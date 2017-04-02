The road of life

How many times do we become discouraged as soon as life takes a detour? How many people walk around in a cloud of doom feeling like life is a dead end?
Imagine yourself on a double lane hiway on a beautiful day. Your racing down the road without a care in the world. All your worries are far removed from your thoughts and your destination is one of leisure. It sounds really good doesn't it? Now imagine you are lost driving on an old, grassy trail road. It is so overgrown with trees, branches are hitting and scraping the car. An eerie fog has overtaken you and you are unsure so your driving cautiously with you knuckles clenched to the steering wheel. We all want to be carefree on the open hiway. But because we are not anticipating trouble we become careless. In a moment of distraction a huge truck pulls onto the hiway and we crash right into it. Why?
" Enter by the narrow gate, for wide is the gate and broad is the path that leads to destruction, and there are many who go in by it. Because narrow is the gate and difficult is the way which leads to life, and there are few who find it." - Matthew 7:13-14
The bible says "my people perish for a lack of knowledge" but we do not drive without direction. The foolishness of youth grows into the wisdom of age. Those who heed the words of the wise know how to deal with a flat tire in the middle of nowhere.
One of the hardest disciplines is learning to be happy and finding joy in any given circumstance. You may be dragging your feet down a dusty road with your tongue sticking to the roof of your mouth. You may have been deceived by one mirage after another in the distance but over the next hill is a lake of water to refresh your body and soul.
I love how Paul describes the truth in life's circumstances:
"Not that I speak in regard to need, for I have learned in whatever state I am , to be content: I know how to be abased and I know how to abound. Everywhere and in all things I have learned both to be full and to be hungry, both to abound and to suffer need. I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." - Phillipians 4:11-13All we need to do is stop and ask for directions becoming the ones who take the road less travelled. We can build bridges between people, towns, cities and across Canada. Most importantly we can learn how to drive and be in control of our lives amidst the potholes, the dead ends, and the detours. Enjoy the journey from beginning to end and see how far you travel and how much there is to experience along the way.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.