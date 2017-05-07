Alberta RCMP reports to May 7, 2017

Fatal MVC near Coaldale
At the time of the collision the weather was hot, sunny with clear visibility. Both roads are gravel surfaced. The north and south sides of the intersection have yield signs posted.
This investigation is still ongoing by the Coaldale RCMP to attempt to determine the cause. Specialized assistance was received by a RCMP traffic reconstructionist.
RCMP Alberta - On May 6 shortly after 1:00 am Okotoks RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 2A approaching 338 Ave E. A black Mercedes Benz was travelling southbound and struck a yellow Toyota FJ Cruiser. The driver of the Toyota died on scene. RCMP Criminal Collision Incident Team and RCMP Collision Analyst investigators attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Both speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the collision.
The driver of the Mercedes suffered non life threatening injuries and was treated in hospital. No charges have been laid at this time and the name of the victim is not being released until all family members are notified.
Additional information will follow as the investigation progresses.
RCMP Alberta - Over the past month there have been reports of several bronze plaques stolen. These plaques are being stolen from parks located throughout the city. These plaques are quite heavy and a considerable amount of force was used to remove them.
The Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are continuing to investigate the thefts and are requesting the assistance of the public to provide information as to the identities of the persons responsible for these crimes. We would also like to remind and encourage the public to report any suspicious activity, persons or vehicles.
If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.
An autopsy was conducted today at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton which determined that the manner of Richard Huppie’s death was homicide.
Barry Michaud (61), of Fort McMurray, has been charged with one count of second degree murder and has been remanded in custody. His next court date is scheduled for Monday, May 8, 2017 at the Provincial Court in Fort McMurray.
The family of Richard Huppie has asked that their privacy be respected at this time.
At the time of his arrest, 38 year old Lance Michael Bilsky was wanted on two outstanding warrants and was found to be in possession of what is believed to be methamphetamine and two credit cards that had been reported stolen on April 24. The truck had been reported stolen out of Red Deer on April 28, and the license plate had been reported stolen out of Red Deer in a separate incident on April 29.
In addition to the outstanding warrants, Lance Bilsky faces the following charges:
· Criminal Code 355(a) – Possession of stolen property over $5,000
· Criminal Code 355(b) – Possession of stolen property under $5,000 X 2
· Criminal Code 249.1(1) – Dangerous operation of motor vehicle
· Criminal Code 249(1)(a) – Flight from peace officer
· Criminal Code 733.1(1) – Fail to comply with probation
· CDSA 4(1) – Possession of Schedule I substance (methamphetamine)
Lance Bilsky will appear in court in Red Deer on May 8 at 9:30 am.
Elk Point RCMP Investigate B&E
RCMP Alberta - On May 3, 2017, at approximately 8:00 a.m., two suspects arrived at a rural residence and forced entry into the home through the garage. Once inside, suspects removed a Sony television, sound bar, iPad, laptop, jewellery and a shotgun. The shotgun was secured with a trigger lock.
Outside, the suspects abandoned a stolen truck on the property and stole a grey 2000 Chevrolet Silverado extended cab with black push bar and chrome railing around the box. The stolen truck displayed Alberta license plate 29J928. The suspects then departed in an unknown direction.
Male suspect #1 is described as:
· Middle aged
· 5’10”, medium build
· Dark jacket, hat
· Wearing shorts with boots
Male suspect #2 is described as:
· Younger 15-25 years old
· 5’7”, slim build
· Dark hoodie, dark pants
· White sneakers
Elk Point RCMP are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact the Elk Point RCMP at 780-724-3964 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).
St. Albert parents charged after children sexually abused
ALERT - The parents of two St. Albert children have been charged by ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation unit after alleged instances of sexual abuse were discovered.
The Edmonton-based Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit charged the parents on May 2, 2017. ICE alleges that the father had committed sexual offences against his two school-age children and that the mother was aware the abuse had taken place but failed to contact police.
ICE is working with the Zebra Child Protection Centre and Alberta’s Child and Family Services to provide support for the school-age children. St. Albert RCMP provided assistance on the investigation.
The investigation dates back to March 2017 and began with a referral from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning a social media user uploading child pornography. ICE was able to identify the suspect and a search warrant was conducted at the family home in St. Albert, where a number of computer and electronic devices were seized.
Subsequent to arrest, ICE discovered that the suspect’s two children were allegedly sexually abused. ICE believes the father committed sexual abuse over a period of at least three years.
The Zebra Child Protection Centre is a non-profit, community based organization that was established in 2002 to improve the lives of children who have suffered abuse. As the first Child Advocacy Centre of its kind in Canada, the Zebra Centre’s model was revolutionary - bring together a community of professionals under one roof to support the child throughout the entire disclosure, investigative, judicial and healing process.
The Southern Alberta Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit and the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre (NCECC) began their investigation in August 2016 after being notified about the sharing of child pornography on social media.
On Tuesday, May 2, 2017, with assistance from Strathmore RCMP, 18-year-old Marvin Agboro was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:
· Accessing Child Pornography
· Possessing Child Pornography
· Making Child Pornography Available
Marvin Agboro was subsequently released on a Recognizance, and is scheduled to appear in Strathmore Provincial Court on May 16, 2017. In the meantime, Mr. Agboro is also required to abide by numerous strict conditions assigned by a Justice of the Peace.
Anyone with information about this investigation, or any child exploitation offence is encouraged to contact their local police or cybertip.ca.
Shot fired after Rural Red Deer County fuel theft attempt
RCMP Alberta - On May 4, 2017 at approx 9:30 pm at a rural property in the area of Range Road 253 and Township road 372, near Red Deer, Alberta. A property owner interrupted a theft of fuel in progress. In order to make a get one of the 3 white males shot a small calibre rifle in the trees to distract the owner before speeding off in an older 4 door white dodge truck.
Blackfalds RCMP attended the location shortly after, however extensive patrols for the truck were unsuccessful.
Blackfalds RCMP continues the investigation. If you have any information that could assist the police, please contact the Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If the information leads to an arrest, tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.
Cochrane RCMP receives many complaints of thefts from vehicles
RCMP Alberta - Cochrane RCMP are investigating numerous complaints of thefts from vehicles and attempted thefts from vehicles throughout the community of Cochrane.
On May 4, 2017 the Cochrane RCMP have responded to 10 complaints of thefts from vehicles and attempted thefts from vehicles, that had occurred sometime overnight. These incidents occurred in the communities of Monterra, Heritage, Fireside, Heartland and Glenbow.
Nine out of the 10 vehicles were unlocked vehicles. The Cochrane RCMP would like to remind the community to lock their vehicles when parked outside, and to abstain from storing their garage door openers in their vehicles, if possible. "These thefts are crimes of opportunity, where someone will walk down the street and 'check' each vehicle to see if the doors are unlocked and to see if items of value have been left out in plain sight" said Cst. Kary Moore. The RCMP are also asking members of the community to report any suspicious activity in their neighbourhoods to the police.
If you have information about this, or any other crime(s), please call the Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000, or if you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com , or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do.) You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
School bus vs SUV collision in St. Albert
Edson RCMP charge suspect in assault on public street
RCMP Alberta - Edson RCMP have charged a man in relation to a suspected random assault on 4th Avenue that occurred on April 26th. David Dumont (37) of Edson, Alberta has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, possession of a prohibited weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of breaching probation.
Dumont was arrested the same evening of the attack at a local drinking establishment on an unrelated matter. As a result of that interaction, police found evidence that led them to believe he was involved in the attack. While the investigation is still continuing at this time, police have worked fervently to collect enough evidence to present this case to the courts.
“I can’t say enough how important the information we receive from the public can be in cases like this,” states Cst. Alex Ayres of the Edson RCMP Detachment. “Something that might not appear criminal outright, but is nonetheless suspicious, can turn out to be particularly useful in later investigations. This was the very case that evening when a young adult called in a suspicious person complaint and assisted us in tying the suspect to the area of the crime.”
Dumont has been remanded in to custody and is expected to make his next appearance in Edson Provincial Court on May 16th. If you witness a suspicious occurrence, do not hesitate to contact the Edson RCMP complaint line at (780) 723-8800. Please note as many details as safely possible, such as the location, a description of the person(s) and/or vehicle(s) including the licence plate, direction of travel, and what is happening.
Break-in at golf course in Red Deer
17 charges laid against 2 men in stolen vehicles
RCMP Alberta - Evansburg RCMP have laid 17 charges against two men following suspicious vehicle complaints in the rural area near Entwistle.
On April 30, Evansburg RCMP responded to a complaint of suspicious vehicles and a collision on Range Road 110. A witness reported that two vehicles were blocking a driveway to a rural property and that the vehicles were driven in a dangerous manner that resulted in a collision with a witness’s vehicle. The witness was treated for a minor injury sustained in the collision. Both vehicles sustained minor damage. The suspect vehicles fled prior to police arrival and were not located that night.
On May 1, 2017 Evansburg RCMP were called to another report of suspicious vehicles blocking the driveway of a rural property on Township Road 534. RCMP members responded and located two separate vehicles with drivers inside. RCMP members determined both vehicles, a black 2005 Ford F-250 and a black 2006 Ford F-250 were stolen. Two adult males were arrested without incident.
Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that the two men and the stolen vehicles were also responsible for the incident on April 30.
Zane Curtis Bronson, age 30 of No Fixed Address is charged as follows:
· Assault with a weapon, s.267(a) of the Criminal Code.
· Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, 249(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.
· Operate motor vehicle while disqualified, s.259(4) of the Criminal Code.
· Possession of a controlled substance, s.4(1) of the Controlled Drugs & Substances Act.
· Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, s.355(a) of the Criminal Code.
· Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, s.354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.
· Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, s.88(1) of the Criminal Code. (x2)
· Possession of break in instruments, s.351(1) of the Criminal Code.
· Wear disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence, s.351(2) of the Criminal Code.
· Fail to comply with probation order, s.733.1(1) of the Criminal Code. (x7)
Bronson has been remanded into custody and will appear on May 8, 2017 at Evansburg Provincial Court.
Daniel Patrick O’Donnell, age 29 of No Fixed Address is charged as follows:
· Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, s.355(a) of the Criminal Code.
· Possession of a controlled substance, s.4(1) of the Controlled Drugs & Substances Act.
· Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, 249(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.
· Assault with a weapon, s.267(a) of the Criminal Code.
· Operate motor vehicle while disqualified, s.259(4) of the Criminal Code.
· Possession of prohibited ammunition contrary to court order, s.117.01(1) of the Criminal Code.
· Wear disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence, s.351(2) of the Criminal Code.
O’Donnell has been remanded into custody and will appear on May 8, 2017 at Evansburg Provincial Court.
Evansburg RCMP are requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 780-727-3654 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).
Redcliff RCMP catch speeders last weekend of April
RCMP Alberta - During the month of April, officers from the Redcliff RCMP Detachment have concentrated their efforts on preventing dangerous driving behaviours, and as a result issued a large number of speeding tickets. Collisions where speeding was a factor can have serious, or even fatal consequences for drivers, passengers, cyclists, and pedestrians alike. When dangerous driving behaviours were observed by Members of the RCMP, we protected the motoring public by enforcing the Traffic Safety Act.
Between April 27 and April 30, 2017, Redcliff RCMP members issued 52 speeding tickets within Cypress County and the Town of Redcliff. 25 of these tickets were issued for driving 30 km/hr, or more, over the posted limit. Of note, a 26 year old female from Medicine Hat driving a Hyundai Tiburon, was charged with driving at 192 km/hr on Highway 1.
The Redcliff RCMP would like to remind everyone that speed can and does kill, so please, for your own sake, and the sake of those around you, follow the rules of the road, and do your part to make sure everyone gets to their destination safely – today, and every day.
RCMP Alberta - On May 4, 2017 at approximately 3:35 p.m. the Coaldale RCMP along with the Coaldale Fire Department responded to a serious motor vehicle collision involving a semi truck hauling a trailer and a white Ford F-350 truck. The collision occurred at the intersection of Township Road 100 and Range Road 192. The semi and trailer were travelling westbound on the Township Road when the Ford F-350 heading southbound slammed broadside into the trailer. This was a high speed impact that caused the semi and trailer to be flipped at least once. The 25 year old man driving the semi and lone occupant sustained non life threatening injuries and was transported to the Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge for treatment.
There were two occupants of the white Ford F-350 truck. The 17 year old driver and 14 year old passenger were both crushed within the cab of the truck and pronounced deceased at the scene. Both these young men were from the Taber area. The families were notified through the assistance of the Taber Town Police. Local victim services unit members attended the scene and assisted as required.
At the time of the collision the weather was hot, sunny with clear visibility. Both roads are gravel surfaced. The north and south sides of the intersection have yield signs posted.
This investigation is still ongoing by the Coaldale RCMP to attempt to determine the cause. Specialized assistance was received by a RCMP traffic reconstructionist.
RCMP Alberta - On March 28, 2017 a female used stolen credit cards to make fraudulent purchases and the Leduc RCMP are seeking public assistance in identifying her.
At approximately 7:00 p.m., the victim was in a store in Leduc Common where she momentarily left her purse unattended in her shopping cart. The purse was taken from the shopping cart, and shortly after purchases were made, online with a debit card and at a nearby business with a credit card. Other property within the stolen purse included a wallet and contents and an Iphone 6s with a pink otter box case.
The driver of the Mercedes suffered non life threatening injuries and was treated in hospital. No charges have been laid at this time and the name of the victim is not being released until all family members are notified.
Additional information will follow as the investigation progresses.
RCMP Alberta - On May 4, 2017 at 12:56 am Killam RCMP responded to a single vehicle rollover on highway 13 near range road 152, east of Strome, Alberta. Investigation determined that a west bound SUV with 3 occupants hit the ditch and rolled multiple times, coming to rest on a Canadian Pacific Rail line. Train traffic on the CPR line was halted and traffic flow on highway 13 was down to one lane of travel during the investigation. The driver of the SUV was wearing a seatbelt and sustained minor injuries. Two passengers, not wearing seatbelts were both ejected from the SUV. One passenger was declared dead at the scene and the other was flown by STARS to Edmonton with serious injuries. Alcohol, road and weather conditions were not contributing factors in the collision.
The name of the deceased is not being released.
RCMP Alberta - On Saturday May 6, Stettler RCMP observed a Stettler male on Buffalo Lake fishing from a small boat. Stettler Fish and Wildlife was contacted, confirming that the fishing season is currently closed due to fish spawning, not opening until May 15th, 2017. As a result of a joint investigation by Stettler Fish and Wildlife and Stettler RCMP, the 33yr old male has been charged with offences related to Impaired Operation of a Boat/Vessel; to attend court in Stettler later this summer. Other offences included Unsafe Storage of Firearms and other Provincial Statutes. Stettler RCMP would like to remind the public that Impaired Driving laws pertain to boats, off highway vehicles and any other recreational vehicles.
Grande Prairie B&E results in charges
RCMP Alberta – RCMP responded to a break and enter in progress at a residence in the area of 99 Avenue and 90 Street on May 4, 2017.
At approximately 9:52 am a concerned citizen contacted police advising of a possible break and enter to a nearby residence. The witness heard a loud bang and observed that the rear patio door of the residence had been smashed. A suspicious vehicle was also seen idling in front of the residence. Two males had exited the vehicle and entered the residence while one male remained in the vehicle. Once police arrived on scene, they located the suspect vehicle which was still occupied by the lone male. Police arrested the male and shortly thereafter entered the residence where two other male suspects were arrested without incident.
Jarrett MALONEY (19) of Grande Prairie has been charged with the following Criminal Offences:
· Break and Enter to a residence
· Possession of stolen property over $5000.00
· Fail to comply with Probation Order
· Drive with no insurance (Traffic Safety Act)
Dylan PRINCE (18) of Grande Prairie has been charged with the following Criminal Offences:
· Break and Enter to a residence
· Disguise With Intent to Commit an Offence
· Possession of stolen property over $5000.00
· Breach of Recognizance
Dylan SUTTON (18) of Grande Prairie has been charged with the following Criminal Offences:
· Break and Enter to a residence
· Disguise With Intent to Commit an Offence
· Possession of prohibited weapon with intent to Commit an Offence
· Unlawful possession of prohibited weapon
· Possession of stolen property over $5000.00
· Fail to comply with court order
All three males have been remanded into custody until their next court date on Monday May 8, 2017 in Grande Prairie.
Through police investigation stolen property was recovered and will be returned to their rightful owners.
The RCMP would like to thank members of the public for the active role they play in reporting suspicious persons and behaviours.
If you have information on this or any other crime in Grande Prairie, contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.
RCMP Alberta - The RCMP has charged a 61-year-old Fort McMurray man with second degree murder as part of its investigation into the death of Richard Huppie (48), also of Fort McMurray, who had been found deceased in his Riverstone Ridge apartment on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
An autopsy was conducted today at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton which determined that the manner of Richard Huppie’s death was homicide.
Barry Michaud (61), of Fort McMurray, has been charged with one count of second degree murder and has been remanded in custody. His next court date is scheduled for Monday, May 8, 2017 at the Provincial Court in Fort McMurray.
The family of Richard Huppie has asked that their privacy be respected at this time.
RCMP Alberta - Red Deer RCMP have charged a man who fled police in a stolen truck Thursday night, then abandoned the truck and was located by Police Dog Services as he attempted to hide in a marshy area off Johnstone Drive.
At 11:30 pm, RCMP on patrol in downtown Red Deer located a stolen Dodge Ram as it drove on Ross Street. The truck fled north on Taylor Drive at a high speed, and police did not pursue for public safety reasons. Police intercepted the truck on Orr Drive and disabled it with a tire deflation device, then tracked the truck from a distance as it continued to drive on two rims. The truck was abandoned in an industrial area on Johnstone Drive and Police Dog Services tracked the suspect from there, successfully locating him in a marshy area nearby.
RCMP Alberta - An investigation by Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team(ALERT) and Strathmore RCMP has resulted in child pornography charges against an 18-year-old Strathmore resident.
The Southern Alberta Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit and the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre (NCECC) began their investigation in August 2016 after being notified about the sharing of child pornography on social media.
On Tuesday, May 2, 2017, with assistance from Strathmore RCMP, 18-year-old Marvin Agboro was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:
· Accessing Child Pornography
· Possessing Child Pornography
· Making Child Pornography Available
Marvin Agboro was subsequently released on a Recognizance, and is scheduled to appear in Strathmore Provincial Court on May 16, 2017. In the meantime, Mr. Agboro is also required to abide by numerous strict conditions assigned by a Justice of the Peace.
Anyone with information about this investigation, or any child exploitation offence is encouraged to contact their local police or cybertip.ca.
RCMP Alberta - On May 4, 2017 at approx 9:30 pm at a rural property in the area of Range Road 253 and Township road 372, near Red Deer, Alberta. A property owner interrupted a theft of fuel in progress. In order to make a get one of the 3 white males shot a small calibre rifle in the trees to distract the owner before speeding off in an older 4 door white dodge truck.
Blackfalds RCMP attended the location shortly after, however extensive patrols for the truck were unsuccessful.
Blackfalds RCMP continues the investigation. If you have any information that could assist the police, please contact the Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If the information leads to an arrest, tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.
RCMP Alberta - Cochrane RCMP are investigating numerous complaints of thefts from vehicles and attempted thefts from vehicles throughout the community of Cochrane.
On May 4, 2017 the Cochrane RCMP have responded to 10 complaints of thefts from vehicles and attempted thefts from vehicles, that had occurred sometime overnight. These incidents occurred in the communities of Monterra, Heritage, Fireside, Heartland and Glenbow.
Nine out of the 10 vehicles were unlocked vehicles. The Cochrane RCMP would like to remind the community to lock their vehicles when parked outside, and to abstain from storing their garage door openers in their vehicles, if possible. "These thefts are crimes of opportunity, where someone will walk down the street and 'check' each vehicle to see if the doors are unlocked and to see if items of value have been left out in plain sight" said Cst. Kary Moore. The RCMP are also asking members of the community to report any suspicious activity in their neighbourhoods to the police.
RCMP Alberta - On May 4, 2017 at approximately 3:15 pm, St. Albert RCMP along with St. Albert Fire department responded to a collision between a school bus and a motor vehicle at the intersection of St. Anne Street and Sir Winston Churchill Avenue in St. Albert.
The initial investigation has determined that a Hyundai Tucson travelling westbound on Sir Winston Churchill failed to stop at a red light and subsequently struck a School bus that was travelling northbound on St. Anne Street.
The school bus operated by Cunningham transport Ltd. had 26 students aboard at the time of collision. The students were on their way home from Sir George Simpson school. No injuries were reported.
The 56 years old male driver of the Hyundai Tucson was charged for failing to stop at a red light.
RCMP Alberta - Edson RCMP have charged a man in relation to a suspected random assault on 4th Avenue that occurred on April 26th. David Dumont (37) of Edson, Alberta has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, possession of a prohibited weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of breaching probation.
Dumont was arrested the same evening of the attack at a local drinking establishment on an unrelated matter. As a result of that interaction, police found evidence that led them to believe he was involved in the attack. While the investigation is still continuing at this time, police have worked fervently to collect enough evidence to present this case to the courts.
“I can’t say enough how important the information we receive from the public can be in cases like this,” states Cst. Alex Ayres of the Edson RCMP Detachment. “Something that might not appear criminal outright, but is nonetheless suspicious, can turn out to be particularly useful in later investigations. This was the very case that evening when a young adult called in a suspicious person complaint and assisted us in tying the suspect to the area of the crime.”
Dumont has been remanded in to custody and is expected to make his next appearance in Edson Provincial Court on May 16th. If you witness a suspicious occurrence, do not hesitate to contact the Edson RCMP complaint line at (780) 723-8800. Please note as many details as safely possible, such as the location, a description of the person(s) and/or vehicle(s) including the licence plate, direction of travel, and what is happening.
RCMP Alberta - Red Deer RCMP are investigating a break-in at River Bend Golf Course last week where three men stole numerous golf clubs and equipment and a 2006 Calgary Flames goalie stick signed by Miikka Kiprusoff.
The break-in occurred at 3:30 am on April 27. When police and golf course staff responded, they discovered that three men had broken into several sheds as well as the clubhouse, and had tried unsuccessfully to break into the ATM in the clubhouse. The suspects stole a number of items including:
· Titleist Vokey sand wedge
· 3 Titleist CB pitching wedges
· Titleist 2 iron
· Titleist 915D2 driver with a Paderson shaft
· Mizuno 3 wood with a Paderson shaft
· Nike Method putter
· Ping golf bag (red, yellow and gold Team South Logo)
· Ecco Biom golf shoes
· 1 dozen Pro V golf calls
· 3 Titleist gloves
· 5 XXL Nike men’s shirts and 3 size 40 Nike men’s pants
· 2 Bushnell Tour Z6 Jolt rangefinders
· Acer computer
· Calgary Flames 2006 goalie stick autographed by Miikka Kiprusoff
If you have information about this investigation, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575, or contact your local police detachment. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.
RCMP Alberta - Evansburg RCMP have laid 17 charges against two men following suspicious vehicle complaints in the rural area near Entwistle.
On April 30, Evansburg RCMP responded to a complaint of suspicious vehicles and a collision on Range Road 110. A witness reported that two vehicles were blocking a driveway to a rural property and that the vehicles were driven in a dangerous manner that resulted in a collision with a witness’s vehicle. The witness was treated for a minor injury sustained in the collision. Both vehicles sustained minor damage. The suspect vehicles fled prior to police arrival and were not located that night.
On May 1, 2017 Evansburg RCMP were called to another report of suspicious vehicles blocking the driveway of a rural property on Township Road 534. RCMP members responded and located two separate vehicles with drivers inside. RCMP members determined both vehicles, a black 2005 Ford F-250 and a black 2006 Ford F-250 were stolen. Two adult males were arrested without incident.
Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that the two men and the stolen vehicles were also responsible for the incident on April 30.
Zane Curtis Bronson, age 30 of No Fixed Address is charged as follows:
· Assault with a weapon, s.267(a) of the Criminal Code.
· Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, 249(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.
· Operate motor vehicle while disqualified, s.259(4) of the Criminal Code.
· Possession of a controlled substance, s.4(1) of the Controlled Drugs & Substances Act.
· Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, s.355(a) of the Criminal Code.
· Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, s.354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.
· Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, s.88(1) of the Criminal Code. (x2)
· Possession of break in instruments, s.351(1) of the Criminal Code.
· Wear disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence, s.351(2) of the Criminal Code.
· Fail to comply with probation order, s.733.1(1) of the Criminal Code. (x7)
Bronson has been remanded into custody and will appear on May 8, 2017 at Evansburg Provincial Court.
Daniel Patrick O’Donnell, age 29 of No Fixed Address is charged as follows:
· Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, s.355(a) of the Criminal Code.
· Possession of a controlled substance, s.4(1) of the Controlled Drugs & Substances Act.
· Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, 249(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.
· Assault with a weapon, s.267(a) of the Criminal Code.
· Operate motor vehicle while disqualified, s.259(4) of the Criminal Code.
· Possession of prohibited ammunition contrary to court order, s.117.01(1) of the Criminal Code.
· Wear disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence, s.351(2) of the Criminal Code.
O’Donnell has been remanded into custody and will appear on May 8, 2017 at Evansburg Provincial Court.
Evansburg RCMP are requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 780-727-3654 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).
RCMP Alberta - On Tuesday, May 2 at approximately 7:00 pm, Stettler EMS, Regional Fire Department and RCMP attended the scene of a single vehicle MVC involving a motorcycle east of Erskine on Highway 12.
The investigation determined the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Highway 12, did not negotiate a curve in the highway and went into the ditch on the South side of the road, causing the motorcycle to flip.
Passing motorists noticed the motorcycle in the ditch and provided aid until emergency crews arrived. The 57 year old male operator succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is still under investigation. At this time, it does not appear alcohol was a factor in this collision.
The name of the deceased is currently not being released.
Any witnesses to this collision are encouraged to contact the Stettler RCMP.
The investigation determined the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Highway 12, did not negotiate a curve in the highway and went into the ditch on the South side of the road, causing the motorcycle to flip.
Passing motorists noticed the motorcycle in the ditch and provided aid until emergency crews arrived. The 57 year old male operator succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is still under investigation. At this time, it does not appear alcohol was a factor in this collision.
The name of the deceased is currently not being released.
Any witnesses to this collision are encouraged to contact the Stettler RCMP.
RCMP Alberta - On Tuesday May 2, 2017 members of the RCMP's integrated traffic unit were conducting traffic enforcement in the community of Wabasca, Alberta. Shortly after 10:30 am a black jeep was observed to be speeding at 82 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone. While pulling in behind the jeep the officer observed a liquor can being tossed from the vehicle.
Upon stopping the vehicle the driver advised he had recently lost his wallet and driver's license. The driver verbally provided a name and date of birth to the officer. Further investigation was made into the identity of the driver, and with the assistance of Desmarais RCMP detachment officers it was determined that the name given initially was indeed false. The driver was arrested for obstructing a peace officer for providing the false name.
While searching the driver as well as the jeep incidental to the arrest officers located nearly $900 in cash, items linked to drug trafficking and just under one ounce of Cocaine. All items were seized and the Jeep was towed.
Corporal Curtis Harsulla of the Integrated Traffic Unit says, " This type of seizure is significant and will effect the drug trade in this Northern community. It is not uncommon for a traffic stop to result in contraband seizures as criminals travel the same roads as everybody else. With the help of the local officers we will continue to focus on apprehending criminal and high risk drivers throughout the area."
33 year-old Samson Angus Cardinal of Desmarais faces numerous charges including Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking and Obstructing a Peace Officer. He makes his first appearance in Desmarais Provincial Court June 8, 2017.
RCMP Alberta - During the month of April, officers from the Redcliff RCMP Detachment have concentrated their efforts on preventing dangerous driving behaviours, and as a result issued a large number of speeding tickets. Collisions where speeding was a factor can have serious, or even fatal consequences for drivers, passengers, cyclists, and pedestrians alike. When dangerous driving behaviours were observed by Members of the RCMP, we protected the motoring public by enforcing the Traffic Safety Act.
Between April 27 and April 30, 2017, Redcliff RCMP members issued 52 speeding tickets within Cypress County and the Town of Redcliff. 25 of these tickets were issued for driving 30 km/hr, or more, over the posted limit. Of note, a 26 year old female from Medicine Hat driving a Hyundai Tiburon, was charged with driving at 192 km/hr on Highway 1.
The Redcliff RCMP would like to remind everyone that speed can and does kill, so please, for your own sake, and the sake of those around you, follow the rules of the road, and do your part to make sure everyone gets to their destination safely – today, and every day.
RCMP Alberta - May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in Alberta. As the summer months approach and temperatures get warmer, roads users can expect to see an increase of motorcycles on the road. Alberta RCMP reminds all motorists that keeping our roads safe is a shared responsibility.
“Collisions involving motorcycles are a significant concern because there is a greater risk that it will result in a serious or fatal injury to the motorcycle driver or passenger,” said Inspector Steve Daley, Acting Officer-in-Charge, Alberta RCMP Traffic Services. “All road users have a role to play in motorcycle safety. For drivers, it means being extra vigilant, especially at intersections. Many collisions occur when a driver fails to see a motorcyclist and then turns left in front of the motorcycle. Motorcyclists should always try to position their bikes to avoid a driver’s blind spot.”
Below are safety tips for drivers and motorcycle riders.
· Staying safe means being visible. Motorcycles are smaller than most vehicles and can be difficult to see on roadways and in parking lots.
· Stay out of blind spots! Position yourself where other drivers can see you.
· Wear high visibility jackets and helmets. Colours such as orange, yellow and white instantly draws other motorists’ eyes to you.
· In Alberta, wearing a helmet is the law. You're 37% less likely to get a fatal injury in a collision if you have a helmet on. (Alberta Transportation)
· Replace a helmet that has been damaged, and avoid buying a used one. A used helmet may have been involved in a crash and could be damaged in ways that are not obvious.
· Along with an approved motorcycle helmet, every rider should wear: shatter-proof eye, protection, a durable, brightly coloured jacket, Long pants, leather footwear that protects the ankles, full fingered, non-slip gloves, rain and cold weather riding clothes.
· Showing off and speeding do not pay off. Ride defensively and make every effort to enhance your visibility.
· Share the road – look twice for motorcyclists at intersections or when changing lanes.
· Never underestimate the speed of a motorcycle. Their size makes their speed deceptive.
To kick off motorcycle safety awareness month, Alberta RCMP Traffic Services attended the Alberta Motorcycle Safety Society’s (AMSS) launch event May 2, 2017 at 11:45 a.m. at City Hall Plaza. The Alberta Motorcycle Safety Society is a non-profit society that partners with the motorcycle industry, municipal and provincial governments as well as the media to promote, educate, and bring awareness to motorcycle safety in Alberta.
Three firearms seized in Calgary cocaine bust
ALERT - Two loaded handguns and a sawed-off, double-barrel shotgun were seized when ALERT dismantled a cocaine conversion lab in Calgary. Three Calgary men were arrested.
ALERT Calgary’s organized crime and gang team seized the firearms along with $20,000 worth of cocaine and more than $5,000 cash proceeds of crime. ALERT Calgary is an integrated team consisting of Calgary Police Service and RCMP investigators.
“Removing three firearms from the criminal element is considerable for public safety. The accused were involved in running a very active drug line and crack cocaine distribution,” said ALERT Calgary Staff Sgt. Barry McCurdy.
Two homes were searched on April 12, 2017 and an arrest was made on April 20. Homes in the Harvest Hills neighbourhood and Lynwood area were searched. The Lynwood home also served as a cocaine conversion lab, where cocaine was being processed into crack cocaine.
In total, roughly $20,000 worth of drugs was seized from both homes. Items seized include:
Danny Chui, 36, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking (x2), possession of proceeds of crime, and breach of recognizance (x2). Chui’s breach charges are related to a fentanyl investigation in Edmonton in April 2015.
Samoun Svay, 35, is charged with seven firearm- related charges.
Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.
ALERT Calgary’s organized crime and gang team seized the firearms along with $20,000 worth of cocaine and more than $5,000 cash proceeds of crime. ALERT Calgary is an integrated team consisting of Calgary Police Service and RCMP investigators.
“Removing three firearms from the criminal element is considerable for public safety. The accused were involved in running a very active drug line and crack cocaine distribution,” said ALERT Calgary Staff Sgt. Barry McCurdy.
Two homes were searched on April 12, 2017 and an arrest was made on April 20. Homes in the Harvest Hills neighbourhood and Lynwood area were searched. The Lynwood home also served as a cocaine conversion lab, where cocaine was being processed into crack cocaine.
In total, roughly $20,000 worth of drugs was seized from both homes. Items seized include:
- two handguns with ammunition;
- one sawed-off, double-barrel shotgun;
- 131 grams of cocaine;
- 34 grams of crack cocaine; and
- $5,725 cash proceeds of crime.
Danny Chui, 36, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking (x2), possession of proceeds of crime, and breach of recognizance (x2). Chui’s breach charges are related to a fentanyl investigation in Edmonton in April 2015.
Samoun Svay, 35, is charged with seven firearm- related charges.
Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.
Red Deer RCMP recent arrests
RCMP Alberta - Red Deer RCMP property crime and weapons arrests in the past nine days include the swearing of 18 firearms charges against four people and charging numerous others for carrying weapons in contravention of court-imposed conditions. RCMP arrested several suspects who attempted to flee police in vehicles or on foot, and recovered stolen vehicles from a number of suspects who were found to be breaching court-imposed conditions or probation when police located them. Three people were charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking after RCMP seized heroin and methamphetamine during several arrests.
April 24
Shortly before 9 am on April 24, RCMP received a report of a suspicious truck in the Eastview neighbourhood. On arrival, RCMP determined that the Ford F250 had been reported stolen out of Innisfail earlier the same morning. The driver of the truck was arrested without incident at a nearby residence.
23 year old Johnny MacDonald faces the following charges:
· Criminal Code 355(a) – Possession of stolen property over $5,000
· Criminal Code 145(3) – Fail to comply with recognizance X 2
MacDonald made his first court appearance in Red Deer on April 24 and will appear again on May 9.
April 24
At 6 pm on April 24, RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot in south Red Deer. On arrival, RCMP determined that the Jeep had been stolen out of Breton on April 23. RCMP arrested two people in the Jeep and located a loaded rifle, knives and bear spray. A third suspect was arrested in a store after he attempted to flee police and was found to be in possession of a knife. A fourth suspect was arrested for attempted shoplifting after being located with more than $500 worth of merchandise in a shopping cart.
22 year old Wyatt Leo Mackinaw faces the following charges:
· Criminal Code 355(a) – Possession of stolen property over $5,000
· Criminal Code 88(1) – Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
· Criminal Code 129(a) – Resist/ obstruct peace officer
· Criminal Code 91(1) – Unauthorized possession of firearm
· Criminal Code 94(1) – Possession of firearm in motor vehicle
· Criminal Code 95 – Possession of prohibited firearm with ammunition
Mackinaw will appear in court in Red Deer on May 17 at 9:30 am.
21 year old Kerryanna Elizabeth Parkinson faces the following charges:
· Criminal Code 91(1) – Unauthorized possession of firearm
· Criminal Code 94(1) – Possession of firearm in motor vehicle
· Criminal Code 95 – Possession of prohibited firearm with ammunition
· Criminal Code 88(1) – Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
· Criminal Code 355(a) – Possession of stolen property over $5,000
· Criminal Code 334(b) – Theft under $5,000
Parkinson will appear in court in Red Deer on May 17 at 9:30 am.
21 year old Lane Cole Zimmer faces the following charges:
· Criminal Code 91(1) – Unauthorized possession of firearm
· Criminal Code 94(1) – Possession of firearm in motor vehicle
· Criminal Code 95 – Possession of prohibited firearm with ammunition
· Criminal Code 88(1) – Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
· Criminal Code 355(a) – Possession of stolen property over $5,000
Zimmer will appear in court in Red Deer on May 17 at 9:30 am.
22 year old Erin Amber Rose Williams faces the following charges:
· Criminal Code 91(1) – Unauthorized possession of firearm
· Criminal Code 94(1) – Possession of firearm in motor vehicle
· Criminal Code 95 – Possession of prohibited firearm with ammunition
· Criminal Code 88(1) – Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
· Criminal Code 355(a) – Possession of stolen property over $5,000
· Criminal Code 117.01(1) – Possession of firearm contrary to prohibition order X 2
Williams will appear in court in Red Deer on May 17 at 9:30 am.
April 26
Shortly after 1 am on April 26, RCMP responded to a report of an erratic driver and located the suspect vehicle as it pulled into a parking lot in the area of 53 Avenue and 58 Street. When the female driver saw police, she attempted to flee in the vehicle by driving through the grassed yard and up a small hill. Police pursued the car on foot and took the suspect into custody without incident. The driver was wanted on numerous outstanding warrants and the red Kia Optima she was driving had been reported stolen out of Red Deer on April 20.
19 year old Jamie Anne Befus faces the following charges in addition to her outstanding warrants:
· Criminal Code 249.1 – Dangerous operation of motor vehicle
· Criminal Code 354 – Possession of stolen property
· Criminal Code 145(3) – Fail to comply with conditions X 2
· Criminal Code 733.1(1) – Fail to comply with probation X 2
Befus made her first court appearance in Red Deer on April 27 and will appear again on May 5.
April 26
Shortly before 2:30 am on April 26, members on patrol in Riverside Meadows initiated a traffic stop, at which point the vehicle attempted to flee from police. The driver was arrested shortly afterward, and was found to be wanted on three outstanding warrants out of Red Deer for assault and breach of a conditional sentence order; he was further found to be wanted on three outstanding warrants out of Camrose for weapons offenses and failing to comply with conditions.
In addition to the outstanding warrants, 24 year old Lyle Robert Vance faces the following charges:
· Criminal Code 249.1(1) – Fail to stop for police
· Criminal Code 249(1)(a) – Dangerous operation of motor vehicle
· TSA 94(2) – Drive while license suspended
· TSA 52(1)(a) – Drive without registration
· TSA 54(1)(a) – Drive without insurance
Vance made his first court appearance in Red Deer on April 27 and will appear again on May 11.
April 26
Shortly before 9:30 pm on April 26, RCMP patrolling downtown Red Deer located a man who was wanted on four outstanding warrants and who was found to be in possession of identification that had been stolen from a vehicle in Red Deer on April 14. He was further found to be in possession of a knife, ammunition and other items that were a breach of his probation conditions.
As well as his outstanding warrants, the 23 year old man faces additional charges of possession of stolen property and breaching court-imposed conditions. Those charges have not yet been sworn before the courts; the man will appear in court in Red Deer on June 9 at 9:30 am.
At 2:30 pm on April 27, RCMP received a report that a victim of a theft a few days before had located their stolen property at a pawn shop while the suspect was attempting to pawn it. RCMP located the suspect in the downtown a short time later and arrested him without incident. The suspect was wanted on 13 outstanding warrants out of Red Deer at the time of his arrest, for numerous offences including uttering threats, mischief and probation breaches.
In addition to the 13 outstanding warrants, 37 year old Brian Frederick Stephens faces the following charges:
· Criminal Code 355(b) – Possession of stolen property under $5,000
· Criminal Code 733.1(1) – Fail to comply with probation order
· CDSA 4(1) – Possession of Schedule I substance (methamphetamine)
Stephens made his first court appearance in Red Deer on April 28, and will appear again on May 15.
April 28
Shortly before 9 pm on April 28, RCMP responded to a report of a shoplifter at a south end drug store. On arrival, they located and arrested a woman who was wanted on a number of outstanding warrants out of Red Deer and Lacombe.
23 year old Jesse Ann Schiach faces the following charges:
· Criminal Code 334(b) – Theft under $5,000
· Criminal Code 733.1(1) – Fail to comply with probation X 2
· Criminal Code 145(3) – Fail to comply with conditions
Schiach made her first court appearance in Red Deer on May 1 and will appear again on May 5.
April 29
Shortly after 1 am on April 29, RCMP patrolling downtown Red Deer located a man and a woman in possession of approximately 62.5 grams of what is believed to be heroin, as well as small amounts of other drugs. During the arrest, RCMP determined that the woman was connected to several other theft and break and enter files from 2016 and 2015.
33 year old Jody Foley faces the following charges for the events of April 29:
· CDSA 4(1) – Possession of Schedule I substance
· CDSA 4(1) – Possession of Schedule II substance
· CDSA 5(2) – Possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
· Criminal Code 145(3) – Fail to comply with conditions X 2
Foley made her first court appearance in Red Deer on May 4 for the above charges. She faces additional charges of theft, unlawfully being in a dwelling house, failing to comply with conditions, failing to comply with probation, failing to appear in court and failing to surrender, with various court dates for those charges.
52 year old Adam Spare faces the following charges for the events of April 29:
· CDSA 4(1) – Possession of Schedule II substance
· CDSA 5(2) – Possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
Spare made his first court appearance in Red Deer on May 4.
April 28
Shortly before midnight on April 28, RCMP on patrol in the Grandview area located a suspect who was wanted on a number of outstanding warrants. The suspect fled on seeing police, and was arrested after a foot chase. He was found to be in possession of a concealed knife, contrary to court-imposed conditions.
In addition to his outstanding warrants, 35 year old Yousef Salahshori faces the following charges:
· Criminal Code 129(a) – Resist peace officer
· Criminal Code 88(1) – Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
· Criminal Code 145(3) – Fail to comply with conditions
· Criminal Code 90(1) – Carry concealed weapon
Salahshori made his first court appearance in Red Deer on May 1 and will appear again on May 15.
April 30
Shortly before 8:30 am on April 30, RCMP responded to a report of suspicious people at an apartment building in the South Hill area. On arrival, RCMP located two women in possession of an SUV that had been reported stolen out of Red Deer on April 26. They were arrested without incident for possession of stolen property. During the arrest, RCMP determined that one of the women was wanted on four outstanding warrants, and was further in possession of bear spray and several counterfeit US $50 bills.
A number of charges are pending, but have not yet been sworn before the courts.
May 1
At 11:30 pm, RCMP on patrol in an identified “hot spot” in north Red Deer located a suspect who was wanted on a number of outstanding warrants, and initiated a traffic stop. The suspect was wanted on seven warrants out of Red Deer and two out of Drayton Valley. During the arrest, RCMP located and seized methamphetamine and various items of drug paraphernalia.
In addition to his nine outstanding warrants, 36 year old Robert Peter Kornelson faces the following charges:
· CDSA 5(2) – Possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
· Criminal Code 127(1) – Disobey court order X 2
Kornelson made his first court appearance in Red Deer on May 2 and will appear again on May 18.
Shortly before 9 pm on April 28, RCMP responded to a report of a shoplifter at a south end drug store. On arrival, they located and arrested a woman who was wanted on a number of outstanding warrants out of Red Deer and Lacombe.
23 year old Jesse Ann Schiach faces the following charges:
· Criminal Code 334(b) – Theft under $5,000
· Criminal Code 733.1(1) – Fail to comply with probation X 2
· Criminal Code 145(3) – Fail to comply with conditions
Schiach made her first court appearance in Red Deer on May 1 and will appear again on May 5.
Shortly after 1 am on April 29, RCMP patrolling downtown Red Deer located a man and a woman in possession of approximately 62.5 grams of what is believed to be heroin, as well as small amounts of other drugs. During the arrest, RCMP determined that the woman was connected to several other theft and break and enter files from 2016 and 2015.
33 year old Jody Foley faces the following charges for the events of April 29:
· CDSA 4(1) – Possession of Schedule I substance
· CDSA 4(1) – Possession of Schedule II substance
· CDSA 5(2) – Possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
· Criminal Code 145(3) – Fail to comply with conditions X 2
Foley made her first court appearance in Red Deer on May 4 for the above charges. She faces additional charges of theft, unlawfully being in a dwelling house, failing to comply with conditions, failing to comply with probation, failing to appear in court and failing to surrender, with various court dates for those charges.
52 year old Adam Spare faces the following charges for the events of April 29:
· CDSA 4(1) – Possession of Schedule II substance
· CDSA 5(2) – Possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
Spare made his first court appearance in Red Deer on May 4.
Shortly before midnight on April 28, RCMP on patrol in the Grandview area located a suspect who was wanted on a number of outstanding warrants. The suspect fled on seeing police, and was arrested after a foot chase. He was found to be in possession of a concealed knife, contrary to court-imposed conditions.
In addition to his outstanding warrants, 35 year old Yousef Salahshori faces the following charges:
· Criminal Code 129(a) – Resist peace officer
· Criminal Code 88(1) – Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
· Criminal Code 145(3) – Fail to comply with conditions
· Criminal Code 90(1) – Carry concealed weapon
Salahshori made his first court appearance in Red Deer on May 1 and will appear again on May 15.
Shortly before 8:30 am on April 30, RCMP responded to a report of suspicious people at an apartment building in the South Hill area. On arrival, RCMP located two women in possession of an SUV that had been reported stolen out of Red Deer on April 26. They were arrested without incident for possession of stolen property. During the arrest, RCMP determined that one of the women was wanted on four outstanding warrants, and was further in possession of bear spray and several counterfeit US $50 bills.
A number of charges are pending, but have not yet been sworn before the courts.
At 11:30 pm, RCMP on patrol in an identified “hot spot” in north Red Deer located a suspect who was wanted on a number of outstanding warrants, and initiated a traffic stop. The suspect was wanted on seven warrants out of Red Deer and two out of Drayton Valley. During the arrest, RCMP located and seized methamphetamine and various items of drug paraphernalia.
In addition to his nine outstanding warrants, 36 year old Robert Peter Kornelson faces the following charges:
· CDSA 5(2) – Possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
· Criminal Code 127(1) – Disobey court order X 2
Kornelson made his first court appearance in Red Deer on May 2 and will appear again on May 18.
