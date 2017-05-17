Alberta RCMP and ALERT reports to May 17, 2017

Headlines:
Blackfalds man faces numerous vehicle theft charges
Grande Prairie Man Faces Child Pornography Charges
Grandin area break-ins
Arson charges laid in apartment building fire
Theft from rural residence near Elk Point
Stabbing and home invasion in St. Albert
Arrest in hit and run case and series of armed robberies
Drayton Valley RCMP warn residents to lock vehicles
Beaverlodge RCMP Investigate Weekend Mischief Complaints
Jasper RCMP Investigate Attempted Fraud
Two Red Deer deaths under investigation
Investigate youth fight(s) in Spruce Grove
Peace Regional RCMP charge 3 more in fatal house fire
Red Deer RCMP investigate carjacking
Cocaine Seized in Pair of Fort McMurray Busts
Airdrie man charged in arson of own home
Pincher Creek RCMP stats to May 14, 2017
The following is an overview of the nature of the complaints that the Pincher Creek Detachment received for the period of May 8 -14, 2017. Note that the summary indicates what was reported to the police and may not have been substantiated.
Total calls for service – 38
Sexual assault - 1
Assaults – 1
Theft from rural residence near Elk Point
RCMP Alberta - Elk Point RCMP are investigating a theft from a rural residence north of Elk Point. Sometime between May 14-16, 2017 suspect(s) stole a blue 2005 Miller Bobcat 250 welder, trailer and other welding supplies.
Elk Point RCMP are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact the Elk Point RCMP at 780-724-3964 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stopperswww.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).
Stabbing and home invasion in St. Albert
RCMP Alberta - On Friday, May 12th, 2017, St. Albert General Investigation Section arrested a 21 year old St. Albert man in connection to the home invasion and double stabbing which occurred on January 20th, 2016, in the Woodlands area of St. Albert.
After an extensive investigation, with assistance from the RCMP Major Crimes Unit, St. Albert General Duty Section, St. Albert Drug Section and St. Albert Crime Reduction Unit, Kaj Alexander Randall was arrest without incident.
Kai Alexander Randall has been charged with:
Kaj Randall was released on Recognizance with strict conditions which will be monitored by the St. Albert RCMP. Kaj Randall is required to appear in St. Albert Provincial Court on May, 29th, 2017 at 09:30 am.
St. Albert RCMP would like to thank the community members for their ongoing assistance and support.
Arrest in hit and run case and series of armed robberies
RCMP Alberta – Following a hit and run collision that sent a man to hospital, RCMP have laid numerous additional charges in a series of liquor store robberies against an Airdrie resident.
On May 8th at 11:00 pm, a man armed with a knife entered an Olds liquor store and robbed the business of cash and liquor. Two days later, on May 10th, two similar robberies took place in Cochrane. In both of these incidents, a man armed with a knife entered a liquor store and demanded cash from the register. The man assaulted staff and fled from the scene stealing liquor and cash.
On May 11th, another robbery occurred, this time in Airdrie. In this instance, the suspect fought with the clerk and stole the entire tray from the cash register.
A fifth robbery took place on May 14th in Carstairs. Once again, the suspect was armed with a knife and entered a liquor store where he stole cash and liquor before fleeing in an unknown direction.
RCMP from Airdrie, Didsbury, Olds and Cochrane worked together to investigate these robberies. Surveillance footage and witness descriptions led investigators to determine that the same person was responsible for all five robberies.
About an hour after the robbery in Carstairs took place, Strathmore RCMP were dispatched to a collision between a motorcycle and a car on the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 at Range Road 274. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to hospital with serious injuries and the driver of the SUV fled on foot. A few minutes after the collision, RCMP received a call from the registered owner of the car, claiming that his vehicle had been stolen in Airdrie.
RCMP police dog services were brought in and tracked the driver of the SUV from the collision scene into a nearby field. 27-year-old Christopher Ferguson, the registered owner, was arrested for failing to remain at the scene of an accident. The vehicle had not been stolen and investigators believe that call was placed in an attempt to avoid apprehension.
Inside the SUV, officers located evidence tying Ferguson to the recent robbery in Carstairs. A search warrant for Ferguson’s Airdrie residence was obtained and further evidence was located which has resulted in charges for all five robberies, in addition to the charges he faces as a result of the collision.
Christopher Ferguson, from Airdrie Alberta now faces a total of 20 charges including Robbery with an offensive weapon, assault with a weapon, failing to comply with probation conditions, impaired operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, failing to remain at the scene of a collision, uttering threats and public mischief. He has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on May 17 in Calgary Provincial Court. The investigation is continuing and further charges are expected.
Beaverlodge RCMP Investigate Weekend Mischief Complaints
RCMP Alberta: Beaverlodge RCMP received several mischief complaints on Saturday, May 13, 2017.
Complaints of damage from graffiti to vehicles and other property were reported to the police between 8:00 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. on May 13th in the town of Beaverlodge. In total, five vehicles, two sheds, a holiday trailer, fences and property owned by the Town of Beaverlodge were damaged.
As the result of the investigation, the Beaverlodge RCMP have arrested and charged two youths, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, with Mischief and Theft under $5000.
If you have any information, which you believe may assist police in their investigation, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at (780) 830-5701. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet atwww.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crimes Stoppers,www.crimestoppers.ab.ca, for instructions). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Jasper RCMP Investigate Attempted Fraud
RCMP Alberta - On May 11th, 2017 Jasper RCMP received a complaint of a possible scam related to a fake ad in the local newspaper.
The fraudsters published what seemed to be a legitimate ad seeking a care worker for people from Australia looking to move to Jasper. Once the victim replied to the ad via text messages and emails, the suspects mailed a fake cheque and requested that the victim cash it and use it to buy some items prior to their arrival in Canada. Fortunately, the victim felt that something wasn't quite right and decided not to cash the cheque. The bank later advised police and the victim that if the cheque would have been cashed, the money would been withdrawn out of the victim's account and transferred to the scammers.
The fake ad was last published in March 2017. The local newspaper were completely unaware that it was a scam and have since removed the ad.
Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding this occurrence to contact the Jasper RCMP at (780) 852-4421. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.crimestoppers.ab.ca. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Two Red Deer deaths under investigation
RCMP Alberta – Earlier today, autopsies of both deceased were conducted at the office of the Medical Examiner in Calgary. Determination of the cause and manner of death are pending further test results. Investigators have completed the examination of the scene and it is no longer being contained.
The RCMP is continuing to work with the medical examiner and an update will be provided when the tests have been completed.
Investigate youth fight(s) in Spruce Grove
RCMP Alberta - The Stony Plain/Spruce Grove/Enoch RCMP have responded to and are investigating complaints in relation to a so called youth “fight club” in the City of Spruce Grove. It is alleged that youth are using social media to announce locations throughout the City where they plan to fight. These posts/meeting(s) are also drawing spectators.
The RCMP are working in partnership with the Spruce Grove Enforcement Officers to monitor social media, and creating dialogue within our local high schools to deter students from participating/supporting these types of activities.
At this time the Stony Plain/Spruce Grove/Enoch RCMP would like to remind our young people and their families that participating in these types of activities could lead to criminal charges.
Having a youth criminal record may limit a person’s travel and job options. Any criminal record may prevent a person from getting into another country, no matter how minor the offence. Although the police will not give any employer information about a youth record, employers can ask that a young person complete a criminal record check in order to prove that they do not have a record.
If you have any information about this matter, please contact the Stony Plain RCMP at 780-968-7267. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact crime stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest, the recovery of stolen property, and/or the seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and the identity of the caller will remain anonymous.
Grande Prairie Man Faces Child Pornography Charges
RCMP Alberta - On March 17, 2017 Grande Prairie General Investigation Section (GIS), executed a search warrant on a Grande Prairie residence in relation to a child pornography investigation. The investigation resulted from reports received by the National Child Exploitation Centre in Ottawa that child pornography was being shared on multiple social media platforms.
In partnership with ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, the investigation resulted in the identification of a suspect which led to the subsequent search warrant.
Arson charges laid in apartment building fire
RCMP Alberta – Charges have been laid in relations to a fire that forced the evacuation of resident of the Rex Manor apartment complex in Ponoka earlier this month.
On May 1, 2017, Ponoka RCMP and fire fighters responded to a fire at the Rex Manor apartments. Several residents were temporarily evacuated from the building and the fire was extinguished without anyone being injured.
RCMP investigated the source of the fire and have charged 39-year-old Denis Fortin with arson and mischief. He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on May 23.
RCMP Alberta - On May 16, 2017, St. Albert RCMP responded to two residential Break, Enter and Theft in Grandin Village area.
At approximately 6:31 AM, St. Albert RCMP responded to a residential Break, Enter and theft that occurred sometime overnight. Unknown individual(s) broke into the residence through a possible unlocked door and stole house and vehicle keys. The unknown individual(s) also broke into a jeep parked in the driveway of the residence and stole a wallet. The homeowners never saw the suspect(s).
At approximately 9:49 AM, St. Albert RCMP responded to a second break and enter to a residence in Grandin Village area after homeowners reported hearing noises at approximately 1:30 AM on the first floor of their two story condo unit. Initial investigation revealed that unknown individual(s) broke into the residence through an unlocked door and stole 2 purses with contents, school bags and a Playstation 4. One suspect was seen by the homeowner's daughter before he departed.
The suspect was described as :
The St. Albert RCMP would like to remind the citizen's that the arrival of summer brings opportunities for criminals to prey on properties left unprotected by unlocked doors and windows. RCMP in St. Albert are reminding residents to protect their property by always keeping windows and doors locked and to keep valuables out of sight.
If you have information about these incidents, or other crimes please call the St. Albert R.C.M.P. at 780-458-7700 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).
Peace Regional RCMP charge 3 more in fatal house fire
RCMP Alberta – Peace Regional RCMP confirm that three additional individuals have been charged in relation to the death of Marvin Nahachick Jr.** (31) who died in a fatal house fire on May 9 in the community of Cadotte Lake.
Dylan Moberley-Horseman** (24) of Cadotte Lake was taken into custody yesterday on an outstanding warrant of arrest and has been charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm. He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Peace River on Monday, May 29 at 9:30 a.m.
Further to the police investigation into this incident, two youths have been charged with manslaughter, however, they cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
As noted in a previous media release yesterday, police arrested 19-year-old Cadotte Lake resident, Ramsey Carifelle**, this past weekend. He has been charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm and was remanded in custody. Carifelle is to appear in Provincial Court in Peace River on Monday, May 29 at 9:30 a.m.
In addition to members of the Peace Regional RCMP Detachment and its General Investigation Section (GIS), investigators from the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit – North (MCU) and Forensic Identification Section (FIS) contributed to the investigational efforts in this case.
Police would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance during the course of this investigation.
Given that this matter is now before the court, no additional information will be provided
Red Deer RCMP investigate carjacking
Red Deer, Alberta – Red Deer RCMP are looking for two men who assaulted and robbed a man and stole his van after he gave them a ride the morning of May 14.
At around 7 am on May 14, two male suspects approached the man in the parking lot of Johnstone Plaza on 67 Street; they had a friendly conversation before eventually asking for a ride, claiming they were late for work. When the victim dropped them off in the area of 67 Street and 67 Avenue, the suspects assaulted him, took his wallet, cell phone and keys, and drove away in his van.
One of the suspects displayed a large knife but did not use it during the assault, and the other wielded what is believed to be a baton or pry bar. The victim suffered a hard blow to the head and other facial injuries; he was treated by Emergency Services responders at the scene, taken to the hospital for further treatment, then released.
The first suspect is described as:
· Caucasian
· 20-25 years old
· Short brown hair
· Slim build
· Acne on his face and a noticeable scar or injury on the left side of his nose
· Wearing a black hat with black sunglasses on the brim, a grey hooded sweater, blue jeans and white shoes
The second suspect is described as:
· Aboriginal
· 25-30 years old
· Short dark hair
· Medium build
· Tattoo on his left cheek
· Wearing a dark hooded sweater, dark pants and red shoes
The van is a light brown 1997 Safari van with the Alberta license plate BWW 5421. It has not been recovered yet.
Red Deer RCMP continue to investigate. If you have information about this investigation, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.
Cocaine Seized in Pair of Fort McMurray Busts
ALERT - Two recent ALERT investigations have taken nearly a kilogram and a half of cocaine off the streets of Fort McMurray. Six people were arrested in separate investigations.
ALERT’s organized crime and gang team in Fort McMurray seized nearly $150,000 worth of cocaine. The seizures came with the assistance of Wood Buffalo RCMP, and are part of a concentrated effort to disrupt drug trafficking activities in the community.
“The amount of cocaine seized in these two investigations is significant for a safe community like Fort McMurray,” said Insp. David Dubnyk of ALERT. “Along with getting a gun off the street, these arrests will benefit community safety.”
On May 3, 2017, a home was searched on Manning Avenue, where investigators found 612 grams of crack cocaine, one kilogram of a cocaine buffing agent, and $2,000 cash proceeds of crime.
Two people were arrested and jointly charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking:
Mohamed Omar, a 24-year-old man from Fort McMurray; and
Bayan Idris, a 27-year-old man from Fort McMurray.
On May 9, 2017, search warrants were carried out on two Timberlea homes and a vehicle. ALERT seized a shotgun, 860 grams of cocaine, and $10,000 cash proceeds of crime.
Four people were arrested and charged with 11 drug-related offences:
- Jordan Steele, a 33-year-old man from Edmonton;
- Travis Ferko, a 25-year-old man from Edmonton;
- Kyle Koehn, a 25-year-old man from Edmonton; and
- Devyn Smith, a 21-year-old woman from Edmonton.
Anyone with information concerning this investigation is encouraged to contact Fort McMurray’s dedicated gang tipline at 780-788-GANG.
ALERT was established and is funded by the Alberta Government and is a compilation of the province’s most sophisticated law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime. Members of Alberta Sheriffs, Calgary Police Service, Edmonton Police Service, Lethbridge Police Service, Medicine Hat Police Service, and RCMP work in ALERT.
Airdrie man charged in arson of own home
Airdrie, Alberta – Airdrie RCMP’s General Investigations Section has charged 35 year old, Shaun Lee Sandbach of Airdrie, Alberta with:
· 2 counts of Arson for a Fraudulent Purpose
· 2 counts of Possession of Incendiary Material
· 3 counts of Fraud Over $5000
· Public Mischief
· 3 counts of False Pretences
On December 31, 2016 at approximately 12:30 pm, Airdrie RCMP responded to a structure fire located on Silver Springs Way. The fire was extinguished by the Airdrie Fire Department. The fire was deemed suspicious due to incendiary material being located within the structure. Prior to this fire, on April 13, 2016, the Airdrie Fire Department and Airdrie RCMP had responded to a structure fire at the same address. A fire investigation was completed by the Airdrie Fire Department in consultation with the Airdrie RCMP and Airdrie RCMP’s General Investigation Section. The investigation resulted in charges against Sandbach for committing arson by attempting to burn his own property.
A complete and thorough investigation was completed on Sandbach resulting in additional charges of possession of incendiary material, fraud over $5000, and false pretences due his alleged purchasing of the material to burn his own property and attempting to have insurance cover the cost of the fire.
It was also discovered that Sandbach allegedly committed public mischief on November 6, 2015 when he contacted Airdrie RCMP to report that his vehicle had been stolen while he was held at gunpoint. His claim was investigated thoroughly by Airdrie RCMP and was determined to be false.
Sandbach was released on a promise to appear with conditions for June 1, 2017 at 9:00 am at the Provincial Court of Alberta in Airdrie, Alberta.
Anyone with further information on this occurrence is asked to contact Constable Echelle Malone at the Airdrie RCMP Detachment at (403) 945-7200. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
