Alberta RCMP reports to May 12, 2917

RCMP Alberta - RCMP are investigating a rash of vandalism that occurred some time between last night (May 11) and early this morning (May 12). Several schools, buildings, and vehicles in the Whitecourt Valley were targeted and a large number of golf carts were stolen and damaged. Police are looking for five males and two females in their late teens or early 20s. Damages are believed to be in excess of $60,000.
If you have information about this incident, please contact the Whitecourt RCMP at 780-779-5900. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.
Fatal Cadotte Lake house fire
RCMP Alberta - Early on the morning of Tuesday, May 9, at approximately 4:53 a.m., members of the Peace Regional RCMP Detachment responded to a report of a house fire in the community of Cadotte Lake in which one man died.
Today, police can confirm that the deceased person has been identified as 31-year-old Marvin Nahachick Jr.* of Cadotte Lake. An autopsy was completed yesterday at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton.
The police investigation is ongoing with members from the RCMP's Major Crimes Unit (MCU), as well as from the Peace Regional RCMP Detachment.
New information will be provided to the media by way of updates when it becomes available.
The Peace Regional RCMP would like to hear from anyone who may have information about this matter and asks that they call 780-624-6611.
In the event that callers wish to remain anonymous, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. At Crime Stoppers, you do not need to reveal your identity. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to Call Display, Call Trace or tape any phone calls. If your information leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash award up to $2,000.00. We want your tip, not your name. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
RCMP Alberta – An early morning complaint on May 11 resulted in the Ponoka RCMP locating and arresting two male suspects with stolen property.
At 4:27 a.m. on May 11 a rural resident reported that two suspects had broken into his house and after he chased them, they fled on stolen bicycles from his yard. The RCMP located both the suspects and the bicycles and made arrests without incident. The males were found to be in possession of several stolen items ranging from electronic equipment to Pizza Pops.
As the morning progressed other Ponoka residents reported thefts from their motor vehicles and homes. A total of 17 different complaints were lodged with the RCMP.
An active investigation is ongoing and early indications are that all incidents are related to the two subjects arrested.
One 20-year-old male and one youth, both from Maskwacis First Nation are facing criminal charges including break and enter and commit theft, mischief and possession of property obtained by crime. Neither accused can be named by the RCMP as charges have not been sworn yet against the adult, and the youth cannot be named according to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Both suspects are released from police custody and compelled to appear in Provincial Court in mid June.
RCMP Alberta – Red Deer RCMP are looking for public assistance to identify five suspects who broke into the Co-op Liquor Store in the Timberlands neighbourhood in the early hours of May 11, making off with multiple cases of vodka.
The break-in occurred at 2:15 am on May 11 when a blue Saturn pulled up to the loading door of the liquor store and four men got out and smashed a window to gain access to the store while the driver remained in the car. The suspects stole a number of cases of Grey Goose vodka and Absolut vodka, and were seen fleeing northbound on 30 Avenue.
The suspect car is a blue four-door Saturn with an after-market body kit on the front end.
If you recognize these suspects or have information about this investigation, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575, or contact your local police detachment. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.
RCMP Alberta - On Friday May 12, 2017 at approximately 10:15 am Desmarais RCMP, Bigstone Cree Nation Fire Department, Municipal District of Opportunity #17 Fire Department, and Alberta Health Services EMS responded to the report of a collision on Highway 754 just west of Wabasca, Alberta.
Preliminary investigation indicated that a white Ford F150 struck a blue Jeep Liberty. The Jeep was significantly damaged and the occupants were transported to hospital by ambulance for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The white Ford F150 did not remain at the scene.
Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a white Ford F150 with a silver tool box in the back and significant front end damage. Anyone with information is asked to call the Desmarais RCMP at 780-891-3768.
Slave Lake RCMP issue warning after series of overdoses
RCMP Alberta – RCMP in Slave Lake are issuing a warning after three suspected opioid overdoses in the past 4 days.
On Tuesday, May 9 2017 police and EMS responded to a complaint of a person in respiratory distress. EMS administered naloxone to the patient and were able to revive them.
On May 11, 2017 EMS and RCMP responded to two more calls of a similar nature. Police responded to residence in Slave Lake where a 37 year old male had been discovered deceased. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death but investigators are concerned that there could be more dangerous substances in the community. Later in the same afternoon, police along with EMS responded to a second incident where naloxone was again administered and the patient regained consciousness and was transported to hospital.
“Our primary concern and our number one priority is always public safety,” says Slave Lake RCMP Sgt. Marlene Brown. “These recent cases have raised concern for us that there may be something very dangerous circulating in our community. I want to urge anyone that might choose to take opioids such as fentanyl to please rethink that choice".
If you have information about this, or any other crime(s), please call the Slave Lake RCMP, 780-849-3045, or if you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Red Deer RCMP recent arrests
RCMP Alberta – Red Deer RCMP arrests of note over the past 10 days are predominantly due to concentrated police patrols in targeted areas and reports from the public of suspicious vehicles or activity. One man was arrested in a stolen truck with a loaded rifle, and more arrests involved drugs and numerous suspects wanted on outstanding warrants.
May 5
At 12:05 am on May 5, RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance at a downtown apartment building. On arrival, police located two suspects in possession of what is believed to be methamphetamine, who both attempted to resist police while being placed under arrest. After a brief altercation, both suspects were taken into custody without injury to themselves or police officers.
A 33 year old woman and a 41 year old man will face charges of resisting police, drug possession and failing to comply with conditions; those charges have not yet been sworn before the courts
May 5
At 11:45 pm on May 5, RCMP on patrol in downtown Red Deer located a stolen Dodge Ram stopped on the street. Police surrounded the truck and took the female driver into custody without incident. The truck had been reported stolen out of Stettler earlier the same day.
24 year old Madison Leigh Coutre faces the following charges:
· Criminal Code 355(a) – Possession of stolen property over $5,000
· Criminal Code 733.1(1) – Fail to comply with probation
Coutre made her first appearance in court in Red Deer on May 8 and will appear in court again on May 15.
May 6
Shortly before 1:30 am on May 6, RCMP responded to a report of suspicious vehicle in a commercial parking lot in south Red Deer. On arrival, police located a suspect who was wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Boyle, and who was in possession of what is believed to be methamphetamine.
A 23 year old man faces charges for drug possession failing to appear in court; those charges have not yet been sworn before the courts.
May 7
At 2 pm on May 7, RCMP were called to a residence in Morrisroe after an alert neighbour noticed activity in a vacant house. RCMP located three women in the residence and took them into custody without incident.
19 year old Jamie Anne Befus faces two charges of break and enter and will appear in court on May 17.
36 year old Sheri-Lynn Koch faces charges of break and enter and fail to comply with probation and will appear in court on May 12.
20 year old Tessa Victoria Smith faces charges of fail to comply with conditions (X2), possession of identity documents and fraudulent concealment, and will appear in court on May 12.
May 7
At 8:30 pm on May 7, RCMP on patrol in downtown Red Deer located a man who was wanted on several outstanding warrants after failing to appear in court regarding uttering a forged document and possession of stolen property charges from a November arrest. 27 year old Cody Michael Gouda was taken into custody without incident and will appear in court in Red Deer on May 19 to speak to those charges.
May 8
At 7 pm on May 8, RCMP on patrol in the downtown initiated a traffic stop and found three men and an underage female in possession of significant quantities of what is believed to be crystal meth as well as several large bags of marijuana and items consistent with drug trafficking.
20 year old Nicholas Raymond Tweedle, 19 year old Ethan Carson, 20 year old Spencer Hansen and a 17 year old girl, who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, each face two charges of CDSA 5(1) – Possession for the purpose of trafficking. The underage girl faces a further charge of possession of stolen property under $5,000. The youth appears in court in Red Deer on May 25 and Tweedle, Carson and Hansen will all appear in court in Red Deer on June 7.
May 9
At 7:30 am on May 9, RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked and running in the Highland Green area; on arrival, police determined the Chevrolet Silverado was stolen and arrested the man inside the truck without incident. The suspect was wanted on a warrant and was also found to be breaching several court-imposed conditions at the time of his arrest. Police further seized a loaded rifle from the truck. The Silverado had been reported stolen out of Sylvan Lake on May 7.
32 year old Tyler Joseph Shaw faces the following charges in addition to his outstanding warrant:
· Criminal Code 355(b) – Possession of stolen property under $5,000
· Criminal Code 92(1) – Possession of firearm while knowing possession was prohibited
· Criminal Code 88(1) – Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
· Criminal Code 117.01(1) – Possession of firearm while prohibited by court order
· Criminal Code 117.01(1) – Possession of ammunition while prohibited by court order
· Criminal Code 145(5.1) – Fail to comply with condition
· Criminal Code 145(3) – Fail to comply with conditions X 3
· TSA 94(2) – Drive while unauthorized
· TSA 52(1)(a) – Drive without registration
· TSA 54(1)(a) – Drive without insurance
Shaw was remanded and makes his first court appearance in Red Deer on May 12 at 9:30 am.
May 9
At 2:30 pm while RCMP were patrolling the back alleys of an area known for criminal activity, police located a suspect in a vehicle that had a stolen license plate on it. The man was arrested without incident and RCMP determined that he was wanted on several warrants out of Blackfalds. The license plate had been reported stolen out of Red Deer on April 2.
A 41 year old man faces a charge of possession of stolen property under $5,000 (CC 355(b)) in addition to his outstanding warrants; that charge has not yet been sworn before the courts.
May 10
While doing foot patrols in the downtown, Red Deer RCMP located a suspect who was found to be breaching court-imposed conditions and was further found to be in possession of break-in instruments. The man was taken into custody without incident.
24 year old Stephen Ashton faces the following charges:
· Criminal Code 351(1) – Possession of break-in instruments
· Criminal Code 145(3) – Fail to comply with conditions X 2
Ashton appears in court in Red Deer on May 12.
RCMP Alberta - RCMP in Okotoks have arrested one youth after school personnel received a complaint that threats had been made to commit an act of violence at Holy Trinity Academy.
This morning at 8:11 a.m., Okotoks RCMP were notified that a youth from the community made a post on social media that suggested they were planning a violent act at Holy Trinity Academy. RCMP worked with the administration and staff of the school to quickly locate the person who made the threat. School staff notified parents that the school would be closed for the day, and, as a precaution, lockdown procedures were put in place for the students who had already arrived at school.
RCMP located the youth responsible at their home, before school hours, where they were arrested without incident. The RCMP are continuing to investigate, however, no other persons are being sought in relation to this event. The identity of the individual in custody will not be released.
Okotoks RCMP are grateful for the patience and cooperation of school staff and administration as well as the bus drivers, students and parents who helped with today's response.
ALERT - The execution of two search warrants in Grande Prairie last week has resulted in the arrest of four people and the seizure of a significant amount of drugs.
On Tuesday, May 2, ALERT’s organized crime and gang team in Grande Prairie executed the warrants on apartments in the Smith and Southview neighbourhoods. Members of the Grande Prairie and Peace River RCMP detachments provided assistance.
ALERT investigators seized 327 fentanyl pills, 26.7 grams of crack cocaine, four grams of crystal meth, 18 grams of marijuana, and more than $4,400 in cash.
“There has been quite a bit of awareness and education surrounding the dangers associated with fentanyl, so 327 pills being seized in one location – knowing that even one pill can pose a serious health risk to any individual – makes this a significant investigation,” says Staff Sgt. Pamela Robinson, acting officer in charge of regional teams for ALERT.
Youssouf Hassan, 59, and Sara Desjarlais, 25, were each charged with:
Lemesa Rare, 55, was charged with:
Mulugata Mekonen, 46, was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.
ALERT’s investigation began in early 2017 after receiving information about drug trafficking in the region.
“It’s important to be proactive in disrupting and dismantling these criminal enterprises.” Robinson says. “It creates a component for education and awareness, and we can let communities know about the dangers associated to illegal street drug use.”
Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.
RCMP Alberta - RCMP are reminding parents not to leave children and animals in hot vehicles after an incident today in High River.
On May 5, 2017 just before 2:00 PM, High River RCMP members responded to a complaint that two small children were inside a locked vehicle parked in High River. The children were aged 1 and 3 years old. Members who attended found the children in the back seat which had tinted windows which were cracked open. Police were able to force open a window and removed both small children who were in distress. EMS checked the children over and determined there was no immediate concerns.
While the outside temperature was only 21 degrees Celsius, the interior of the vehicle exceeded 40 degrees Celsius, even with the windows cracked. This is a reminder that temperatures in parked vehicles can become dangerously hot and children and/or pets cannot be left alone.
RCMP Alberta - Airdrie RCMP are asking the public for information to help identify a male suspect responsible for the theft of gas from the Petro Canada gas station located on East Lake Crescent in Airdrie.
On Friday, May 5, 2017, at approximately 10:30 pm, a male driving a stolen truck, fuelled up with gas and left without paying. $74.52 worth of fuel was stolen. A photograph of the male suspect was obtained. The male was driving a newer model, dark Toyota truck which has since been recovered.
The male suspect is described as:
· Caucasian
· Medium build with blonde/light coloured hair
· Wearing jeans and sneakers with bright coloured laces
Anyone with information on this occurrence or who can help identify the suspect is asked to contact Constable Samantha Hennessey at the Airdrie RCMP Detachment at (403) 945-7200. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
RCMP Alberta - Airdrie RCMP are asking the public for information to help identify a male responsible for the robbery of cash from S and S Liquor Store located on Stonegate Drive in Airdrie.
On Thursday, May 11, 2017 at approximately 12:50 am, a lone male entered the S and S Liquor Store in Airdrie and forcibly stole the cash register. The male then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash in and older model, dark, 4-door vehicle.
Male suspect is described as:
· Caucasian male
· Approximately 6’0” tall and athletic build
· Clean shaven
· Wearing a dark sweater with hood up
The photo being released is not of great quality but, RCMP are hoping someone may recognize the individual, the clothing, or may have been in the area during the crime.
Anyone with information on this occurrence or who can help identify the suspect is asked to contact Constable Kaeli Ritchie at the Airdrie RCMP Detachment at (403) 945-7200. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
RCMP Alberta – Between 5:00 PM on Wednesday May 10, 2017 and 6:00 AM on Thursday May 11, 2017, RCMP took nine (9) impaired drivers off the road.
In anticipation of the summer months to come, the RCMP would like to remind motorist to be responsible and arrange for alternative transportation when consuming alcohol.
Grande Prairie RCMP officers will continue to be a constant presence to help ensure the safety of motorist and pedestrians with a specific focus on locating and removing impaired drivers from the roads. The police, encourage members of the public to call 911 if they suspect an impaired driver.
Liquor store robberies in Cochrane
Between the hours of 11:30pm on May 10, 2017 and 12:30am on May 11,2017 the Cochrane RCMP responded to two Armed Robberies, within one hour, at two separate liquor stores within the Town of Cochrane.
The suspect entered the first liquor store and presented a small knife to the clerk, and demanded money. An undisclosed amount of money was taken. The suspect fled the location in an unknown direction of travel. The clerk was uninjured. The suspect is described as a caucasion male, approximately 6' 5", wearing a dark hoody and dark pants. (attached are 2 photos of this suspect)
Approximately 30 minutes later the Cochrane RCMP then responded to a second Armed Robbery at a second Liquor Store in Cochrane. The suspect entered the store and presented a small knife to the clerk. The clerk did not comply with the robbers demands and there was a brief altercation between them. The clerk received some scratches. The suspect fled this liquor store in a dark coloured car. The suspect is described as a caucasian male, slim, approximately 6'3" tall, wearing a black hoody with the hood up (and strings hanging down from under the hood) and black pants. (photos unavailable at the time of this release)
The Cochrane RCMP are still actively investigating these robberies. Further information will be released as it comes available.
Anyone with information regarding these robberies is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000. If you have information about this, or any other crime(s), and you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do it.) You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Red Deer RCMP investigate large theft of square steel tubing
RCMP Alberta – Red Deer RCMP are looking for public assistance in their investigation of a specialized theft involving large amounts of heavy steel tubing last weekend.
The break-in to Alberta Industrial Metals, located at 4821 78 Street, was discovered and reported on Monday, May 8 and occurred sometime over the weekend. Thieves broke into the locked compound and stole three bundles of square steel tubing weighing around 15,000 pounds and valued at over $9,000. One bundle contained 5” x 3” tubing that is 3/16 of an inch thick, 48 feet long, and weighs approximately 5,440 pounds. The other two bundles contained 2” x 2” tubing that is 1/8 of an inch thick and 24 feet long, with a combined weight of approximately 9,400 pounds.
RCMP estimate that the thieves would have needed a large truck with a three-ton deck or a large truck with a trailer to transport these heavy materials, and are looking for public assistance to identify any suspicious activity regarding vehicles of that type in the area over the May 6 weekend, or suspicious sales offers or purchases of the steel tubing described here.
“This type of theft is so specialized, and requires heavy duty equipment to move, so it’s likely the thieves had a specific client or market in mind for the tubing,” says Corporal Karyn Kay of the Red Deer RCMP. “RCMP want to remind the public that the purchase of any item, large or small, that they believe is stolen property is a crime. If you buy stolen property, you’re harming your community as a whole – you’re rewarding criminal activity and contributing to a spiral of increased property theft and other crimes that are linked to it, including stolen vehicles, drugs, weapons and violent crimes.”
If you have information about this investigation, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575, or contact your local police detachment. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.
RCMP Alberta – On May 10 at 8:56 a.m., the RCMP responded to a complaint that a student at the high school had sent a Snap Chat photo / message relaying threats to carry out an act of violence at the school.
The school staff took immediate action and safely secured the student prior to the arrival of the RCMP. The student was arrested without incident and taken into police custody. From the onset of the receipt of the threats and the prompt follow up, no students or staff were in any danger.
The RCMP can confirm that the threats involved the presentation of an air soft gun in the photo.
The student involved is facing criminal code charges in relation to these threats.
No further information will be provided in relation to the student’s identity as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
The RCMP continue to have a strong relationship with the staff and administration of the Spruce Grove Composite High School.
Fort Saskatchewan RCMP lay sexual interference charges
RCMP Alberta – A 21-year-old male from Fort Saskatchewan is facing charges of sexual assault and sexual interference in relation to incidents that were reported to the RCMP on April 2, 2017.
An investigation by the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP was launched in early April following a complaint alleging that an adult male had provided liquor to females in exchange for sexual favours.
Jordan Disu is charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference. He has been released on conditions and is compelled to attend Provincial Court of Alberta in Fort Saskatchewan on June 1, 2017.
Further information will not be provided about the specifics of these investigations.
“It’s important for young people to watch out for each other, and to listen to their instincts”, says Staff Sergeant Mike McCauley of Fort Saskatchewan RCMP Detachment. “If a situation doesn’t feel completely right, trust your instincts and remove yourself from the situation. We encourage parents to continue to have conversations with their teenagers about these tough topics.”
If you have information about this investigation, or have similar incidents to report, please call the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-992-6014 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.
