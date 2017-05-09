Alberta RCMP reports to May 8, 2017

Pincher Creek RCMP summary to May 7, 2017
MVC involving school bus near Morinville
ALERT takes $370,000+ in drugs off Calgary streets
Gleichen RCMP arrest dangerous driver
Killam RCMP seek to identify copper wire theft suspect
Barrhead RCMP arrest armed and barricaded man
Grande Prairie traffic stops result in charges and seized firearm
Airdrie RCMP investigates use of counterfeit money
Fatal MVC near Blackfalds
The following is an overview of the nature of the complaints that the Pincher Creek Detachment received for the period of May 1- 7, 2017 . Note that the summary indicates what was reported to the police and may not have been substantiated.
Total calls for service – 47
Total calls for service – 47
Assaults – 3
Break and Enter (residential) – 1
Fraud / Forgery - 1
Mischief (vandalism) - 3
Theft under $5000 – 2
Impaired Driving – 3
Disturbing the Peace - 1
Driving complaints general) – 12
MV Collisions - 3
Liquor offences - 1
Assistance to General Public (general) - 2
Assistance to other agencies - 1
False Alarms - 4
911 calls (invalid) - 1
Animal calls - 1
Prisoners held – 3
On May 8th, 2017 at approximately 8:13 am, Morinville RCMP responded to a collision that had just occurred on Highway 37 and Range Road 271. The motor vehicle collision involved a school bus with children and a Toyota Tercel with 1 male occupant.
It was quickly determined that the bus driver and all of the children were uninjured, however the lone 17 year old male driver of the Tercel was injured and pinned inside the vehicle. The Fire department utilized the jaws of life to extract the driver. The Driver of the Toyota Tercel was transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Morinville Victim Services attended to provide assistance where needed.
East and west lanes on Hwy 37 and Range Road 271 southbound were closed until 10:30 a.m. while Morinville RCMP in conjunction with an RCMP collision analyst conducted their investigation and crews removed vehicles and debris.
Alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to be a factor.
This collision is still under investigation.
Gleichen RCMP arrest dangerous driver
RCMP Alberta – On May 6, following almost three hours of dangerous driving which started at the Siksika Nation and ended in Calgary city, Gleichen RCMP have a 30-year-old male in custody.
At 7:00 p.m., the Gleichen RCMP responded to a complaint of firearms related threats at the Siksika Nation. The RCMP located the suspects and the involved vehicle which then fled. The vehicle was determined to be stolen, and it was being driven in a very dangerous manner. Due to the risk to safety of other drivers on the road, a pursuit was not continued.
For the next two hours the suspect vehicle continued efforts to provoke the RCMP into a pursuit. The vehicle continued to drive aggressively putting the public at risk. Gleichen RCMP coordinated with Calgary Police Service HAWKS as well as Strathmore RCMP to make efforts to contain this suspect vehicle. During this time, the vehicle unsuccessfully attempted to ram a police vehicle, and did sideswipe an unrelated civilian car. No injuries were incurred by anyone during these events.
At approximately 10:00 p.m. the vehicle entered the city of Calgary and the Calgary Police Service tactical unit members were able to disable the vehicle and apprehend both vehicle occupants including a youth who cannot be named.
Scott Stimson of Siksika Nation was identified as the driver of the stolen vehicle. He was wanted on outstanding warrants, and is now facing numerous new charges as a result of this incident, including:
Flight from Police, Dangerous Driving, Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Driving While Disqualified, Assault with a Weapon on a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000, Failure to Comply with a court order, Failure to Remain at the scene of an accident, and failing to comply with a weapons prohibition order.
A hearing has been held and he is remanded in custody to appear in Provincial Court in Calgary on May 9th, 2017.
“Public safety was always foremost in our minds during this incident and we are pleased to report that no one sustained any injuries as a result of this incident” says Sergeant Codling of the Gleichen RCMP Detachment. “We appreciate the assistance of our partner agency, Calgary Police Service, in bringing this situation to a safe conclusion.”
Killam RCMP seek to identify copper wire theft suspect
RCMP Alberta - On April 24, 2017 Killam RCMP responded to a report of a theft of copper wire from a business in Forestburg, AB. The theft occurred on April 24, 2017 between 3:00 am and 3:30 am. The suspect cut a hole in the chain link fence, entered the compound and proceeded to steal copper wire.
If you can identify the above pictured suspect please call Cst. Travis Norton at the Killam RCMP 780-385-3509, or if you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com , or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do.) You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Barrhead RCMP arrest armed & barricaded man
RCMP Alberta – On May 7, 2017 at approximately 7:00 p.m. Barrhead RCMP began investigating an uttering threats complaint in rural Barrhead. The investigation revealed that a lone male suspect was armed with a long barreled firearm and had secured himself in his residence.
RCMP members from Barrhead and Westlock Detachments contained the property and requested assistance of the Edmonton Emergency Response Team (ERT). A search warrant was obtained and the Emergency Response Team made entry to the residence and arrested an adult male without incident. Three firearms were secured from the residence.
An adult male suspect is currently in custody and charges are pending. The male’s name cannot be released at this time. There is no risk to the public.
Barrhead RCMP are requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 780-674-4848 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stopperswww.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).
Grande Prairie traffic stops result in charges and seized firearm
RCMP Alberta – Grande Prairie RCMP Crime Reduction Unit conducted a traffic stop which resulted in firearm related charges.
On Thursday May 4, 2017 at approximately 11:45 P.M. the RCMP Crime Reduction Unit were conducting patrols when a vehicle fled from them as they attempted to stop it in relation to a traffic violation. Police lost sight of the vehicle for a short amount of time but shortly thereafter it was located in a residential parking lot in the area of 100 Street and Prairie Road. Bradley MCCULLOUGH (26) from Grande Prairie and Jason LOSING (38) from Clairmont were located and arrested without incident near the suspect vehicle.
Through police investigation, the RCMP were able to seize a loaded firearm from the suspect vehicle.
MCCULLOUGH has been charged with the following Criminal Code offences:
• Unlawful possession of prohibited weapon
• Possession of prohibited weapon
• Careless use of a firearm
• Occupy a vehicle knowing there was at that time a firearm in it
• Dangerous operation of motor vehicle
• Flight from Police
• Breach of Recognizance
LOSING has been charged with the following criminal offences:
• Unlawful possession of prohibited weapon
• Possession of prohibited weapon
• Careless use of a firearm
• Occupy a vehicle knowing that there was at that time a firearm in it
• Possession of a restricted weapon contrary to a Court Order.
MCCULLOUGH and LOSING are to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on May 15, 2017.
If you have information on this or any other crime in Grande Prairie, contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.
Airdrie RCMP investigates use of counterfeit money
RCMP Alberta - Airdrie RCMP are asking the public for information to help identify a male suspect responsible for the use of counterfeit Canadian currency at Mac’s Convenience Store located on Summerfield Boulevard in Airdrie.
On Thursday, April 27, 2017, at approximately 2:40 am, a male entered the Mac’s Convenience Store and used a counterfeit $100 Canadian bill to purchase some items. The male was accompanied by an unidentified female.
The male suspect is described as:
· Caucasian
· medium build, 190 lbs, 6’1” tall
· Wearing a black hat, black coat, and black t-shirt
The female is described as:
· Caucasian
· Long brown hair, small build, 125 lbs, 5’7” tall
· Wearing a black coat
Anyone with information on this occurrence or who can help identify the suspects is asked to contact Constable Jean-Olivier Raymond at the Airdrie RCMP Detachment at (403) 945-7200. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Fatal MVC near Blackfalds
RCMP Alberta - On May 8th, 2017 at approximately 4:00 pm, Blackfalds RCMP and emergency services responded to a serious three vehicle collision on Highway 12 at Tees, Alberta.
The collision occurred when an east bound Ford F-350 truck stopped to make a left turn into Tees and was struck from behind by a tractor trailer unit. The impact resulted in the pickup trucked being forced into an oncoming Chevrolet Tahoe SUV.
The 37 year old male driver of the SUV succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Ford truck and the driver of the tractor unit were transported by ground ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.
Highway 12 at the Tees turn off was closed for several hours while the RCMP conducted their investigation and crews removed debris from the roadway.
Speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the incident.
The identity of the deceased will not be released.
Blackfalds RCMP along with an RCMP Collision Analyst continue to investigate.
ALERT - More than $370,000 worth of marijuana, marijuana derivatives and other drugs have been taken off the streets of Calgary after ALERT executed three search warrants last week. On April 26, 2017, with the help of Calgary Police Service members, ALERT’s organized crime and drug unit in Calgary searched two homes – one in the city’s northwest and one in the southwest – and a vehicle. The searches turned up more than 3,400 packages of cannabis resin, also known as “shatter”, and almost 400 packages of other cannabis derivatives with high THC contents, as well as more than three kilograms of marijuana.
“A seizure like this is important because of the monetary value of the drugs seized. We’re basically taking $370,000 of drugs off the street, which hits the people involved in its trafficking in the pocketbook,” says Staff Sgt. Barry McCurdy with ALERT Calgary.
Cannabis resin is highly potent; its THC content can be up to 90 per cent, while regular marijuana is usually between eight and 15 per cent. Cannabis resin is manufactured by organized crime using flammable gases like butane, and represents a significant fire risk.
ALERT also seized 2.85 kilograms of psilocybin mushrooms and 27 grams of hashish. All told, the street value of the drugs seized is more than $370,000. Investigators also confiscated cellphones, other drug paraphernalia and more than $1,400 cash.
Kyle Mattson, 27, has been charged with:
- three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking;
- one count of possession of the proceeds of crime; and
- one count of breach of recognizance.
