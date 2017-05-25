Albertans encouraged to continue proper cooking of oysters following outbreak conclusion

Always:
- Consume oysters cooked to an internal temperature of 90 C for 90 seconds. Avoid consumption of raw or undercooked oysters. Cooking will decrease the risk of illness.
- Discard any shellfish that do not open when cooked.
- Eat shellfish right away after cooking and promptly refrigerate leftovers.
- Keep raw and cooked shellfish separate.
- Keep purchased shellfish cold. Refrigerate immediately after purchase and keep at temperatures below 4 C.
- Wear protective clothing (such as gloves) and wash your hands before handling any food, frequently while handling raw shellfish, and after food preparation.
- Sanitize cutting boards, counters, knives and other utensils after preparing raw foods.
Illnesses associated with raw and undercooked oysters or other shellfish contaminated with viruses or bacteria commonly cause watery diarrhea and abdominal cramps. Other symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, fever, headache and bloody stools. Although anyone who consumes raw or undercooked shellfish is at risk of illness, people with weakened immune systems, young children, pregnant women and older adults are at increased risk for developing complications if they get sick.
Individuals who develop illness symptoms within 10 to 50 hours of eating oysters or other shellfish are advised to contact Health Link at 811 to report the illness.
As with most gastrointestinal illnesses, symptoms typically last for one day to a week and usually do not require any treatment; however, any Albertan whose symptoms persist or become more severe should visit a doctor.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.