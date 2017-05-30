Alberta RCMP reports to May 30, 2017

- Pincher Creek RCMP summary to May 28
- Redcliff RCMP investigate dangerous driver
- Gunshots fired during car chase near Airdrie
- Armed robbery at Airdrie gas station
- Suspects sought in Erskine thefts
- St. Paul RCMP investigate shots fired at residence
- Suspicious incident involving a child in Sherwood Park
- Trafficking charges for Red Deer man
- Armed robbery of Red Deer taxi driver
- Two charged in Medicine Hat meth bust
- '68 Camaro stolen near Balzac
- Fatal MVC near Vulcan
- Fatal motorcycle collision on Hwy 43
- Grande Prairie RCMP investigate early morning fires
- Stettler theft suspect sought by police
- Alberta woman held captive in South Carolina
- Edmonton teacher arrested for child pornography offences
- Red Deer RCMP look for lottery ticket and vehicle thief
- Lethbdridge woman charged for online threats
Pincher Creek RCMP summary to May 28
Total calls for service – 45
The following is an overview of the nature of the complaints that the Pincher Creek Detachment received for the week of May 22 to May 28, 2017. Note that the summary indicates what was reported to the police and may not have been substantiated.
Total calls for service – 45
Assaults – 2
Fraud / Forgery - 1
Uttering Threats - 1
Mischief (vandalism) - 2
Theft under $5000 – 2
Impaired Driving – 1
Drugs - 1
Disturbing the Peace - 5
Driving complaints general) – 7
MV Collisions - 1
Liquor offences - 1
Suspicious occurrences (general) - 1
Assistance to General Public (general) - 3
Assistance to other agencies - 3
False Alarms - 2
911 calls (invalid) - 1
Animal calls - 3
Prisoners held – 7
Redcliff RCMP investigate dangerous driver and request public's assistance
On Saturday May 27, 2017 at 1030 am Redcliff RCMP attempted to conduct a traffic stop with a Yellow Suzuki TLR motorcycle on Highway 1 at Redcliff, AB. The driver of the motorcycle failed to stop for police and began to drive in a dangerous manner. Police did not pursue the motorcycle.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information of the identity of the male and motorcycle is asked to contact Redcliff RCMP at 403-548-2288 or via Crimestoppers.
Armed robbery at Airdrie gas station
Airdrie, Alberta - Airdrie RCMP are asking the public for information to help identify a male responsible for the armed robbery of cash and cigarettes from the Petro Canada on East Lake Crescent in Airdrie.
On Saturday, May 27, 2017 at approximately 3:30 am, a lone male entered Petro Canada brandishing a knife. The male demanded cash and cigarettes. The male suspect left the store out the back door with a small amount of cash and cigarettes. The employee inside the store was not injured. It is believed the male fled from the store on foot.
A male suspect is described as:
· Caucasian male
· Approximately 5’6” tall and thin build
· Wearing a black hoody sweater with hood up, black sunglasses, dark jeans, and white sneakers.
Anyone with information on this occurrence or who can help identify the suspect is asked to contact Constable Robert Luz at the Airdrie RCMP Detachment at (403) 945-7200. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Gunshots fired during car chase near Airdrie
Beiseker, Alberta – Investigators from the RCMP’s southern serious crimes branch are asking for public assistance to solve a bizarre incident that led to gunshots being fired during a car chase on rural roads northeast of Airdrie.
On May 28 between 7:00 pm and 9:00 pm, two men in an older model white GMC pick- up truck became lost in the rural area near Beiseker and Acme. The men were chased from the location by three men in their 20’s who were driving a red Chevrolet truck.
The men in the red truck chased the white truck through rural roads, attempting to force the white truck off the road several times by ramming the vehicle. Towards the end of the chase, the occupants of the red truck fired gunshots at the white truck, resulting in one of the occupants being shot and sustaining serious injuries. The red truck eventually stopped the chase as the vehicles approached Airdrie where the victims attended the Airdrie RCMP detachment to report what happened.
Investigators are looking for public assistance to locate the men responsible for this offence as well as the vehicle involved. The involved truck is described as a red 2007-2013 Chevrolet pick-up. There will be noticeable front end damage as a result of the ramming that took place during the chase.
RCMP also believe that two male witnesses may have seen a portion of the events in the area of Township Road 270 and Range Road 253. These men were in a blue Ford F-150 near the Tschetter Hutterite colony East of Beiseker. Investigators are asking that these witnesses please come forward.
Anyone who may have seen this chain of events in the Acme/Beisker/Irricana areas and anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Riley Dykslag from the RCMP General Investigation Section at 403-420-4966. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
On the morning of May 5, 2017 two males stole a Ford 350 truck from a residence in Erskine, AB. It is believed these same males then broke into the Erskine Grill at approximately 4:54 AM. The males stole beef jerky, sunglasses, frozen hamburgers and home-made pastries. The vehicle was last seen departing South on Highway 835 at Erskine and later recovered in Red Deer, AB.
Attached are photographs of the two male suspects involved in the break and enter. If you recognize either suspect or have any information regarding this matter, please contact the Stettler RCMP Detachment or Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
St. Paul RCMP investigate shots fired at residence
Saddle Lake Cree Nation, Alberta - On May 27, 2017 at approximately 2:30 a.m., police initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle in the town of St. Paul, Alberta. While investigating a victim was located with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. The victim was escorted to a local hospital suffering from a non-life threatening injury.
Further investigation revealed gunshots were fired at a residence in Saddle Lake Cree Nation a short time before the traffic stop. Several people were sitting outside the residence when a vehicle drove by and shots were heard resulting in the victim being injured. It is not known how many people were in the suspect vehicle and descriptors were not provided.
“This incident could have resulted in serious injuries or death to people outside the residence,” says Staff Sergeant Lee Brachmann, St. Paul Detachment Commander, “We are very fortunate no one was injured.”
St. Paul RCMP along with the Forensic Identification Section (FIS) – Edmonton continue to investigate this incident and are asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to this matter.
If you have information about this incident, please call the St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8888 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).
Strathcona County RCMP investigate suspicious incident involving a child
Strathcona County, Alberta - Strathcona County RCMP are requesting the public's assistance in gathering information on the following incident:
On Thursday May 25, 2017 at approximately 4:59 p.m. a truck pulled up to a residence in the Clarkdale Meadows area of Sherwood Park where an 8 year old female was playing in the front yard. The male passenger of the truck got out of the vehicle and began approaching the child while saying “come here we are taking you for a ride”. The child ran to the residence and the passenger got back into the truck and took off.
The driver is described as a male with curly hair and the passenger is described as 16 to 17 years old male with longer blond hair and an earring in his left ear. The passenger was wearing black jeans and a bluish red t-shirt with a skull and bones on the front. There were two other occupants in the backseat of the truck but no descriptions are available.
The truck is described as a 4 door blue truck with grey and black rims.
Police are looking to identify and speak the individuals involved to determine what led to their actions.
If you have information about this investigation, please call the Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.
Trafficking charges for Red Deer man
Red Deer, Alberta – A Red Deer man faces trafficking charges after Red Deer RCMP seized drugs, drug trafficking paraphernalia and weapons during a search warrant at a downtown apartment Friday night.
RCMP executed the search warrant shortly after 11 pm on May 27 at an apartment on 51 Avenue and 44 Street. On entrance, RCMP located four people in the residence and took them all into custody without incident. Two were later released without charge.
During the search, RCMP seized methamphetamine, crack cocaine and cocaine, along with various items consistent with drug trafficking; police also seized a number of weapons, including a stun gun and three machetes.
52 year old Ahmed Yonis faces the following charges:
· CDSA 5(2) – Possession of controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking X 3
· Criminal Code 91(2) – Possession of prohibited weapon
· Criminal Code 117.01(1) – Possession of weapon while prohibited from possession X 2
· Criminal Code 355(b) – Possession of stolen property under $5,000
Yonis made his first court appearance in Red Deer on May 29 at 9:30 am and will appear again on June 15.
24 year old Rickell Frenchman was located in the residence and was found to be wanted on outstanding warrants for assault and failing to appear in court. She was remanded to appear in court on May 29.
Red Deer RCMP continue to investigate. If you have information about this investigation, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com
Armed robbery of Red Deer taxi driver
Red Deer, Alberta – Red Deer RCMP have charged the suspect who robbed a taxi driver at knifepoint on February 2, after identifying him soon after the armed robbery and issuing a warrant for his arrest.
On May 16, Blackfalds RCMP arrested the suspect in a separate incident, at which time they notified Red Deer RCMP. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wanted on numerous outstanding warrants out of Red Deer, Caroline, Rocky Mountain House and Blackfalds.
In addition to his outstanding warrants for other files, 31 year old Kurt Charles Werner faces the following charges for the February 2 robbery in Red Deer:
· Criminal Code 344(1)(b) – Robbery with weapon
· Criminal Code 88(1) – Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
· Criminal Code 145(3) – Fail to comply with conditions
Werner made his first appearance in court on May 18 and will appear again on June 1 in Red Deer at 9:30 am.
Two charged in Medicine Hat meth bust
ALERT - Two people have been charged and more than $33,000 worth of methamphetamine was seized in Medicine Hat. ALERT’s Medicine Hat organized crime team made the seizure on May 26, 2017 with the assistance of Medicine Hat Police and RCMP investigators. The arrest concluded a short-term investigation aimed at disrupting the local meth trade.
In the most recent bust, ALERT seized 325 grams of meth, along with heroin, cocaine, and oxycodone pills. A replica handgun and various types of ammunition were also seized:
Paul Rasmussen, 45, is charged with drug trafficking (x 4), possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance (x 5), possession of proceeds of crime, and nine weapon related offences.
Siofean Coderre, 43, is charged with drug trafficking (x 4), possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance (x 5), possession of proceeds of crime, and seven weapon charges. Coderre is also charged with nine breach offences related to previous arrests.
Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.
ALERT was established and is funded by the Alberta Government and is a compilation of the province’s most sophisticated law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime. Members of Alberta Sheriffs, Calgary Police Service, Edmonton Police Service, Lethbridge Police Service, Medicine Hat Police Service, and RCMP work in ALERT.
'68 Camaro stolen near Balzac
Balzac, Alberta - Airdrie Rural RCMP are asking the public for assistance in the investigation of a theft of a 1968 Chevrolet Camaro from Township Road 262 near Balzac.
On Wednesday, May 17, 2017 a red, 1968 Chevrolet Camaro car was stolen from a location in Balzac. A few days later on May 21, 2017, a very similar vehicle was observed being fuelled in Irricana with $15.00 of premium fuel. Airdrie Rural RCMP are looking to identify the male in the photographs in an attempt to speak with him with regards to this matter.
The unknown male is described as:
· Caucasian male
· Approximately 6’0” tall and athletic build
· Dirty blonde or light brown hair with short, trimmed beard
· Wearing a red t-shirt
Anyone with information on this occurrence or who can help identify the male in the photographs is asked to contact Constable Mohamed Maiga at the Airdrie RCMP Detachment at (403) 945-7200. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Fatal MVC near Vulcan
Vulcan, Alberta – On May 27, 2017 at approximately 3:00 p.m. Vulcan RCMP responded to a three vehicle collision on Highway 23 just north of Vulcan.
Preliminary investigation indicated that a pickup truck travelling south crossed the centre line and struck a north bound semi-truck. A third vehicle following behind the semi was unable to avoid the collision and subsequently rolled into the ditch.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 52 year old male from Calgary, was transported to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the semi-truck and the third vehicle were treated for their injuries at local hospitals.
Highway 23 was impassable for several hours but has since re-opened to traffic. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.
The name of the deceased will not be released. The RCMP would like to express their condolences to the family during this difficult time.
Fatal Motorcycle Collision on Hwy 43
Little Smoky, Alberta - At approximately 7:30pm on Saturday May 27, Provincial EMS, Valleyview Fire and Fox Creek RCMP responded to the report a motorcycle accident just outside the hamlet of Little Smoky on Highway 43.
A 56 year old male driver from Sylvan Lake, Alberta had been travelling northbound on Hwy 43, when he lost control of his motorcycle and collided with the bridge at Little Smoky River.
Efforts to revive the driver were unsuccessful and he died at the scene.
All possible contributing factors related to this collision are being considered and the accident remains under investigation.
The hamlet of Little Smoky is 310kms north west of Edmonton.
Grande Prairie RCMP investigate early morning fires
Grande Prairie - RCMP in Grande Prairie are investigating multiple fires that took place on the morning of May 28, 2017.
On May 28 at approximately 3:00 am Grande Prairie Fire Department, along with police were called to a vehicle and structure fire in the area of 90 Avenue and 99 Street. A witness observed the fire and called 911. The residence was occupied at the time however all were able to exit the residence without any injuries. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
Soon after the fires had been extinguished the police and Fire Department observed a second structure fire in the area of 91 Avenue and 99 Street. Police and the Fire Department attended that location and determined that it was an unoccupied residence under renovations. A residence directly to the North also caught fire due to the heat and the occupants had to be evacuated. No injuries were sustained by any of the occupants.
The initial investigation indicates that all of the fires were deliberately set. The Grande Prairie Fire Department and the RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the fires.
Police are continuing their investigation and are requesting anyone with information regarding this matter to contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.
Stettler theft suspect sought by police
During the early morning hours of April 14, 2017 unknown person(s) broke into a vehicle located in the East end industrial area of Stettler and stole a wallet. A few hours after the theft, a credit card from the wallet was used at several local business in the Stettler and surrounding area including Stettler's Esso, Co-op and Fas Gas gas stations, Canadian Tire and Mirror's 'General Store'.
Video surveillance was obtained from one of the locations is attached.
Stettler RCMP is seeking assistance in identifying the male pictured.
If you have any information about this or any other crime, please call the Stettler RCMP at (403) 742-3382 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS(Check your local Crime Stoppers (www.crimestoppers.ab.ca) for instructions on how to do so).
RCMP statement on Alberta woman held captive in South Carolina
Alberta, Canada – On May 24, 2017 RCMP were contacted by the parents of a young woman who were concerned that their daughter was being held in captivity by a man in the United States.
The victim had engaged in conversation with the accused on social media and eventually agreed to fly to Atlanta, Georgia on May 18thwhere she met the accused and then travelled to South Carolina where she was then held against her will. On May 24th, the victim had a phone conversation with her family which RCMP investigators were present for. RCMP shared the victim’s cell phone information and other clues that she had passed on with the police of jurisdiction, Pickens County Sheriff’s in South Carolina. That information led to the Pickens County Sheriffs locating and rescuing the victim later the same day. The suspect, 38-year-old Fred Urey** was arrested at the residence where the victim had been held.
The RCMP are grateful for the assistance and cooperation of our law enforcement colleagues in South Carolina. Our Victim Services unit will continue to offer support to the victim and her family as they recover physically and emotionally.
In order to help the victim recover, no further information about the victim or her family will be provided by the RCMP. While we recognize that there is great interest in an international story such as this, it is still a very personal matter and the privacy of the victim should be respected.
Edmonton teacher arrested for child pornography offences
Red Deer RCMP look for lottery ticket and vehicle thief
Red Deer, Alberta – Red Deer RCMP are looking for public assistance to identify a man who police believe is making a habit of stealing lottery tickets from convenience stores then making his escape in a stolen vehicle.
At 8:30 pm on May 19, RCMP were called to the Express 24 in Highland Green after a man stole a tray of lottery tickets then fled in a silver Pontiac Grand Am that had been reported stolen out of Aldersyde the day before.
Red Deer RCMP are releasing a surveillance photo of the suspect, who they believe is responsible for a similar theft on February 19 at the same location. At that time, the suspect stole a tray of lottery tickets and drove away in a Ford F350 that had been stolen out of Blackfalds, then recovered the truck in Red Deer on February 22.
The suspect is described as tall, Caucasian, approximately 40 to 50 years old, in both instances wearing a ball cap.
Red Deer RCMP continue to investigate. If you have information about this investigation, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.
Lethbdridge woman charged for online threats
Lethbridge, Alberta – On Thursday, May 11, 2017 the RCMP’s “K” Division Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (K-INSET) in Calgary received information pertaining to threats against the Canadian government, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, which had been posted via social media.
K-INSET investigators were able to identify the social media account from which the threatening messages originated. Additional investigation enabled police to identify an address in Lethbridge and the individual account holder, who was taken into custody without incident on Friday, May 12, 2017.
Lisa Seymour-Peters, 49, of Lethbridge, Alberta was charged with one count of uttering threats contrary to section 264.1 of the Criminal Code and released from custody with conditions not to contact or be found within 100 meters of Sophie Grégoire Trudeau or her immediate family and not to attend any political party, gathering, or function. Ms. Seymour-Peters is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Lethbridge on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at 8:30 a.m.
K-INSET worked collaboratively during the course of this investigation with members from the Lethbridge Police Service and Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT).
Using social media as a means by which to make threats against an individual or a group of people is not to be taken lightly and may result in criminal charges if a police investigation obtains evidence to support the laying of such charges.
On Saturday May 27, 2017 at 1030 am Redcliff RCMP attempted to conduct a traffic stop with a Yellow Suzuki TLR motorcycle on Highway 1 at Redcliff, AB. The driver of the motorcycle failed to stop for police and began to drive in a dangerous manner. Police did not pursue the motorcycle.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information of the identity of the male and motorcycle is asked to contact Redcliff RCMP at 403-548-2288 or via Crimestoppers.
|suspect
On Saturday, May 27, 2017 at approximately 3:30 am, a lone male entered Petro Canada brandishing a knife. The male demanded cash and cigarettes. The male suspect left the store out the back door with a small amount of cash and cigarettes. The employee inside the store was not injured. It is believed the male fled from the store on foot.
A male suspect is described as:
· Caucasian male
· Approximately 5’6” tall and thin build
· Wearing a black hoody sweater with hood up, black sunglasses, dark jeans, and white sneakers.
Anyone with information on this occurrence or who can help identify the suspect is asked to contact Constable Robert Luz at the Airdrie RCMP Detachment at (403) 945-7200. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Beiseker, Alberta – Investigators from the RCMP’s southern serious crimes branch are asking for public assistance to solve a bizarre incident that led to gunshots being fired during a car chase on rural roads northeast of Airdrie.
On May 28 between 7:00 pm and 9:00 pm, two men in an older model white GMC pick- up truck became lost in the rural area near Beiseker and Acme. The men were chased from the location by three men in their 20’s who were driving a red Chevrolet truck.
The men in the red truck chased the white truck through rural roads, attempting to force the white truck off the road several times by ramming the vehicle. Towards the end of the chase, the occupants of the red truck fired gunshots at the white truck, resulting in one of the occupants being shot and sustaining serious injuries. The red truck eventually stopped the chase as the vehicles approached Airdrie where the victims attended the Airdrie RCMP detachment to report what happened.
Investigators are looking for public assistance to locate the men responsible for this offence as well as the vehicle involved. The involved truck is described as a red 2007-2013 Chevrolet pick-up. There will be noticeable front end damage as a result of the ramming that took place during the chase.
RCMP also believe that two male witnesses may have seen a portion of the events in the area of Township Road 270 and Range Road 253. These men were in a blue Ford F-150 near the Tschetter Hutterite colony East of Beiseker. Investigators are asking that these witnesses please come forward.
Anyone who may have seen this chain of events in the Acme/Beisker/Irricana areas and anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Riley Dykslag from the RCMP General Investigation Section at 403-420-4966. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Suspects sought in Erskine thefts
Attached are photographs of the two male suspects involved in the break and enter. If you recognize either suspect or have any information regarding this matter, please contact the Stettler RCMP Detachment or Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
St. Paul RCMP investigate shots fired at residence
Saddle Lake Cree Nation, Alberta - On May 27, 2017 at approximately 2:30 a.m., police initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle in the town of St. Paul, Alberta. While investigating a victim was located with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. The victim was escorted to a local hospital suffering from a non-life threatening injury.
Further investigation revealed gunshots were fired at a residence in Saddle Lake Cree Nation a short time before the traffic stop. Several people were sitting outside the residence when a vehicle drove by and shots were heard resulting in the victim being injured. It is not known how many people were in the suspect vehicle and descriptors were not provided.
“This incident could have resulted in serious injuries or death to people outside the residence,” says Staff Sergeant Lee Brachmann, St. Paul Detachment Commander, “We are very fortunate no one was injured.”
St. Paul RCMP along with the Forensic Identification Section (FIS) – Edmonton continue to investigate this incident and are asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to this matter.
If you have information about this incident, please call the St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8888 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).
Strathcona County RCMP investigate suspicious incident involving a child
Strathcona County, Alberta - Strathcona County RCMP are requesting the public's assistance in gathering information on the following incident:
On Thursday May 25, 2017 at approximately 4:59 p.m. a truck pulled up to a residence in the Clarkdale Meadows area of Sherwood Park where an 8 year old female was playing in the front yard. The male passenger of the truck got out of the vehicle and began approaching the child while saying “come here we are taking you for a ride”. The child ran to the residence and the passenger got back into the truck and took off.
The driver is described as a male with curly hair and the passenger is described as 16 to 17 years old male with longer blond hair and an earring in his left ear. The passenger was wearing black jeans and a bluish red t-shirt with a skull and bones on the front. There were two other occupants in the backseat of the truck but no descriptions are available.
The truck is described as a 4 door blue truck with grey and black rims.
Police are looking to identify and speak the individuals involved to determine what led to their actions.
If you have information about this investigation, please call the Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.
Red Deer, Alberta – A Red Deer man faces trafficking charges after Red Deer RCMP seized drugs, drug trafficking paraphernalia and weapons during a search warrant at a downtown apartment Friday night.
RCMP executed the search warrant shortly after 11 pm on May 27 at an apartment on 51 Avenue and 44 Street. On entrance, RCMP located four people in the residence and took them all into custody without incident. Two were later released without charge.
During the search, RCMP seized methamphetamine, crack cocaine and cocaine, along with various items consistent with drug trafficking; police also seized a number of weapons, including a stun gun and three machetes.
52 year old Ahmed Yonis faces the following charges:
· CDSA 5(2) – Possession of controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking X 3
· Criminal Code 91(2) – Possession of prohibited weapon
· Criminal Code 117.01(1) – Possession of weapon while prohibited from possession X 2
· Criminal Code 355(b) – Possession of stolen property under $5,000
Yonis made his first court appearance in Red Deer on May 29 at 9:30 am and will appear again on June 15.
24 year old Rickell Frenchman was located in the residence and was found to be wanted on outstanding warrants for assault and failing to appear in court. She was remanded to appear in court on May 29.
Red Deer RCMP continue to investigate. If you have information about this investigation, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com
Red Deer, Alberta – Red Deer RCMP have charged the suspect who robbed a taxi driver at knifepoint on February 2, after identifying him soon after the armed robbery and issuing a warrant for his arrest.
On May 16, Blackfalds RCMP arrested the suspect in a separate incident, at which time they notified Red Deer RCMP. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wanted on numerous outstanding warrants out of Red Deer, Caroline, Rocky Mountain House and Blackfalds.
In addition to his outstanding warrants for other files, 31 year old Kurt Charles Werner faces the following charges for the February 2 robbery in Red Deer:
· Criminal Code 344(1)(b) – Robbery with weapon
· Criminal Code 88(1) – Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
· Criminal Code 145(3) – Fail to comply with conditions
Werner made his first appearance in court on May 18 and will appear again on June 1 in Red Deer at 9:30 am.
Two charged in Medicine Hat meth bust
In the most recent bust, ALERT seized 325 grams of meth, along with heroin, cocaine, and oxycodone pills. A replica handgun and various types of ammunition were also seized:
- 325 grams of methamphetamine;
- 1 gram of heroin;
- 3.5 grams of cocaine;
- 100 oxycodone pills;
- Loaded prohibited magazine;
- Ammunition;
- Replica handgun
Paul Rasmussen, 45, is charged with drug trafficking (x 4), possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance (x 5), possession of proceeds of crime, and nine weapon related offences.
Siofean Coderre, 43, is charged with drug trafficking (x 4), possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance (x 5), possession of proceeds of crime, and seven weapon charges. Coderre is also charged with nine breach offences related to previous arrests.
Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.
ALERT was established and is funded by the Alberta Government and is a compilation of the province’s most sophisticated law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime. Members of Alberta Sheriffs, Calgary Police Service, Edmonton Police Service, Lethbridge Police Service, Medicine Hat Police Service, and RCMP work in ALERT.
Balzac, Alberta - Airdrie Rural RCMP are asking the public for assistance in the investigation of a theft of a 1968 Chevrolet Camaro from Township Road 262 near Balzac.
On Wednesday, May 17, 2017 a red, 1968 Chevrolet Camaro car was stolen from a location in Balzac. A few days later on May 21, 2017, a very similar vehicle was observed being fuelled in Irricana with $15.00 of premium fuel. Airdrie Rural RCMP are looking to identify the male in the photographs in an attempt to speak with him with regards to this matter.
The unknown male is described as:
· Caucasian male
· Approximately 6’0” tall and athletic build
· Dirty blonde or light brown hair with short, trimmed beard
· Wearing a red t-shirt
Anyone with information on this occurrence or who can help identify the male in the photographs is asked to contact Constable Mohamed Maiga at the Airdrie RCMP Detachment at (403) 945-7200. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Fatal MVC near Vulcan
Vulcan, Alberta – On May 27, 2017 at approximately 3:00 p.m. Vulcan RCMP responded to a three vehicle collision on Highway 23 just north of Vulcan.
Preliminary investigation indicated that a pickup truck travelling south crossed the centre line and struck a north bound semi-truck. A third vehicle following behind the semi was unable to avoid the collision and subsequently rolled into the ditch.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 52 year old male from Calgary, was transported to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the semi-truck and the third vehicle were treated for their injuries at local hospitals.
Highway 23 was impassable for several hours but has since re-opened to traffic. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.
The name of the deceased will not be released. The RCMP would like to express their condolences to the family during this difficult time.
Little Smoky, Alberta - At approximately 7:30pm on Saturday May 27, Provincial EMS, Valleyview Fire and Fox Creek RCMP responded to the report a motorcycle accident just outside the hamlet of Little Smoky on Highway 43.
A 56 year old male driver from Sylvan Lake, Alberta had been travelling northbound on Hwy 43, when he lost control of his motorcycle and collided with the bridge at Little Smoky River.
Efforts to revive the driver were unsuccessful and he died at the scene.
All possible contributing factors related to this collision are being considered and the accident remains under investigation.
The hamlet of Little Smoky is 310kms north west of Edmonton.
Grande Prairie RCMP investigate early morning fires
Grande Prairie - RCMP in Grande Prairie are investigating multiple fires that took place on the morning of May 28, 2017.
On May 28 at approximately 3:00 am Grande Prairie Fire Department, along with police were called to a vehicle and structure fire in the area of 90 Avenue and 99 Street. A witness observed the fire and called 911. The residence was occupied at the time however all were able to exit the residence without any injuries. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
Soon after the fires had been extinguished the police and Fire Department observed a second structure fire in the area of 91 Avenue and 99 Street. Police and the Fire Department attended that location and determined that it was an unoccupied residence under renovations. A residence directly to the North also caught fire due to the heat and the occupants had to be evacuated. No injuries were sustained by any of the occupants.
The initial investigation indicates that all of the fires were deliberately set. The Grande Prairie Fire Department and the RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the fires.
Police are continuing their investigation and are requesting anyone with information regarding this matter to contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.
During the early morning hours of April 14, 2017 unknown person(s) broke into a vehicle located in the East end industrial area of Stettler and stole a wallet. A few hours after the theft, a credit card from the wallet was used at several local business in the Stettler and surrounding area including Stettler's Esso, Co-op and Fas Gas gas stations, Canadian Tire and Mirror's 'General Store'.
Video surveillance was obtained from one of the locations is attached.
Stettler RCMP is seeking assistance in identifying the male pictured.
If you have any information about this or any other crime, please call the Stettler RCMP at (403) 742-3382 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS(Check your local Crime Stoppers (www.crimestoppers.ab.ca) for instructions on how to do so).
RCMP statement on Alberta woman held captive in South Carolina
Alberta, Canada – On May 24, 2017 RCMP were contacted by the parents of a young woman who were concerned that their daughter was being held in captivity by a man in the United States.
The victim had engaged in conversation with the accused on social media and eventually agreed to fly to Atlanta, Georgia on May 18thwhere she met the accused and then travelled to South Carolina where she was then held against her will. On May 24th, the victim had a phone conversation with her family which RCMP investigators were present for. RCMP shared the victim’s cell phone information and other clues that she had passed on with the police of jurisdiction, Pickens County Sheriff’s in South Carolina. That information led to the Pickens County Sheriffs locating and rescuing the victim later the same day. The suspect, 38-year-old Fred Urey** was arrested at the residence where the victim had been held.
The RCMP are grateful for the assistance and cooperation of our law enforcement colleagues in South Carolina. Our Victim Services unit will continue to offer support to the victim and her family as they recover physically and emotionally.
In order to help the victim recover, no further information about the victim or her family will be provided by the RCMP. While we recognize that there is great interest in an international story such as this, it is still a very personal matter and the privacy of the victim should be respected.
ALERT - An Edmonton junior high school teacher has been charged with child pornography offences following an investigation by ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation team.
The Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) team arrested Marc Daigle on May 24, 2017 with the assistance of Edmonton Police Service. The 26-year-old man teaches at St. Nicholas Catholic Junior High School and is a private music teacher.
While the investigation and charges are related to online offences, ICE is encouraging anyone with information about this case to come forward and contact police. Anyone with information about this investigation, or any child exploitation offence is encouraged to contact local police or cybertip.ca.
Daigle is charged with possessing, accessing, and making available child pornography. A search warrant was conducted at his Edmonton home where a number of computer and electronic devices were seized.
The investigation began in December 2016 with a referral from the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre that concerned a social media user uploading child pornography.
Daigle was released from custody on a number of court-imposed conditions, including not to hold employment at a location where it is reasonable to believe children under the age of 16 may be present. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 7.
The Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) team arrested Marc Daigle on May 24, 2017 with the assistance of Edmonton Police Service. The 26-year-old man teaches at St. Nicholas Catholic Junior High School and is a private music teacher.
While the investigation and charges are related to online offences, ICE is encouraging anyone with information about this case to come forward and contact police. Anyone with information about this investigation, or any child exploitation offence is encouraged to contact local police or cybertip.ca.
Daigle is charged with possessing, accessing, and making available child pornography. A search warrant was conducted at his Edmonton home where a number of computer and electronic devices were seized.
The investigation began in December 2016 with a referral from the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre that concerned a social media user uploading child pornography.
Daigle was released from custody on a number of court-imposed conditions, including not to hold employment at a location where it is reasonable to believe children under the age of 16 may be present. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 7.
Red Deer, Alberta – Red Deer RCMP are looking for public assistance to identify a man who police believe is making a habit of stealing lottery tickets from convenience stores then making his escape in a stolen vehicle.
At 8:30 pm on May 19, RCMP were called to the Express 24 in Highland Green after a man stole a tray of lottery tickets then fled in a silver Pontiac Grand Am that had been reported stolen out of Aldersyde the day before.
Red Deer RCMP are releasing a surveillance photo of the suspect, who they believe is responsible for a similar theft on February 19 at the same location. At that time, the suspect stole a tray of lottery tickets and drove away in a Ford F350 that had been stolen out of Blackfalds, then recovered the truck in Red Deer on February 22.
The suspect is described as tall, Caucasian, approximately 40 to 50 years old, in both instances wearing a ball cap.
Red Deer RCMP continue to investigate. If you have information about this investigation, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.
Lethbridge, Alberta – On Thursday, May 11, 2017 the RCMP’s “K” Division Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (K-INSET) in Calgary received information pertaining to threats against the Canadian government, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, which had been posted via social media.
K-INSET investigators were able to identify the social media account from which the threatening messages originated. Additional investigation enabled police to identify an address in Lethbridge and the individual account holder, who was taken into custody without incident on Friday, May 12, 2017.
Lisa Seymour-Peters, 49, of Lethbridge, Alberta was charged with one count of uttering threats contrary to section 264.1 of the Criminal Code and released from custody with conditions not to contact or be found within 100 meters of Sophie Grégoire Trudeau or her immediate family and not to attend any political party, gathering, or function. Ms. Seymour-Peters is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Lethbridge on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at 8:30 a.m.
K-INSET worked collaboratively during the course of this investigation with members from the Lethbridge Police Service and Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT).
Using social media as a means by which to make threats against an individual or a group of people is not to be taken lightly and may result in criminal charges if a police investigation obtains evidence to support the laying of such charges.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.