain with their local ATA representatives on local matters.
ATA members will vote online on whether to approve the MoA, while school jurisdiction representatives will vote on ratification on May 24.
