Alberta RCMP reports to May 25, 2017

Pincher Creek RCMP Summary to May 21
Pincher Creek RCMP - The following is an overview of the nature of the complaints that the Pincher Creek Detachment received for for the week of May 15 - 21, 2017. Note that the summary indicates what was reported to the police and may not have been substantiated.
Total calls for service – 49
Break and Enter (commercial) - 1
Uttering Threats - 1
Mischief (vandalism) - 3
Theft of motor vehicle - 1
Theft under $5000 – 4
Impaired Driving – 4
Disturbing the Peace - 2
Driving complaints general) – 12
MV Collisions - 4
Liquor offences - 1
Suspicious occurrences (general) - 1
Assistance to General Public (general) - 1
Assistance to other agencies - 1
False Alarms - 2
911 calls (invalid) - 4
Animal calls - 1
Municipal Bylaws (barking dogs / noise / OHV) - 1
Prisoners held – 3
B&E in Coronation
Investigators are asking anyone who may have information regarding this occurrence to contact Coronation RCMP at 403-578-3666. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet atwww.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Killam, Alberta - On May 18, 2017 at 6:20 am Killam RCMP were dispatched to a residential fire in the town of Daysland. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the residence of origin. On scene the fire crews advised the RCMP that a female and a dog were found deceased inside of the residence. The deceased was determined to be a 55 years old female who was the home owner and sole occupant of the residence. After a thorough investigation, with the assistance of the Red Deer Forensic Identification Services, Calgary Major Crime Unit and the Edmonton Medical Examiners Office, it was determined that the fire was non-criminal.
The name of the deceased will not be released.
Canada-wide arrant issued for Patrick Globensky
Calgary, Alberta - RCMP in southern Alberta are asking for tips from the public to help locate a man wanted for several crimes in the province.
RCMP have charged 43-year-old Patrick Globensky with 10 criminal code offences including possession of stolen property and failing to appear. Globensky is believed to have fled the area and RCMP have obtained a Canada Wide warrant for his arrest. He also has outstanding warrants for being unlawfully at large and assault causing bodily harm. If you know the whereabouts of Patrick Globensky, please do not approach him; Instead, contact the nearest police service to report his location.
Globensky is described as:
- White male
- 5’ 10” tall
- 215 lbs
- Red hair (possibly shaved)
- Green eyes
Globensky is known to store stolen property at a variety of locations and investigators also asking anyone who may have stored property for Globensky to please contact Cst. Anita Swanson of the RCMP Serious Crimes Branch (South) at 403-420-4970 or emailanita.swanson@rcmp-grc.gc.ca .
If you have information on his whereabouts and wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Strathmore B&E suspect arrested
Strathmore, Alberta - Charges have been laid after Strathmore RCMP caught a suspect in the act of breaking into a seniors apartment complex.
On May 18 at 1:15 pm., Strathmore RCMP responded to a call of a break and enter in progress at a seniors retirement apartment building in Strathmore. Upon police arrival, the suspect fled on foot. A foot chase ensued and when caught, the suspect resisted arrest and fought with the officers. Officers were able to arrest the suspect and take him into custody.
Bryce Gibson, age 48, of Strathmore has been charged with Break and Enter, resist arrest and assaulting a peace officer. He is scheduled to appear in Strathmore Provincial court on June 2, 2017.
Strathmore RCMP would like to recognize the bravery of the 14-year-old Strathmore resident who saw the break and enter taking place and called 911. Thanks to that 911 call, the suspect was arrested and no one was hurt in this incident.
Red Deer, Alberta – Red Deer RCMP have arrested 19 year old Jacob Conrad Courtemanche, who was wanted on warrants after a home invasion in Morrisroe on April 25 sent a man to hospital with serious injury to his hand.
RCMP on patrol in Riverside Meadows the afternoon of May 13 located a suspicious truck in an alley. On investigation, police determined the Dodge Ram had been stolen out of Red Deer earlier the same day. The male driver of the truck provided a false name to police but, on further investigation, was revealed to be Jacob Courtemanche, who was wanted on outstanding warrants for his role in the April 25 home invasion.
19 year old Jacob Conrad Courtemanche faces the following charges in relation to the home invasion:
· Criminal Code 268(2) – Aggravated assault
· Criminal Code 463/344 – Robbery
· Criminal Code 267(a) – Assault with weapon
He faces the following additional charges as a result of his arrest on May 13:
· Criminal Code 335 – Take motor vehicle without consent
· Criminal Code 129(a) – Resist/ obstruct peace officer
Courtemanche will appear in court in Red Deer on May 29 at 9:30 am.
Red Deer RCMP continue to investigate the home invasion. If you have information about this crime, please contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.
Residential B&Es in Grandin area
St. Albert RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in relation to a break, enter and theft that took place in Grandin Village area on May 16th, 2017.
A male suspect was captured on video surveillance using a stolen bank card from one of the break, enter and theft in Grandin Village. The stolen bank card was used at the Mac's convenience store located at 2 Sir Winston Churchill in St. Albert.
The suspect is believed to be a Caucasian male, 20 to 30 years old, 5'10" to 6'0" tall, medium build. He was accompanied by an unknown female.
"The St.Albert RCMP has released these photographs of the suspect to seek the public’s assistance in furthering the police investigation into these break and enters. We’re hopeful someone will recognize this man and notify police." Says Cst. Avoine with St. Albert RCMP.
If you have information about these incidents, or other crimes please call the St. Albert R.C.M.P. at 780-458-7700 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).
Series of calls in Eden Valley leads to arrests and hospital stays
Eden Valley First Nation – RCMP from Turner Valley detachment have laid charges against six individuals after a dispute between households resulted in three people being taken to hospital.
On May 23 at 11:35 am., Turner Valley RCMP received a call from a resident of the Eden Valley first nation reporting that people from a neighboring residence had come to the house to start a fight but it had ended and everyone had left.
Approximately 5 minutes later, a second call was received, this time from the other parties. They reported that a fight had taken place and a man had been stabbed. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 19-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. While police and EMS treated this man, a 13 year old boy also approached them and reported he had been stabbed. Both of these males were taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.
While still on the scene, RCMP were informed that the subjects responsible for the stabbing were in the nearby residence and had armed themselves. Officers were able to talk to occupants and eventually convince them to come out of the house. The two suspects in the stabbing, Malik Holloway, 18 and a 15 year-old male who cannot be identified were both arrested and have now been charged with aggravated assault.
After officers left with the two suspects in custody, they received another call reporting that a group of four family members of the two stabbing victims had returned to the neighbors’ residence, forced entry and assaulted one of the occupants with weapons. A 47-year-old man was taken to hospital as a result of that assault. Police located the suspects, Emery Poucette Sr., 57, Adriano (aka Charlie) Rollinmud, 20, Emery Rollinmud, 40, and a 16 year-old male who cannot be identified. All have been charged with breaking and entering and assault with a weapon.
Later, at 3:50 pm., Turner Valley RCMP responded to a third complaint involving these groups. In this incident, a 39-year-old man was arrested for uttering threats in retaliation to the earlier incidents. Charges have not yet been sworn on this individual.
Emery Poucette, Emery Rollinmud and Adriano (aka Charlie) Rollinmud are in custody and scheduled to appear in Turner Valley Provincial Court on June 13, 2017.
Malik Holloway is in custody and is scheduled to appear May 25 in Calgary to speak to bail. Both of the youth charged in these offences have been released from custody to appear in Turner Valley Provincial Court on May 30th.
Fatal Elk Point MVC
Elk Point, Alberta – On May 24, 2017 at approximately 6:40 p.m., Elk Point RCMP with assistance from St. Paul RCMP responded to a serious collision on Highway 29 between Range Road 72 and Range Road 73.
Investigation has determined that a west bound Ford truck had pulled out to pass another vehicle when it collided head-on with an east bound Dodge truck. Both vehicles sustained extensive front end damage and the engineered life space of both vehicles was compromised.
The driver and sole occupant of the Dodge pickup, a 64 year old male from St. Paul was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the Ford pickup, a 42 year old male from Cold Lake was pronounced dead on scene. Two passengers in the Ford, a 46 year old male from Elk Point, and a 28 year old male from Elk Point also succumbed to their injuries on scene. A third passenger in the Ford truck, a 39 year old male was transported to Edmonton where he remains being treated for unknown injuries.
Traffic was diverted both east and west bound on Highway 29 for several hours but has since re-opened.
Weather was not a factor in this collision but was noted to be rain and high winds at the time of collision. The collision remains under investigation with the assistance of an RCMP Collision Reconstructionist.
The RCMP would like to send its condolences to the families during this difficult time.
Elk Point RCMP are asking anyone with information regarding this collision to please contact the Elk Point RCMP at 780-724-3964 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stopperswww.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).
Vehicle thefts in Okotoks
Okotoks, Alberta - Between the evening of May 23rd and the morning of May 24th suspect/s entered several vehicles in the Thorson and Sheep River area of the Town of Okotoks. A number of items were stolen from the interiors of vehicles. It was noted that the vehicles targeted were unlocked and/or keys were present.
Two trucks were stolen, keys were in both. As a precaution, Okotoks RCMP would like to remind the public to keep their vehicles locked while left unattended and to remove any keys or valuables.
If you have information, please call the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.
MVC near Alix
On May 21, 2017 at 11:20 a.m. Bashaw RCMP, Alix Fire Department and Stettler/Lacombe EMS responded to a two vehicle collision at the intersection of Highways 601 and 12 near the Village of Alix, AB.
A 2013 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling Westbound on Highway 12 when a 2015 Dodge 1500 pick up truck was traveling Southbound on Highway 601. As a result of an investigation, it was determined that the 38 year old female driver of the Dodge 1500 came to a stop at the stop sign, however, proceeded in an unsafe manner which caused the collision. The driver of the Dodge 1500 was charged with proceeding unsafely.
3 occupants of the Dodge 1500 were not injured. The 56 year old female driver of the Chevrolet Cruze and passenger were transported by ground ambulance for precautionary measures.
Airdrie RCMP charge pair fleeing from stolen vehicle
Rocky View County, Alberta - Airdrie RCMP have charged a male and female with a multitude of charges including possession of stolen property over $5000 after being arrested running from a stolen vehicle in Rocky View County.
On Sunday, May 21, 2017 at approximately 10:30 pm, a Cochrane RCMP member, leaving the Calgary Remand Centre, noticed a truck leaving the Centre with a burnt out tail light. The vehicle’s plate was checked on the Canadian Police Information Centre and determined to be reported stolen out of Calgary. The member followed the vehicle northbound out of Calgary into Rocky View County where it then quickly fled at a high rate of speed. Airdrie RCMP, Airdrie Rural RCMP, and the RCMP’s Police Dog Service were updated and Calgary Police Service’s HAWCS helicopter was requested for aerial support. Another Cochrane RCMP member attempted to stop the stolen vehicle but, was unsuccessful. CPS’s HAWCS was able to locate and then track the vehicle which eventually went off road into a field off of Range Road 22 west of Airdrie. Airdrie RCMP along with the assistance of RCMP Police Dog Service and CPS HAWCS were able to locate the suspect male and female hiding in a bush line. Both were subsequently arrested without further incident.
34 year old Daniel Douglas Weston of Calgary is charged with:
· Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
· Dangerous operation of motor vehicle
· Operation of motor vehicle while being pursued by police
· Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000
· Exceed max speed limit established
· Operate motor vehicle without holding subsisting operator’s license
Weston was released on a Recognizance with $300 cash bail and conditions to appear at the Provincial Court of Alberta in Airdrie on May 25, 2017.
25 year old Jasmine Ann Scott of Calgary is charged with:
· Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
· Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000
· Possess break-in instruments
· Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
Scott was released on a Recognizance with conditions to appear at the Provincial Court of Alberta in Airdrie on July 6, 2017.
Anyone with further information on this occurrence is asked to contact Constable Greg Neufeld at the Airdrie RCMP Detachment at (403) 945-7200. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Suspicious person call leads to arrest for stolen vehicle
Strathmore, Alberta – A suspicious person complaint once again lead to police recovering stolen property after finding two people in a stolen vehicle in a rural area on Range Road 254.
On May 22, Strathmore RCMP responded to a call of a suspicious person in rural Wheatland County. A young man had approached an area resident asking to use a phone. After the phone call, the resident felt something wasn’t quite right and placed a call to the RCMP. Officers arrived to find Kurtis Goett along with a female youth, in a stolen vehicle that had become stuck. Both were arrested without incident.
19-year-old Kurtis Goett, from Strathmore, has been charged with possession of stolen property as well as failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance. He has been remanded to custody and is set to make a bail appearance in Calgary Provincial Court on May 24.
Due to provisions of the youth criminal justice act, the female cannot be identified.
“This is just another example of how the public helps us every day to keep our communities safe,” says RCMP Corporal Curtis Peters.” If you see something that you think is suspicious, call us. Incidents like this happen every day and you never know which call will help solve a crime.”
ATB employee charged after $250,000 theft
Stony Plain, Alberta – Stony Plain/Spruce Grove/Enoch RCMP have charged a local woman accused of stealing more than $250,000 from her employer, the Alberta Treasury Branch, after a detailed investigation led by the Stony Plain/Spruce Grove/Enoch RCMP Serious Crimes Branch.
Stony Plain/Spruce Grove/Enoch RCMP began the fraud investigation in 2016 after the suspect’s former employer, Alberta Treasury Branch, reported irregularities in their banking activity.
The accused worked as a loans officer for the Alberta Treasury Branch for the past 30 years, and the total theft is estimated at over $250,000.
61 year old Joyce Melody Gogerla has been charged with one count of fraud over $5000.00 and will make her first court appearance in Stony Plain on June 26, 2017 at 9:30 am.
During the early morning hours of May 14th, 2017, a lone person attended the Moose Cave located at 4805 King Street, Coronation, Alberta, broke in and stole a safe containing cash. The suspect is described as being approximately 5'10" tall and has a slender build.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have information regarding this occurrence to contact Coronation RCMP at 403-578-3666. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet atwww.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Fatal Killam house fire
The name of the deceased will not be released.
Fatal Collision on Highway 16
Edson, Alberta – Highway 16 has been cleared and all lanes are re-opened to traffic after RCMP in Edson were investigating a fatal traffic collision. On May 23rd, 2017 around 11:00 PM police were notified of a serious motor vehicle collision that occurred just within the Town of Edson limits.
Emergency services arrived on scene to find a pickup truck fully engulfed in fire. The Edson Fire Department worked quickly to put out the fire at which time the lone occupant of the pickup was found deceased. The pickup, described as a 2014 black Ford F-150 Raptor edition which had several aftermarket customizations, is believed to have rear ended a semi-tractor with a flatbed carrying a long load of pipe. The semi driver was not injured in the collision.
Traffic was stopped for a short period of time before lanes were gradually opened or detours setup around the scene. The highway was fully cleared at 4:45 AM.
Police are continuing to investigate all possible contributing conditions to this collision with the assistance of the RCMP Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Medical Examiner’s Office. Anyone who may have witnessed this collision or either vehicle prior to the collision is asked to contact Edson RCMP at (780) 723-8822.
Fatal MVC near Nevis
On May 23, 2017 at 3:55 p.m. members of Stettler Regional and Alix Fire Departments, along with EMS and RCMP members from Bashaw and Stettler, received 911 calls of a serious injury collision at the intersection of Highway 11 and Highway 21 near the hamlet of Nevis, AB.
Motorists provided first aid and assisted on scene until emergency services arrived. A 39 year old woman from the central Alberta area and single occupant of a Volkswagen car was pronounced deceased on scene. The name of the deceased is being withheld at this time. A 54 year old male driver of the semi truck and trailer was not injured. Traffic along Highway 21 and Highway 11 was delayed as crews re-routed traffic to nearby Highway 12 and local area roads.
Bashaw and Stettler RCMP members continue to investigate with the assistance of the RCMP Collision Analyst and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement branch.
Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Alberta – Early yesterday morning, at approximately 5:15 a.m., members of the Elk Point RCMP Detachment responded to a report of a possible shooting on theFishing Lake Metis Settlement which left a 16-year-old male youth dead and has resulted in a 19-year-old man being charged with second degree murder.
The initial call to police reported that a male had been shot following a dispute and that he was deceased. Members from the Elk Point RCMP Detachment arrived at the scene and confirmed that the deceased person was 16-year-old Merle Gabriel Eli Lajimodiere** of Fishing Lake Metis Settlement.
Investigators from the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit (MCU) attended the area and were assisted in their investigation by the RCMP's Forensic Identification Section (FIS) as well as by Elk Island and St. Paul RCMP detachments.
Charged with second degree murder in the death of Merle Lajimodiere is 19-year-old Ashton Patrick Callioux**, also of Fishing Lake Metis Settlement. He is scheduled to appear in provincial court in St. Paul on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
Fishing Lake Metis Settlement is located approximately 278 kilometres east of Edmonton.
Assault and robbery in St. Albert
St. Albert, AB – On May 21, 2017, between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. four unknown males assaulted a 17 year old male in the Akinsdale area of the city. The unknown culprits stole numerous personal items from the victim, beat him and left him roaming the streets bleeding without shoes or socks. The four unknown suspects were last seen leaving the Akinsdale area in a possible SUV.
The 17 year old male sustained multiple facial/head injuries and is in serious condition in an Edmonton hospital.
St. Albert General Investigations Section are actively working on the investigation and would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious during the above noted date/time.
If you have information about this or any crime, please call the St. Albert R.C.M.P. at 780-458-7700 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).
Lake Louise, Alberta - RCMP and Parks Canada have recovered the body of a kayaker on the Bow River.
On May 22nd, 2017 at approximately 9:00pm Lake Louise RCMP and Parks Canada received reports of an overdue kayaker who was on a solo trip on the Bow River. The overdue kayaker matched earlier reports of an abandoned kayak that had been observed on the Bow River near the Taylor Lake area since approximately 7:00 pm.
Parks Canada Visitor Safety Specialists completed a search of the river via helicopter, and located what they believed to be a submerged person upstream. After a ground search, Visitor Safety Specialists were able to recover the body of a deceased 25-year-old female from Clarington Ontario, last night at approximately midnight.
The family of the female has been notified by the RCMP, and her identity will not be released.
The thoughts of everyone at Parks Canada and the RCMP are with the family, friends and colleagues of the young woman.
Red Deer, Alberta – Red Deer RCMP seized four firearms and large quantities of ammunition Sunday evening at a Vanier Woods residence after responding to a firearms complaint.
Shortly after 8 pm on May 21, RCMP attended an apartment building on Van Slyke Way to investigate a report of a man believed to be in possession of a loaded firearm. RCMP contained the area and made contact with the man, who was the only person in the residence. Police were admitted into the apartment without incident, where they seized four rifles, one of which was loaded, and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition. No one was injured in this incident and no firearms were discharged.
A 35 year old man will face firearms charges, but those charges have not yet been sworn before the courts.
Rocky Mountain House, Alberta - On May 21, 2017, at approximately 5:30 p.m., members of the Rocky Mountain House RCMP detachment were conducting a pro-active patrol on the North Saskatchewan River in a police jet boat as part of the May Long Weekend Joint Task Force Operation. During the patrol, the officers observed a small inflatable boat with an adult male and female capsize in a dangerous section of the river. The male was not wearing a life preserver and the female was wearing one that was too large for her body size. Both individuals were struggling in the rapids and their safety was in jeopardy in the fast water and current. The male was desperately trying to hang onto the female who was also being pulled under due to the weight. Fortunately, the lady was able to keep the life preserver on long enough to stay above water. RCMP members quickly recognized the peril faced by the submerged boaters and quickly maneuvered the police boat into position and rescued both individuals who are local residents of Rocky Mountain House. Neither received any serious injuries. Alcohol was not a factor in the incident.
The RCMP would like to remind recreational users of the rivers and lakes to always wear approved life preservers which are properly fitted and to familiarize themselves with the hazards of being on the waterways.
Search warrant at Rimbey residence
Red Deer, Alberta – The Priority Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at a rural Rimbey area residence on May 5 after Rimbey RCMP located several stolen vehicles at the property the day before.
Rimbey RCMP attended the property the afternoon of May 4 looking for the resident, who was wanted on two outstanding warrants. On arrival, police officers noted two stolen vehicles in plain view on the property.
At that point, Rimbey RCMP brought in the Priority Crimes Task Force to assist with obtaining and executing a search warrant for the property. At approximately 8 am on May 5, RCMP executed the search warrant at a property on Township Road 421A in Ponoka County. The property was secured and searched with the support of police officers from Rimbey RCMP, Ponoka RCMP, Rocky Mountain House RCMP and Red Deer RCMP General Investigative Section.
During the search of the property and its outbuildings, RCMP recovered:
· 2017 Subaru that had been reported stolen out of Ponoka on April 25
· 2006 Big Tex flat deck trailer that had been reported stolen out of Consort on April 24
· 2005 Caterpillar 420D back hoe that had been reported stolen out of Consort on April 27
· 2 quads that were reported stolen out of Rimbey on May 2
At 1:30 pm on May 16, RImbey RCMP located the suspect in a stolen truck near the residence and arrested him without incident. The truck had been reported stolen out of Red Deer on May 10.
As well as his outstanding warrants, 44 year old Bradley James Mulder of Ponoka County faces the following charges:
· Criminal Code 355(a) – Possession of Property obtained by crime over $5,000 X 3
· Criminal Code 355(a) – Possession of Property obtained by crime over $5,000 X 2
· Criminal Code 354 – Possession of Property obtained by crime
Mulder is scheduled to appear in court on August 4 in Rimbey at 9:30 am.
Priority Crimes Task Force members continue to investigate and RCMP will issue updates if new information becomes available.
“The stolen vehicles we recovered represent criminal activity that impacted at least four communities,” says Sergeant Kurtis Pillipow of the Rimbey RCMP. “Rimbey RCMP are committed to working with our Priority Crimes Task Force partners to reduce the impact of property crimes and stem that flow of stolen property across our jurisdictions.”
The Priority Crimes Task Force is made up of members from Red Deer RCMP General Investigative Section (GIS), Sylvan Lake, Innisfail, Blackfalds, Ponoka, Rimbey and Rocky Mountain House RCMP detachments and Lacombe Police Service. The task force is committed to increased inter-agency communication, shared criminal intelligence and a strategic focus on prolific property crimes offenders, in keeping with the K Division emphasis on crime reduction strategies.
