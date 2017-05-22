Alberta RCMP reports to May 22, 2017

- Fatal collision near Picture Butte
- Vegreville woman charged for multiple B&Es
- Wood Buffalo search warrants result in multiple charges
- B&E to Richardson Pioneer Grain Elevators
- Vehicle drives into pond in Blackfalds
- Semi hits truck and fence on Hwy 2
- Traffic stop leads to fentanyl seizure
- Online threats made to school
- Getting a handle on crime in Grande Prairie
- Cochrane RCMP investigating fire at McDougall Church
- Killam RCMP investigate armed robbery
- Many stolen identity documents recovered in Sylvan Lake
- Suspicious activity at school in Innisfail
Fatal collision near Picture Butte
RCMP Alberta - On May 21 Picture Butte RCMP responded to a two vehicle collision on Highway 23 south of Township Road 104. Traffic is currently being rerouted around the scene, however, police anticipate that normal traffic flow will resume within the hour.
RCMP Alberta - On Sunday May 14, 2017 at 11:40 P.M. a dark coloured pickup truck entered the compound of Richardson Pioneer located approximately one mile east of Stirling, AB on Highway 61. The pickup truck can be seen with a large white tank in the box of the truck. The vehicle drove into the compound and stole approximately 2,000 litres of Clear Diesel Fuel, a Silver trimmed Solar panel with a battery, a fuel pump and a truck tool box. Also stolen was the radio console from a 2014 GMC Sierra pickup truck. The suspect vehicle was seen driving out of the compound at 12:40 A.M.
If any persons have any information regarding this incident please contact Cst. B. Fast at the Raymond Magrath RCMP Detachment at403-752-4747. Or submit a tip anonymously to Southern Alberta Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477(tips)
Semi hits truck and fence on Hwy 2
Airdrie, Alberta - Airdrie Rural RCMP are investigating a Collision on Hwy. 2 in the South-Bound Lanes located on the South side of the Pedestrian Overpass. A southbound Semi Truck collided with a parked pick up truck that was on the East side of the South-Bound Lanes. The Semi then veered off into West Ditch and collided with the cement fence.
Traffic stop leads to fentanyl seizure
Grande Prairie, Alberta – Police conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday, May 17 which led to the seizure of drugs and money.
At approximately 11:50 pm on May 17, police responded to a break and enter complaint in the area of 98 Street and 94 Avenue. A vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle, associated to the break and enter, was located and a traffic stop was initiated by police. As a result of the stop and subsequent investigation, police seized approximately 511 Fentanyl pills, and a small amount of marihuana from the driver. A Search Warrant was conducted on the vehicle by the Grande Prairie Drug Unit. Seized from the vehicle was 92 Fentanyl pills and $15,510 in Canadian Currency. In addition, as a result of an ongoing related investigation the Grande Prairie Drug Unit conducted a Search Warrant at two residences in Grande Prairie. The following items were located and seized during the search: 111 Fentanyl pills, 205 Percocet pills, and $3760 in Canadian Currency.
The driver of the vehicle, 41 year old Matthew CLARKE from Grande Prairie, was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code Offences: Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking x 2,Proceeds of Crime and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
CLARKE is to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on May 24, 2017.
A 34 year old male, Joshua ANDERSON of Wembley, was arrested during the search of one the residences and has been charged with the following Criminal Code Offences: Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of a controlled substance x 3.
Vehicle drives into pond in BlackfaldsBlackfalds, Alberta - On May 21st, 2017 the Blackfalds RCMP responded to a call for service involving a single motor vehicle leaving the roadway on Highway 2A in the Town of Blackfalds and driving into a pond in the area of Parkwood road. Upon arrival at the scene, members of the public who witnessed the incident along with RCMP members entered the water to free the lone occupant from the motor vehicle which was partially submerged. Due to these actions, the lone male occupant was removed from the vehicle with minimal injury. EMS arrived on scene, assessed the male and took him to the hospital for a follow-up treatment. The cause of the collision is still under investigation by the Blackfalds RCMP.
Vegreville woman charged for multiple B&EsMundare, AB – On May 15th, 2017 in the early morning hours, Vegreville RCMP responded to reports of a suspicious female entering multiple residences in Mundare. Vegreville RCMP members responded and with the assistance of Mundare residents, were able to locate and arrest a single female suspect. Shaelee ZOTZMAN, 19 years of age, of Mundare, has been charged for multiple break and enters. A small number of items were recovered and returned to their rightful owners. The Vegreville RCMP would like to thank the residents of Mundare for their quick action and assistance in identifying and apprehending a suspect in this matter.
Wood Buffalo RCMP : On May 11th and 12th, 2017, the Wood Buffalo RCMP Drug Section executed search warrants in two residences on Beaton Place, and Beren Place in Fort McMurray. The searches resulted in approximately 44 grams of cocaine, and 1 fentanyl pill being seized.
As a result of the search warrant four individuals were arrested and charged. The following three individuals were arrested and charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking:
John Healey, a 35 year old male from Fort McMurray, was arrested and charged with the following offences:
Police are continuing their investigation and are requesting anyone with information regarding this matter to contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.
May 19, St. Albert, Alberta – Members of the St. Albert RCMP Detachment are investigating an incident which occurred this morning in relation to a threat made by a youth toward William D. Cuts Junior High School in St. Albert.
Police were alerted by school staff, who had learned from students, to a possible threat in which a young person had indicated that they would cause harm to the school's population. The youth was located at the school and taken into custody without incident. There was not any risk to the school, student body, staff members or the general public.
The accused will be charged with one count of uttering threats contrary to section 264.1(1) of the Criminal Code. Given that the accused is a youth, they cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
The RCMP would like remind the public that making a threat to cause someone harm, bodily injury or death, whether it is posted online or to social media, is considered to be no different than a threat which is spoken by one person directly to another person. The advent of social media and the ease of access through smart phones, computers and other such devices have given a false sense of impunity or anonymity to people who may think it is acceptable to post threatening messages on these media. The bottom line is this: a threat is a threat, regardless of whether it is posted online, to social media or made verbally, face-to-face.
Any investigation into an allegation of uttering threats which leads to criminal charges and a conviction in court could have an impact upon the accused, especially if they are a young person. Having a youth criminal record may limit a person’s travel and job options in the future. Any criminal record may prevent a person from getting into another country, no matter how minor the offence. Although the police will not give any employer information about a youth criminal record, employers can ask that a young person complete a criminal record check in order to prove that they do not have a record.
Additional information will not be provided at this time given that the matter is before the court, however, should new details arise during the course of the ongoing investigation which merit disclosure, an updated media release will be issued.
Getting a handle on crime in Grande Prairie
Grande Prairie, Alberta – On May 14th, Grande Prairie’s Crime Reduction Unit were conducting patrols in the area of 103rd Avenue and 105th Street Grande Prairie. While doing so, an individual was observed checking door handles and truck boxes. The male was quickly apprehended and found with multiple stolen items on his person.
Wayne GERVAIS (34), of Grande Prairie, was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:
- Mischief
- Possession of Stolen Property
- Possession of Break-In Tools
- Fail to Comply with Conditions x7
Police are continuing their investigation and are requesting anyone with information regarding this matter to contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.
Morley, Alberta - At approximately 4:00 am Cochrane RCMP and Rockyview Fire Services were called to a structure fire in Morley, Alberta. Upon arrival emergency services found the McDougall Church completely engulfed in flames. Sadly the historic church could not be saved.
A Fire Investigator has been engaged and has examined the scene. The exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined and is still under investigation.
An update will be provided once more information becomes available.
Killam RCMP investigate armed robbery
Forestburg, Alberta – On May 19, 2017 at approximately 12:30 a.m., Killam RCMP responded to an armed robbery call at a hotel in Forestburg, Alberta. A lone male entered the hotel with what was believed to be a firearm and demanded money. The male suspect then fled the hotel with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured. Police made extensive patrols in the area but the suspect was not located.
The male suspect is described as:
· Caucasian
· Approximately 6’0”
· Wearing all black clothing
· Black boots
Killam RCMP continue to investigate. If you have information about this incident, please call the Killam RCMP at 780-385-3509. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).
Many stolen identity documents recovered in Sylvan Lake
Sylvan Lake, Alberta – Sylvan Lake RCMP members have arrested a male and female in possession of a large quantity of stolen identification documents after a traffic stop in the Town of Sylvan Lake.
Sylvan Lake RCMP conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle on 50th Street at approximately 8:00 a.m. on May 18, 2017. Upon contact with the suspects, RCMP observed a weapon in plain view inside the vehicle. Further investigation lead to the discovery of various pin pads and a large quantity of stolen identity documents including but not limited to driver’s licenses, insurance cards, credit cards, birth certificates, firearm’s licences, and cheques.
An adult male and female, both of no fixed address were taken into custody and will be facing numerous charges.
Sylvan Lake RCMP are actively trying to return the stolen property and identity documents to their rightful owners.
Sylvan Lake RCMP would also like to remind residents to ensure they are not leaving identification in their vehicles and to lock their vehicles when unattended. Once thieves have your identity documents they have the ability to fraudulently apply for loans and credit cards, in addition to making unauthorized purchases under your identity. This can cause damage to your credit rating and cause undue stress recovering an identity that is rightfully yours.
The investigation is on-going and an update will be provided when all charges are laid.
Sylvan Lake RCMP are requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 403-858-7200 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).
RCMP Alberta - Innisfail RCMP received a complaint that an elderly female approached a student at the John Wilson Elementary School in Innisfail. The incident occurred between 3:10 pm and 3:20 pm on May 17 as school was letting out for the day on Wednesday. There would have been a large amount of parents and other students outside when this incident occurred.
A male and a female between 50 and 60 years old, driving a four door car with black on the bottom and red on the upper part, asked a young student to get into their car. The child did not get into the car and went inside the school and told staff about the incident.
The School has communicated with families about this incident and the Innisfail RCMP continue to investigate.
If anyone has any information about this incident please contact the Innisfail RCMP.
A male and a female between 50 and 60 years old, driving a four door car with black on the bottom and red on the upper part, asked a young student to get into their car. The child did not get into the car and went inside the school and told staff about the incident.
The School has communicated with families about this incident and the Innisfail RCMP continue to investigate.
If anyone has any information about this incident please contact the Innisfail RCMP.
Rocky Mountain House robbery suspects
Suspects left with an unknown number of liquor bottles. RCMP are requesting assistance identifying the four individuals in the attached photos. One male wearing all grey and black and white ball cap, one male wearing a black hoody, one female wearing a grey jacket and one female wearing a blue jacket. If you have any information relating to this investigation, please contact Rocky Mountain House Detachment at 403-845-2882 or 403-845-2882 .
