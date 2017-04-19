Wednesday, April 19, 2017
U of L appoints Kathleen Massey as new Associate Vice-President (Students)
The associate vice-president (students) is a relatively new position within the University administrative system. Created in 2011, it reflects the University’s commitment to student success and enhancing the student experience. Massey will oversee the Registrar’s Office, Enrolment Services and Student Services and follows Dr. Judith Lapadat in the role. She commences her five-year term August 1, 2017.
“The University of Lethbridge prides itself on being student-focused,” says U of L Provost and Vice-President (Academic) Dr. Andy Hakin. “Our students, and the institution as a whole, will benefit greatly from Kathleen’s experience and insights. Her work pertaining to student recruitment and support, at a variety of Canadian universities, will help ensure the U of L continues to enhance its student-centered environment.”
Massey holds a Bachelor of Political Science from York University and a Master of Leadership from Royal Roads University. Focused on advancing student achievement and creating a framework that supports student success, Massey was recognized in 2014 with an Outstanding Achievement Award from the Association of Registrars of the Universities and Colleges of Canada. She also won a 2003 Queen’s Golden Jubilee Medal for Outstanding Leadership in Education.
“I am very excited about joining the University of Lethbridge and look forward to working with the community to continue enhancing the student experience,” says Massey.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.