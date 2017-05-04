Alberta’s Auditor General issues May report

- Justice and Solicitor General—Funding Sustainable and Cost-Effective Legal Aid Services
- Service Alberta—Systems to Manage a Comprehensive Inventory of IT Applications
- Treasury Board and Finance—Travel, Meal and Hospitality Expenses of the Premier, Ministers, Associate Ministers and Their Staff
- Environment and Parks—Alberta Climate Change Office—Follow-up Audit on Managing the Specified Gas Emitters Regulation—Alberta Emissions Offset Registry
- Indigenous Relations—Follow-up Audit on Systems to Assess First Nations Development Fund Grants
- Seniors and Housing—Follow-up Audit on Alberta Social Housing Corporation’s Contracting Policy
- Treasury Board and Finance—Follow-up Audit on Oversight of the Premier’s and Ministers’ Expenses
- Advanced Education—Post-secondary Institutions Report Card
- Justice and Solicitor General—Progress Report on Control Systems at the Office of the Public Guardian and Trustee
- List of Recommendations
The full Report of the Auditor General of Alberta—May 2017 is available on the Office of the Auditor General of Alberta website.
