ASBA announces new online tools help attract prospective school board trustee candidates

ASBA’s resources will help support school boards in their local candidate awareness campaigns, as well as inform all Albertans thinking about whether they would like to help shape the future of their community as a school board trustee.
The resources include a new video series, featuring high-profile provincial elected officials talking about their own election campaigns, why they ran for political office and the advice they would give to a prospective school board trustee. The first two videos feature President Martin and Education Minister David Eggen.
Eggen was emphatic about the importance of gender parity and the voice of women in political roles. “We must have more women as school trustees here in the province of Alberta for the sake of the children, for the sake of the integrity of public education,” he said.
The Minister also encouraged more First Nations, Métis and Inuit candidates to run for school board trustee. “We need trustee boards to reflect who we are and to see ourselves in these boards. We will all become richer as a result.”
Other resources include a PowerPoint presentation entitled, So You Want to Become a School Board Trustee? Martin debuted the presentation at the Alberta School Councils’ Association 2017 Conference on Saturday, April 29. All election resources are posted on the ASBA website at www.asba.ab.ca.
