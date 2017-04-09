Walk the talk

In 1 Tim 4:12 Paul writes to Timothy, and gives him instructions on how to live in front of people, that what he says matters, how he acts matters, and how he demonstrates love and faith matters. There is a reason why we are growing and not staying the same, we should not stay the same because we are striving to be different. Our reality though is we do desire this change but we make no real changes in our lives, we hang on the same things we always have and yet get frustrated when things don’t change. What the world really see’s at that point is that we don’t really believe what we say we do because we are not living it out how we ought.
In all of that it can sound troubling and look like an impossible task and really it is. The idea that we can just cut out everything all at once and be perfect is impossible, the good news is that we don’t have to do it alone, and we don’t have to do this all at once. This is a process that takes a life time to get to yet Paul writes to Timothy to encourage him to strive for and endure to the end so that he would be a great example of who Jesus is to him and to others they would see Jesus in Timothy by how he lived, acted, and loved others. The beautiful thing is that we have a helper if we know Jesus as Lord and Savior, we don’t have to do it alone or even all at one time, but God does expect us to grow and continue to change. He does not hold our failures against us, but continues to show us how much He loves us by helping along side of us.
Maybe your reading this and you do not know Jesus as Lord and Savior, then maybe today is the day that you can have a relationship with Jesus. He is right there, and paid the price for you so that you could have a relationship with Him. We need to ask Him for forgiveness from all our past mistakes and acknowledge Him, as Lord and Savior and you will begin a relationship with Him. It doesn’t take anything abnormal; you can do this right where you are right now.
Easter is fast approaching and we would like to invite you to our Easter celebration on April 16 at Vertical Church. Jesus is alive and what a privilege we have to celebrate His life and love He has given to us.
Join us 10:30 am April 16 @ Vertical Church
You are Loved!
