Alberta RCMP reports to May 1, 2017

Pincher Creek RCMP summary to April 30
Pincher Creek RCMP - The following is an overview of the nature of the complaints that the Pincher Creek Detachment received for the period of April 24 – 30, 2017 . Note that the summary indicates what was reported to the police and may not have been substantiated.
Total calls for service – 44
Break and Enter (commercial) - 1
Uttering Threats - 1
Mischief (vandalism) - 2
Theft under $5000 – 6
Impaired Driving – 1
Disturbing the Peace - 3
Driving complaints general) – 3
MV Collisions - 7
Liquor offences - 1
Suspicious occurrences (general) - 1
Assistance to other agencies - 2
False Alarms - 2
911 calls (invalid) - 2
Animal calls - 2
Municipal Bylaws (barking dogs / noise / OHV) - 1
Prisoners held – 4
8 year old girl assaulted in Stony Plain
RCMP Alberta – On April 28, 2017, at approximately 4:00 PM the Stony Plain/Spruce Grove/ Enoch RCMP received a reported that a young girl had been assaulted by an unknown male while playing near her home.
Eight and nine year old girls were playing on the sidewalk near 51ststreet and 54th avenue when an unknown male walked by pinching the buttocks of the eight year old. The male did not say anything to the girls and proceeded to walk south bound on 51st Street and was last seen walking west bound on 54th Avenue in the town of Stony Plain.
The victim was not harmed.
The suspect is described as follows:
Age: unknown
Race: Caucasian
Height: approximately 5’ 10”,
Wright/build: Slim build
Hair color: dark
Style: chin length curly hair
Facial Hair: short dark beard
Clothing: blue shirt, possibly a hoodie, and either black or blue pants.
Police are currently investigating this matter and are seeking the public's assistance. If you have any information about this please call the Stony Plain RCMP Detachment at 780-968-7267 or if you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phoning 1-800-222-8477.
Police are currently investigating this matter and are seeking the public's assistance. If you have any information about this please call the Stony Plain RCMP Detachment at 780-968-7267 or if you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phoning 1-800-222-8477.
Armed robbery in Airdrie
|suspect
RCMP Alberta - Airdrie RCMP are seeking assistance in identifying the suspect responsible for an armed robbery that occurred at CIBC located at #301-121 Main Street in Airdrie, Ab.
On April 29, 2017, at 12:35 pm, a lone male entered the bank, pulled his hoodie over the lower part of his face, and approached the teller. He had a small calibre handgun in his right hand and pointed it at the teller. He obtained an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the bank. It is unknown at this time if he fled on foot or in a vehicle. There were no other customers in the store at the time and the tellers did not sustain any physical injuries.
The suspect is described as:
· white or native male
· approximately 25-30 years of age
· approximately 5'7- 5'8 and 160-170lbs
· average build with dark hair
· wearing a black jacket, red hoodie, black ball cap with "Lexus" logo and beige pants
Anyone with information on this occurrence or who can help identify the suspect is asked to contact Constable Echelle Malone at the Airdrie RCMP Detachment at (403) 945-7200. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Armed robbery in St. Albert
RCMP Alberta - Today at 12:35 p.m., St. Albert RCMP responded to an armed robbery in progress at the Bank of Montreal on Hebert Road. A lone male dressed in dark clothing entered the bank with a firearm. The unknown male left the bank in an older, white 4 door sedan with an undisclosed amount of money. St. Albert RCMP General Duty and General Investigations Section continue to investigate the incident and a further update will be provide at a later time.
If you have information about this or any crime, please call the St. Albert R.C.M.P. at 780-458-7700 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).
RCMP Alberta - On May 1, 2017 shortly after midnight on Broadway Avenue in Blackfalds, a lone male walking was approached by 3 males in a Black sedan car.A handgun was produced and point at the male, who was relieved of his backpack and contents. They then fled the scene in the same vehicle. The male was unharmed in this incident.
The white males were all 18-20 years old.
Blackfalds RCMP continues the investigation. If you have any information that could assist the police, please contact the Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If the information leads to an arrest, tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.Fatal MVC near Airdrie
RCMP Alberta - On May 1, 2017 at approximately 11:45 am, Airdrie RCMP responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 567 near Range Road 283 just east of Airdrie. A passenger truck that was travelling westbound collided head-on with a semi tanker truck that was travelling eastbound. Both vehicles came to rest in the ditch with extensive damage.
The male driver of the passenger truck was pronounced deceased at the scene. The male driver of the transport truck is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Armed robbery in Blackfalds
RCMP Alberta - On May 1, 2017 at approximately 11:45 am, Airdrie RCMP responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 567 near Range Road 283 just east of Airdrie. A passenger truck that was travelling westbound collided head-on with a semi tanker truck that was travelling eastbound. Both vehicles came to rest in the ditch with extensive damage.
The male driver of the passenger truck was pronounced deceased at the scene. The male driver of the transport truck is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Airdrie RCMP investigates steak and cheese thefts
RCMP Alberta - Airdrie RCMP are asking the public for information to help identify a male responsible for the theft of steak and cheese from the Real Canadian Superstore on Veteran’s Boulevard in Airdrie.
On three separate occasions in March and April of 2017, a lone male entered the Real Canadian Superstore in Airdrie and stole an undisclosed amount of steak and cheese. It is believed that the male left the store in an older model grey Honda Civic.
|suspect
The male suspect is described as:
· Caucasian male approximately 30 years old
· Approximately 5’9” tall and average build
· Wearing a black hat, jacket, and shoes with grey pants
Anyone with information on this occurrence or who can help identify the suspect is asked to contact Constable Denesh Dutt at the Airdrie RCMP Detachment at (403) 945-7200. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
RCMP Alberta – Red Deer RCMP are warning businesses about a team of male “quick change” scammers who stole more than $3,000 in gift cards and cash during a series of transactions at a local business on April 25, and ask the public to contact RCMP if they recognize any of the three men in the attached photos.
Quick change scams are done when the scammers make a purchase and then ask retail staff for a specific combination of bills as their change. The scammers then change their minds and ask for different combinations of bills, and repeat this process until the staff person becomes confused and the scammer walks away with extra cash as well as the product they were pretending to buy.
Red Deer RCMP believe this team of three male scammers may currently be travelling through the province hitting multiple businesses.
If you recognize these suspects or have information about this investigation, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575, or contact your local police detachment. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.
Picture Butte, Alberta - RCMP in Picture Butte are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred overnight on April 30. At 6:30 am on April 30, a passing motorist came upon a motorcycle collision at the intersection of highway 519 and highway 845, approximately 15 kilometres northeast of Picture Butte. RCMP attended and determined that the motorcycle was travelling north on highway 519 when it missed a curve and entered a field. The motorcycle went through the field then climbed the ditch of highway 845 which caused it to become airborne. It then landed in the opposite ditch and struck a wire fence on the north side of highway 845. The driver of the motorcycle, a 37-year-old man from Coaldale died at the scene.
Investigators believe the collision happened between midnight and 6:00 am on April 30th. The deceased has been identified as a 37-year-old man from Coaldale.
At the time, highway conditions were dry and visibility was good. Speed is believed to be a factor in the collision. An autopsy will be performed to determine if there were any other factors in the collision.
RCMP Alberta - On April 30, 2017 at approximately 5;00 pm, a girl in her early teens was walking alone down Lady MacDonald Drive near Lady MacDonald Crescent in Canmore, Alberta. A lone male in a vehicle slowed and spoke to the girl, stating “I have candy, come in my van.” The girl did not engage the male, and ran away on a nearby path. The male did not follow. Police patrolled the area, but no one matching the description was located.
The vehicle was described as a silver newer model SUV (similar to a Nissan Pathfinder). The male is described as Caucasian, in his 30’s with short brown hair and a beard.
Canmore RCMP continues the investigation. If you have any information that could assist the police, please contact the Canmore RCMP at 403-678-5516. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477 or report it online atwww.tipsubmit.com. If the information leads to an arrest, tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.
Red Deer RCMP respond to unfounded threat at Collicutt Centre
RCMP Alberta – Collicutt Centre was evacuated Sunday evening for several hours while staff and police responded to a bomb threat that was determined to be unfounded.
The threat was discovered scrawled on a wall in one of the washrooms; Collicutt Centre staff initiated their safety protocols and worked with RCMP to clear the building at approximately 5:30 pm. Police Dog Services searched the building with a bomb-trained dog and determined that the facility was safe.
While the threat was phrased in such a way that it did not appear to be serious, public safety is always top of mind for RCMP and City of Red Deer staff. Collicutt Centre remained closed for the evening and has re-opened as usual today.
Red Deer RCMP continue to investigate, and thank the staff of Collicutt Centre for their cooperation in ensuring ongoing public safety by following their safety plan in a calm and methodical manner. RCMP also thank the public for their cooperation while police officers and staff ensured that the building was safe.
RCMP Alberta – On April 30, 2017, the body of one of the missing men were recovered from the Rocher River.
The deceased has been identified as Walter Ladouceur, of Fort Chipewyan.
The RCMP, with the assistance of the E Division Underwater Recovery Team (British Columbia), K Division Air Services, along with the various partners, including Parks Canada, and Human Remains Detection Dogs, continue the search for the three remaining men.
The Edmonton Medical Examiners’ Office will be conducting an autopsy, however the date has yet to be determined.
RCMP Alberta – On April 28th, 2017, the RCMP’s Major Crime Unit (MCU – North) completed a two and a half year investigation into the shooting death of John William Rock, 28 years of age, of Edmonton.
Rock was shot outside of the Canadian Brew House in Grande Prairie, Alberta, on October 1st,, 2014. He succumbed to his injuries. The subsequent investigation was led by the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit, with the assistance of the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment and the Edmonton Police Service.
Nicholas Richard Harris, 35 years of age, of Edmonton, Alberta, has been charged with one count of first degree murder, possession of a restricted Firearm, possession of a restricted firearm without holding a subsisting license, and possession of a restricted firearm while prohibited from doing so.
Harris’ first appearance in Grande Prairie Provincial Court is set for May 15, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. He remains in custody at this time.
